Bernadette Kisaalu: “Clean Your Own House First”

As part of our series about ‘5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society’ I had the pleasure to interview Bernadette Kisaalu.

Bernadette is a Principal Lawyer in the BT Customer Experience Legal Team, responsible for advising BT’s Consumer business about how they sell BT products and services to UK consumers. She is also Chair of BT’s Ethnic Diversity Network where she focuses on amplifying and empowering the voices of BT’s racially diverse colleagues and helping to improve diversity and inclusion throughout the organization.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I was born to parents who were not British citizens — my father is from Uganda and my mother is from St. Kitts & Nevis. My father came to the UK in hope of a better life, and my mother was the byproduct of the Windrush generation, she was brought to the UK as a child with my great grandmother. My mother was a chef and my father a qualified accountant for the Ministry of Defense. They worked hard and were positive role models.

I witnessed some of the challenges my parents experienced. I recall countless stories from my parents telling me that they had been spat on and racially abused in the street and on occasion at work. I personally don’t know how my parents coped during these times. However, they always taught my siblings and I to rise above it and turn the other cheek. When I saw that my parents prevailed in the face of adversity to become successful professionals this really inspired me. My parents said, if I worked hard, I would be able to go on and do anything that I set my mind to.

As a child, I grew up in predominantly white areas. The schools, college, and university I attended were all predominantly white. I was maybe one of two pupils who were Black or from an ethnic minority background out of a few hundred. I looked different, I had Black skin, an African surname — which very few people ever cared to try and pronounce or spell correctly — and natural Afro 4C hair which my mother neatly braided every Sunday. Inside our home it was completely different, there was a strong sense of Black culture, from the records my parents played — Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, Diana Ross — to the books I grew up reading, and the traditional cultural foods my parents prepared for us. As a result, I grew up with a strong sense of identity.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Becoming by Michelle Obama. Not only is it a wonderfully written memoir of her roots and how she found her voice, but Michelle Obama has been a hugely influential force for me. She is not only a strong Black female and the first Black first lady, but she and I also share the same profession. As a lawyer myself, reading about her journey and how she navigated a career right up to the time she became the first lady, while simultaneously succeeding as a mother and a wife is something that resonated strongly with me. Like me, she came from a very humble, working class background and succeeded in part because of her great role models and support system. I’m inspired by her strength, and her power to achieve anything she sets her mind to.

In the book, she introduces her now famous catchphrase “when they go low, we go high”. That again resonates with me in terms of the experiences in my formative years, from racism to critics telling me I wouldn’t be good enough for law. Entering the legal profession — a field predominantly filled by white, wealthy people — at a time when the under-representation of Black people was especially pronounced, was particularly difficult for me. After facing critics and graduating, I interviewed at many law firms where I felt I still didn’t belong. Ultimately, the experience influenced my decision to pass on law firms and opt instead for an in-house legal career.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

It might sound cliché, but my favorite quote is “Rome wasn’t built in a day”. Over the years, I’ve realized that sometimes it takes time and several setbacks to prepare you for your path — especially in business where it’s easy to get stuck in the mindset that promotions are the be all and end all. Often the reality is that you’re actually not ready for that promotion, and that sometimes a sideways move or role change is what will help you become a more well-rounded professional. I’ve found that it’s pivotal to have the right attitude, good mentors, and the patience to grow and develop in order to eventually get to where you want to be. It’s all about slowing down and remembering “Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

True leadership, for me, means leading from the front — being visible, engaging at the front, seeing the broader strategic objective and how each process is aligned toward that objective. Only when you have a clear view of all the moving parts can you spot an issue before it becomes a crisis, effectively divert resources, and have meaningful coaching conversations.

Thinking of my previous leaders and those that have had the biggest impact on me, they would never ask their team to do something that they themselves were not prepared to do. As a leader, I find it essential to be seen as someone who is still part of the team, willing and able to roll up my sleeves to achieve whatever is ahead of us. Part of leading by example is also being open and approachable. I like my team to know that, whether it’s good or bad, I am there to work with them to resolve the issue.

Leadership also means appreciating the individuals that make up the team; recognizing that different people work and excel in their own ways. The emotional intelligence to understand what makes each of your teammates tick, and the ability to adapt your style to help them succeed is the mark of a great leader.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

Mindfulness is incredibly important and it can take many forms in practice. For me, it’s important that I know when I need to block out time to think. It’s common as a lawyer to be thrown onto a conference call with 20 other people to discuss a complicated business problem with the expectation that you will provide legal advice on the fly. For me, I know when to switch off purely to have time to reset and think about the business problem alone. Mindfulness can also mean being aware of when you need a break entirely and getting out for a walk. I think everyone feeling video call fatigue could benefit from stepping away from the screen at some point during the day.

Being mindful also means having self-awareness of your own strengths and limitations, and when to call on others. For example, I don’t always have the answers and there are times where the best way to solve a problem is to call on a colleague who is the expert in the issue or who has a different perspective.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

This is a massive question, which I don’t think any one person can answer, but I will share a personal opinion. I think the world has woken up since the murder of George Floyd. More people have become aware of racism, and quite frankly have decided that they now need to speak up and be actively anti-racist. Racism has existed for thousands of years, and everyone I know that is an ethnic minority — from parents to friends to colleagues — has experienced some form of racism or discrimination. What’s changed now is that people have seen the indisputable viciousness of racism caught on video. As the pandemic forced the world to stay indoors, the graphic footage of George Floyd’s murder was replayed time and time again, uniting people in their outrage and demands for change.

It’s wonderful that we are starting to see this shift, but we still have much more work to do. Unfortunately, I don’t think in my lifetime we’ll get to a place where there’s true equality and equity. We can, however, continue on this upward trajectory by starting with the education system. I strongly believe that children aren’t born with this hatred; it’s a learned behavior. Whether these behaviors are picked up through parents or the media, we need to unlearn them.

This starts with the education system ensuring everyone access to education and that Black History is taught in schools. Not only is it beneficial for students to learn a more representative curriculum but, it’s important that Black students can see themselves in the lessons they are taught. Eradicating the achievements of Black people throughout the centuries, avoiding subjects such as Britain’s colonial past or teaching history from the perspective of white people only serves to drive further racial inequality in the modern day.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

In the wake of the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, I’ve worked with some amazing colleagues to amplify and empower the voices of our racially diverse colleagues. Together we’ve been bold in addressing BT’s response to Black Lives Matter. We chaired an open conversation with CEO Philip Jansen and his Executive Leadership Team, giving Black colleagues the opportunity to express how they were feeling and let Philip know what actions they would like BT to take. This elicited a strong statement from Philip, executive engagement with Black colleagues around the world, and the production of BT’s Ethnicity Rapid Action Plan. The plan marked a radical shift for BT, recognizing the need for more than statements of support.

Under my leadership, the Ethnic Diversity Network has played a significant role in shaping the Ethnicity Rapid Action Plan. Actions we’ve taken to improve employee experiences includes race awareness training, a reverse mentoring program, mandatory diverse short lists, and a new talent program for high-potential ethnic minority colleagues.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

It’s a really great question and I think it’s helpful for every organization and its leadership to take a step back and acknowledge exactly why we’re taking these steps to create more diverse executive teams and all around employee bases.

While awareness of the issue has become more acute since the murder of George Floyd, it’s one that has been problematic for decades. In the U.S., Black CEOs make up just 1% of the Fortune 500 and women 8.1%. Adding to that, many executive teams at large enterprises and midmarket organizations fail to accurately represent the demographics of the communities and countries in which they’re based. This is a huge issue that is representative of larger systemic challenges seen throughout society. When Black people, women and other minorities don’t have a seat the table, it’s proven that their interests won’t be represented and, even more importantly, those groups will continue to reflect the wealth and wage gaps shown in federal government data.

Finally, I’d note that it’s also good for business to have more diverse executive teams. Harvard Business Review has found that diverse teams are able to solve problems faster than more homogeneous groups and there are countless other studies showing benefits to profits, employee engagement and reputation.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

1. Clean Your Own House First. For businesses and individuals, it’s imperative to look inward as the first step. Audit your diversity demographics, survey your employees and question your own biases before you begin to pontificate or lecture others about what they are doing wrong. As Chair of BT’s Ethnic Diversity Network, I’m involved in our ongoing process to better our organization and explore areas for improvement.

2. Educate Yourself (and your employees). Inclusivity, representation, and equality are not static goals. They are constantly changing as younger people enter the workforce, often bringing more progressive views of how to put these ideas into practice. It’s important to continually be open to new ideas and standards of success.

3. Listen, Listen, Listen. While similar to education, listening is also a key step to creating a more inclusive, representative and equitable society. Listening means empowering those who have not always had a voice. As part of BT’s Ethnicity Rapid Action Plan, which was enacted last summer, we gave our Black colleagues the opportunity to tell us how they were feeling. We listened and on the back of that put forth steps to improve employee experiences through race awareness training, a reverse mentoring program, mandatory diverse short lists and a new talent program for high-potential ethnic minority colleagues. All of this was a result of empowering and listening to voices that may not have previously had a seat at the table.

4. Act. The first three steps will likely present a variety of options for ways to take action. Whether it’s implementing unconscious bias training or improving recruitment channels with minority and historically Black colleges, it’s vital that organizations do more than just put out statements and kind words. The only way we’ll see demonstrable, data-backed changes to our society, is through tangible action.

5. Follow Through. Individuals and businesses can’t become complacent with progress. While the trends and conversations we are having today are very promising, it will likely take generations to reach anything close to a truly inclusive, representative and equitable society. Repeating steps 1–4 on a regular basis is essential to maintaining and iterating on progress made.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

While I think it’s going to take us a long time, I believe that through a concerted effort by businesses, governments and individuals, we will eventually get to a point of racial equity and inclusiveness worldwide.

I am optimistic, though I think it’s going to take a long time for the world to get to a place where true equality and equity exist. Hard conversations need to continue to happen bringing issues to the forefront. Businesses need to look at what it means to be inclusive, and students need to start being taught Black History in school. Progress is being made, but these fundamental shifts are only the starting point. We are still a long way away.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

I’d love to have a private breakfast with Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw — she’s one of my role models. A lawyer by profession, but also a feminist critical race theorist, her work combines two of my passions — Law and Racial Equality.

I first heard Kimberlé Crenshaw speak at the Women of the World Festival in 2016 and I was in awe. As Chair of BT’s Ethnic Diversity Network, I have followed Kimberle’s works on intersectionality for some time now and have directed colleagues to her books. I’d love to speak with Kimberle to understand her experiences as a Black American Lawyer, and her intersectionality in connection to her experience as part of the 1991 legal team for Anita Hill, (the woman who accused then-US Supreme Court Nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment).

How can our readers follow you online?

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!