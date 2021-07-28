Podcasting has become extremely popular over the years. There are many different shows about a wide range of topics, from sports to parenting to even daily news. One of the most popular topics in the podcast world is personal finance. These are very helpful shows that teach people different methods of saving, investing and even better ways to budget money. Below we will discuss a few of the best personal finance podcasts of 2021, as featured in an article on Time – Next Advisor.

Afford Anything – Paula Pant

Paula Pant is amazing at being a professional at practicality. The intent of this podcast is to convince listeners that they can afford anything, but not everything. The podcast has a very positive tone; however, she does touch on a few topics that are serious and not something everyone likes to discuss. She has a great interview style, featuring many special guests that share their own stories in unapologetic ways. One of the best episodes of this series is the “Timeless financial lessons from my Grandma,” featuring Michelle Singletary, who is a personal finance columnist for the Washington Post.

Side Hustle Pro – Nicaila Matthews Okome

This podcast is undoubtedly one of the most inspiring personal finance shows out there. Hosted by Nicaila Matthews Okone, it is noted as being the first and only podcast to highlight brave, Black women entrepreneurs who have successfully turned their side hustle into a profitable business. She features various interviews with women who have taken their dreams and brought them to a place of even earning seven figures. The podcast intends to show listeners how to turn projects they are passionate about into something that makes them money. One of the most popular episodes from this series is “7 tried and true tips for side hustling when you don’t have a lot of time.”

Money For The Rest of Us – J. David Stein

If you are looking for advice on how to manage your investment portfolio, this is the podcast for you. J. David Stein is a former investment strategist and money manager who provides listeners with valuable information on issues related to money and markets. This show is perfect for people who are looking for a sense of guidance but are not ready to hire a financial advisor yet. One of the best episodes from this series is “How to do financial planning.”