Beri: “Tips to not burn out, I recommend meditating, spending more time with yourself”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Beri.

Born in the heart of Port Harcourt, Nigeria (Naija), to a Nigerian father and Cameroonian mother, Beri (born Chisom Berinyuy Owhonda) shares his home base with global superstar, Burna Boy. In 2009, Beri and his family migrated to the land of 10,000 Lakes that bleeds purple, thanks to its beloved musical icon, Prince, and a sea of others (Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis) in the Twin Cities.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Port Harcourt city in Rivers State, Nigeria to a Nigerian dad & Cameroonian mom and my two younger siblings and cousin. I went to private school, was respectful and obedient. Listened to my parents and stayed focused on school. I was very studious.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Crazy story! I remember coming back from school one day, I pulled up MTV Base or Trace Urban on the television, can’t exactly remember the channel and I see this guy, Drake on the TV & he was singing his song OVER! When I saw that music video, the song, his delivery, his swag, the execution, I knew from that day forward that was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life! I was so hooked and attracted to the art of being a musician.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Most interesting story since starting my career would be co-writing the graduation song for my graduating class in my secondary school, The Bells. Located in Ota, Ogun State Nigeria. It was an incredibly beautiful moment; one I’ll forever cherish because it made me understand people respected my pen & believed in what I had to say. It was really nice, my entire class and the whole school singing along to a record I wrote.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made when starting was spending and giving money to the wrong people who ended up not responding back to me, stealing my money, and most likely using it for the wrong reason. Particularly on Twitter before I had a manager, there was a guy who told me he was a promoter and could help me push my music, so I’d have more reach. He sounded legit and I generally thought he’d help me, but after I sent him the money and he confirmed, he blocked me on twitter and blocked my phone number as well. The Lesson I learned was to always trust my intuition, be patient & do proper research on any and every resource that comes my way.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I just dropped my first single of the year called Revival off my forthcoming E.P “THAT BOY” & I’m also going to be putting out the E.P “THAT BOY” this summer! As well as music videos and a lot of great & entertaining content!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

First reason is it gives a sense of belief to the audience, the listeners, those watching regardless of their race, religious backgrounds etc. that they can also make it there. Second reason, so nobody will feel left out. If you see people like you on TV, then you feel like you matter too. 3rd reason will be so people can be educated about other cultures, tribes, people all over the world that they do not see regularly. Diversity brings people together. Makes us one. It affects our culture in a positive way, togetherness, more job opportunities, much more viewers as well.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish I were told music is a business because I was always so focused on just the music side of things I wish I were told I had to be physically and mentally prepared taking on this journey so I can be the best version of myself to be the greatest artist. I wish I were told to start investing in myself much earlier, because it’s great to know you don’t have to solely depend on other people/investors for finances Be patient and do not burnout because in reality you need a Game-plan /Blueprint to achieve your goals Trust my intuition solely because whenever I do it always brings great results!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Tips to not burn out, I recommend meditating, spending more time with yourself. Designate a place/space where you report with yourself and thoughts. Pray, be thankful & grateful to your creator! Build your team, at least intentionally give it the thought. You cannot do it all by yourself. Take a break if necessary! Your health is especially important to strive and succeed in this game. Recoup so you come back strong and much more confident in yourself.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A movement I will inspire is the ONE AFRICA movement! I believe there’s so much we can achieve together as one people, one nation. All black and brown brothers and sisters!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Two people I’m grateful towards on this journey are Mrs Okechukwu & Mrs Temuru, my high school teachers in and from Nigeria! Love them so much! They saw the talent I had, helped and always pushed me to pursue my dreams of being a successful recording artist, to strive for the best for myself when I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do in life. Mainly because they were into music when they were much younger and never got to live their dreams. They saw in me what I didn’t see in myself at the time, and till date I still talk to and keep up with them and get advice because they’ve always pushed me to be the best!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quotes are I AM THE BEST/ I AM THE GREATEST. They’ve helped me believe in myself much more and taken my confidence to a much higher level!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast, lunch, and dinner with DRAKE! Ask him about his journey, trials and tribulations, how he became a global sensation and how he was able to maintain the same level of expertise and even more all these years!

