Best Nonprofits Supporting First Responders

As a first responder, you are in an excellent position to help those who need it most. You are the backbone of your community and often spend more time with people than your own families do. However, that doesn’t mean that you don’t need support as well! There’s no shame in asking for help when you’re struggling to juggle work, home life, and everything else that comes with being a first responder. The following organizations provide excellent resources for many responders, including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and more.

First Responders Children’s Foundation

The First Responders Children’s Foundation supports the children of first responders who have been killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty. It serves children throughout the United States, providing college scholarships to those whose father or mother can no longer provide. The Foundation has awarded over $4 million in college scholarships to children of first responders killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty and has awarded over $400,000 to families when a parent is injured.

Stephen Siller Tunnel To Tower Foundation

Stephen’s Tunnel to Towers Foundation was created in his honor and is dedicated to taking care of those who put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect others. The Foundation honors the men and women of our Armed Forces, first responders, wounded warriors, and their families by providing ongoing support through tangible means such as financial grants, scholarships, and rehabilitation programs.

The Leary Firefighters Foundation

The Leary Firefighters Foundation helps provide funding and resources to fire departments to get equipment, technology, and training. The Foundation provides grants for acquiring life-saving apparatus such as Rescue Pumps, Heavy Duty Rescue Trucks, Special Operations Vehicles, Hazmat trucks, Mobile Command Units, and technological advances like Thermal Imaging Cameras or GPS Monitoring Systems.

Bottom Line

The best nonprofits supporting first responders are those who have a proven track record of success. After all, the safety and wellbeing of our country’s bravest people are worth every penny spent on donations to these organizations. We hope this list helps you find an organization that will guide your giving in a way that benefits both you and those protecting us from harm.

    Richard Abbe Logo

    Richard Abbe, Co-founder, Principal, and Managing Partner at Iroquois Capital Management, LLC; Investment Advisor to Iroquois Capital LP; and Iroquois Capital (offshore) Ltd

    Having been on New York Wall Street for over two decades, Richard Abbe traces his love for investing back to his teen years. This passion, which was birthed out of conversations with his father, would eventually lead him to receive his undergraduate degree from Hobart University, where he currently serves on the Investment Committee for Hobart & William Smith Colleges Endowment.

    When not working, Richard Abbe spends most of the time with his kids in the big city of New York. Believing in the intrinsic importance of family, Richard cherishes the moments he spends with his two daughters and one son. Just as his father taught him, he enjoys instilling the importance of honesty, integrity, and strength in them. An avid New York Yankees fan, Richard Abbe likes spending some of his free time going to the ballpark and exploring the great city of New York.

    Whether discussing investing, philanthropy, or family, Richard Abbe brings real life insight and experience to the table.

