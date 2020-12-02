Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Best Podcasts for Tech Enthusiasts | Randall Hunt

Podcasts are all the rage, especially since people have been finding alternative ways to entertain themselves throughout 2020. Fortunately, there is no shortage of podcast options, no matter what niche or interest. For tech enthusiasts, there is much to embrace.

Podcasts are all the rage, especially since people have been finding alternative ways to entertain themselves throughout 2020. Fortunately, there is no shortage of podcast options, no matter what niche or interest. For tech enthusiasts, there is much to embrace.

Accidental Tech is a podcast consisting of three self-declared nerds who thrillingly engage in talks about technology of all kinds. They talk about programming as well as corporations like Apple. They give tech reviews, talk about industry topics, and everything in between. ATP, as it’s known to its major fanbase, is hosted by three developers who really know their stuff. Their conversation style makes you feel like you’re in the room. 

Clockwise is a great podcast for people looking for a panel-style variety in their programming. The format is a rapid-fire discussion about current technology issues, and it is hosted by the talented Dan Moren and Mikah Sargent. Featuring two special guests per week, the show is a half-hour of riveting information. 

Another popular tech podcast is the all-female Rocket. It’s an all-out geek fest starring Mashable’s Media Specialist/Senior Tech Correspondent Christina Warren, Tech Feminist/Game Developer Brianna Wu, and Diversity Writer/Gamer Simone de Rochefort. The enthusiasm of this panel is contagious and they happily discuss everything from comics to video games to movies to hardware. It’s like having lunch with three brilliant, geeky friends.

For those people who are Google-focused and always want to know the next Google-related item in the news or tech being tested in Google labs, there’s a podcast for that, too. This Week in Google talks about just that – all things Google. The show features guests but is primarily hosted by Ant Pruitt, Leo Laporte, Stacey Higginbotham, and Jeff Jarvis. 

Innovating With Scott Amyx features many experts, each of whom is able to delve deeply into a specific subject matter pertaining to that episode. Scott brings a lot to the table and he brings a long list of impressive credentials. 

Techswamp not only does an outstanding job of discussing the latest developments in technology and comparison its relevance to the history of innovation itself, but it also discusses how it changes the way we live our lives with each discovery.

This article was originally published at https://randallhunt.tech/

    Randall Hunt, Founder and Acting CEO at Athletic Apex Enterprise

    Randall Hunt is the Founder of the Athletic Apex Enterprise. After falling in love with the game of golf, Randall rose to the top as one of the best young golfers in the country, earning him a full-ride to Pepperdine University. But after a car accident cost him the mobility of his right arm, Randall's golf aspirations were put to a hault.

    Dissatisfied with the bad news, Randall developed a way to regain full mobility of his right arm, alleviating the chronic pain the doctors told him would be with him for life. Through this journey, Randall developed the Bionetics system that has helped world class champions and Olympic athletes. He is passionate about helping people across all walks of life find freedom and reach their full potential; to do everything to the Apex.

    As acting CEO of the Athletic Apex Enterprise, Randall donates his time and resources to various charities, and he’s passionate about pushing past perceived limits, whether that be with his community outreach, his company, or his passion for aviation, something he can be found exploring in his spare time.

    During his free time, Randall loves spending time with his beautiful family, flying airplanes, traveling, and focusing on dedicating time, resources, and innovation to the community around him.

    For more, be sure to follow Randall Hunt online and check out AthleticApex.com and Bionetics.info.

