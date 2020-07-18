Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Best Ever You: 52 Week Guided Journal is an Amazon #1 Hot New Release

We cried tears of joy as our new Best Ever You 52 Week Journal to Your Bravest, Boldest You reached the top spot to become the Amazon #1 Hot New Release in Journals and in the #5 spot in Time Management! Now our new journal is being called “The Gamechanger in Journaling and Time Management.” […]

We cried tears of joy as our new Best Ever You 52 Week Journal to Your Bravest, Boldest You reached the top spot to become the Amazon #1 Hot New Release in Journals and in the #5 spot in Time Management!

Now our new journal is being called “The Gamechanger in Journaling and Time Management.”

As the journal launch unfolded, we watched the book climb the charts, reaching the top spots in multiple categories and start to rank overall as a best selling journal!!

Pictured is Marsha Bergher Wietecha, who is a fan of our journal and member of our group! She is also the host of Born to Talk Radio Show!

We intentionally created a private Facebook group, so that when you buy the journal for $24.99, you have access to us for an entire year for free guidance. We’re right there for you – Kris Fuller and I – the entire time. You can join us anytime. We wrote the journal so you can pick it up and use it with us no matter when you join us.

Here’s an example of what people are saying:

“A wonderfully inspiring journal that puts you on a year-long journey of self discovery. The Six Principles that act as the cornerstone for this inner work help guide you along a path of closely examining all aspects (or principles) of the “self” and aligning those things with your actions so they harmoniously resonate with your goals and values. Loving the journal’s process for self-improvement! If you are ready and committed to doing this important self-exploration, then this book is for you.” – Julia Ballantyne

We hope you’ll join us !

Best Ever You: 52 Week Journal to Your Bravest, Boldest You

The creators of the Best Ever You Network and Your Life Sparkles have teamed up to bring you this inspiring 52 week journal. You’ll become your bravest, boldest you as you write about your life, values, habits and more in this year-long journal. You are the coffee in the cup of life. What are you brewing? Create your own best blend. Using our Six Principles, you will take a look at different aspects of your life. Be real with yourself, enjoy the process and keep going on the journey towards becoming your Best Ever You!

Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino and Kris Fuller are experts at helping us make changes in our lives. Both leaders are tireless champions of others, who believe in the need for the individual light within to raise the collaborative power of us and we.

Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino is the CEO and founder of The Best Ever You Network, co-founder of Compliance4 and author of five books, including the Hay House book PERCOLATE: Let Your Best Self Filter Through. Specializing in mindset, strategy, leadership and change-based action, Elizabeth helps people and companies around the globe be their best.

Kris Fuller is the CEO and founder of Your Life Sparkles and the Chief Creative Officer of The Best Ever You Network. She is an author of three books, including the upcoming 2021 release Terramara: Mara’s Transformation. Kris is an inspirational speaker and host of empowerment events. She has worked in public education in Ontario, Alberta, BC and England.

Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino is the CEO and founder of The Best Ever You Network, co-founder of Compliance4 and author of five books, including the Hay House book PERCOLATE: Let Your Best Self Filter Through. Specializing in mindset, strategy, leadership and change-based action, Elizabeth helps people and companies around the globe be their best.

​Elizabeth graduated with honors in 1991 from St. Ambrose in Davenport, Iowa and currently attends Harvard Business School for Leadership. Elizabeth is the recipient of the 2019 Excellence in Finance — Leaders award for her significant contribution towards the financial sector from FiNext. Elizabeth serves as a Leadership Advisor for the Olympia Snowe Women's Leadership Institute.

Elizabeth and her husband, Peter R. Guarino, and their four sons live in Maine.

