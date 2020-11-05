Contributor Log In/Sign Up
BEST GIFT TO KIDS: BACK TO SCHOOL AFTER THE PANDEMIC

After a long school vacation and when the new session starts, kids are very excited about their promotion to a new class, and they will have new teachers. But this COVID-19 pandemic has created a negative effect on kids’ mental health.

When a new session starts, we as a kid always want to have new things like new geometry, new books, new school bag. After a long school vacation and when the new session starts, kids are very excited about their promotion to a new class, and they will have new teachers. But this COVID-19 pandemic has created a negative effect on kids’ mental health. In this pandemic, fear and pressure are seen among the population, parents have bound their kids in homes, and they are not allowed to go outside for outing or play any outside games. These factors have damaged their mental capabilities. Thus, there should be actions taken to improve their mental health, like giving them gifts. As children like to have gifts and get very excited about new things; thus, giving them gifts of school accessories like school bags will be very much appreciated by them.

Effect of COVID-19 on studies:

Due to COVID-19, kids have to quarantine themselves in houses that made them lazy and sluggish, which has greatly affected their studies. Many institutes have started online classes, but due to lack of focus and concentration, its of no use. Before this pandemic, children always get excited about new sessions because they actually want to have new accessories, so giving them such things as a gift will be of great benefit. Presenting school bags as a gift will not only give them mental comfort but also make them excited and happy to join school again.

Impact on students: 

The students have lost their pace of studying like they once used to have. Due to online classes and sitting in front of a computer screen and not playing any outside games have also affected their mental health. Thus, giving them school bags as a gift will help to ease their pressure and tensions. Many people have lost their jobs; many have huge losses in their business; thus, People are helping each other emotionally as well as financially. The kids whose parents are facing financial issues can also go into an inferiority complex; giving them school bags as gifts will help them recover it.

Fight against the disease:

The whole world is fighting against this disastrous disease, which is affecting each and every person’s life. But in this crucial time, we have to stand up together and fight against this virus from spreading and help each other. Such kind of tense environment creates pressure on kids. Kids are very sensitive and easily come under pressure from their environment. Thus, to make them fresh and enlighten their mood, giving them school bags as a gift is a very good idea.

More indulged in studies after the reopening:

When the school is open, then the students will be more indulged in the studies because, in the online sessions, teachers were not able to communicate with the students in that way. But as the schools are now open again with the school bags over their shoulders, then the students will be more indulged in their studies too. So, now we can easily say that more students will be indulged in the studies.

Necessary things for return:

Now when the students, return they will need some things like the school bags. The school bags will be necessary for them because now they will be rusty and now they will need a new one for them to carry their books inside them. Hence, after the pandemic, all the students have come stronger and will now focus more on their studies.

    Michael Smith, Teacher,Content Writer

