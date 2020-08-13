Bernard Hiller: “Why I would like to inspire an empathy movement”

I would like to trigger an empathy movement. Which is the understanding of others who you don’t know. Realizing that we are all the same, wanting the same things and that together we can accomplish anything! We should not be separated by gender, color, religion, country, politics or language. When we work together anything can happen.

As a part of our series about the five things you need to successfully manage a large team, I had the pleasure of interviewing Bernard Hiller, world-renowned Hollywood acting coach, business trainer and life coach. He has been a transformational leader in the field of artistic performance, dynamic public speaking, and success strategies for the past 29 years. He trains CEOs in over 26 countries.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Bernhard! What is your “backstory”?

I’ve been teaching CEOs and business leaders for the past 28 years. I first started working with individuals who wanted to learn how to communicate like a top Hollywood Super Star! Which meant in a compelling and powerful way. Since I was training some of the best actors from around the world, they wanted to learn the secrets to becoming a transformational and magnetic communicator. How well you communicate will determine the quality of your entire life and career.

It has been so satisfying to use my acting techniques and methods in the business world. I now give seminars, lectures and keynote speeches around the globe. To get an edge over the competition, there are now many companies reaching out to acting coaches to train their teams. And the reason this is working is because we are all now in show business. That’s right, we are all in the business of show! Think of your company as the stage, the audience as your clients, and the employees as your actors. And when the doors open it’s Showtime! What your clients now want from you is a great performance. You need to be able to connect to others in a stronger way, than ever before.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

One of the most interesting things that happened to me, was when I ran several group seminars with the Swarovski Crystals Company. Using my creativity methods and exercises, I’m proud to say we created some products that are currently being sold at Swarovski worldwide. It was interesting to see the power of imagination and creativity in creating the companies’ future.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I made so many mistakes when I first started, they were not funny to me but painful. Because I wasn’t working and I wasn’t growing. I realized that I needed to find myself a mentor or I was going to be lost like this forever.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Most times when people quit their jobs they actually “quit their managers”. What are your thoughts on the best way to retain great talent today?

The way to retain your talent is, to show them appreciation and make it clear to them the way for advancement, plus celebrate their successes. You should also have a human touch by getting to know what motivates each employee.

How do you synchronize large teams to effectively work together?

Take workshops together. Builds trust and a closer working relationship. Learning, growing and transforming keeps your company relevant. I have held workshops that made a huge difference in bringing different parts of a company together. When everyone plays together, that creates harmony.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your personal experience, what are the “5 Things You Need To Know To Successfully Manage a Team”. (Please share a story or example for each, Ideally an example from your experience)

I have worked with the top 500 companies around the world. What do all these successful companies have in common? They’re optimistic and have effective communication between departments. Here are some special methods that I noticed and taught that took a great company to become ICONIC!

Success always leaves clues and here they are. Here are things you can do to successfully manage your team.

1. Weekly update everyone on what’s working and not working with your team. Share your vision of where the company is heading? A team without a focus is lost.

2. Let the employees know that they are being appreciated for their efforts. Appreciation goes a long way with people who are working for you.

3. Ask for help, let them know that their opinions, ideas, and suggestions are important to the success of the company. Listen to their concerns, how well you listen will determine the health of your team.

4. Spend time with your group, eliminate negative influences in your team.

5. Celebrate your accomplishments. Make time to celebrate your successes.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive?

Employees thrive if there is a clear path for advancement and if they feel valued.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to trigger an empathy movement. Which is the understanding of others who you don’t know. Realizing that we are all the same, wanting the same things and that together we can accomplish anything! We should not be separated by gender, color, religion, country, politics or language. When we work together anything can happen.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My strongest life lesson was that I needed to trust my instincts. I was thinking too much and I was not living my true life. Connecting with my heart and getting to know what my gifts were, changed my life. Remember the bigger the dream, the better the life!

Thank you for these great insights!