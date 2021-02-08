Berlin in September

Having visited Germany several times, I was convinced that September is the best time to visit Berlin. Dry and warm weather favors leisurely walks to the accompaniment of rustling leaves and lunches on the outdoor patios.

Berlin, park at the Brandenburg gate

Not only its sights, but also traditional holidays help to understand the character of Berlin. September in this regard is a fruitful month full of various events.

International Athletics Festival (ISTAF)

This sports show takes place at the Olympic Stadium in early September. Over the 100-year history of ISTAF, 16 world records have been set in this sports arena. 50,000 spectators gather annually to watch the world’s most titled athletes compete.

Berlin, Olympic Stadium, ISTAF

Lollapalooza Music Festival

This two-day holiday is celebrated in early September at the former Tempelhof Airport. It includes performances by rock, rap and punk bands, dance numbers, as well as fashion shows and art exhibitions.

Berlin, Lollapalooza Music Festival

IFA Berlin exposition

At this home appliance trade show, about 2,000 exhibitors present the latest advances in consumer electronics. Usually the event takes place at the Messe Berlin exhibition area.

Berlin, IFA exposition

Berlin Art Week

From mid-September each year, hundreds of art galleries throughout the city display works by local and international artists.

Berlin, Art Week

Oktoberfest

In Berlin, the most grandiose locations of this folk festival are two squares – Alexanderplatz and Kurt-Schumacher-Damm. Visitors are offered authentic live music, original Oktoberfest beer; as well as rides and Bavarian-style parties.

Berlin, Oktoberfest at Alexanderplatz

