Best Leadership Books for 2021

Books are able to provide us with a multitude of knowledge about a wide variety of topics. Leadership is a topic that you can not fully learn through studying texts, as there is no single correct path to becoming a successful leader. However, you can discover many leadership aspects through books, as many writers provide their own experiences and guides. Let’s take a look at some of the best texts on leadership for 2021.

Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy Seals Lead and Win by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin

Even if you have no desire to go into the military or lead your team into a battlezone, this book has impressive key principles that you can apply to any leadership position. The authors detail how to structure efficient teams successfully and how to obtain success from virtually any situation, even when lives are not at stake. Readers rated this book a whopping five out of five stars, and it was an immediate best-seller after its drop in 2015. The authors also released an updated version of the book in 2017. 

The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change by Stephen R. Covey

Even though this book was published in 1990, it continues to top the charts as a best-seller. It is known for being one the best self-help books of all time with over 10 million copies sold. The book is so influential, many CEOs, presidents, and other leaders credit the aspects of their success to the text. Steven R. Covey uses various anecdotes to provide a principle-based approach to deal with professional challenges and personal challenges as well. Some of the habits Steven notes are “Put First Things First” and “Begin With The End in Mind.”

Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead by Sheryl Sandberg

Sheryl Sandberg is currently Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer. She is an amazing leader and an inspiring story for women around the world. Her book prioritizes what women can do instead of focusing on what they are supposed to be able to do well. The book became Amazon’s Book of The Month in March 2013 and serves as a guide on becoming a successful leader even if you do not start out inherently good at it.

    Jaime Carvallo, Managing Director at InCap Group

