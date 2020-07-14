Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Bennie Fowler Sr. Explains Why You Need a Business Plan

Getting Your Business Up and Running Getting a new business off the ground is never easy. For the first few years, it can feel like you’re constantly running to keep up. If you want to get ahead, there’s no time to stop and look at things. Or that’s how it feels, anyway. In truth, stopping […]

By

Getting Your Business Up and Running

Getting a new business off the ground is never easy. For the first few years, it can feel like you’re constantly running to keep up. If you want to get ahead, there’s no time to stop and look at things. Or that’s how it feels, anyway. In truth, stopping to look at the bigger picture can help you make smarter choices so you know you’re going where you want to be.

It is important to focus on the present most of the time. You need to focus on the tasks in front of you. But sometimes, it’s good to stop and make sure your current activities are leading you where you want to go. This is where creating a long-term business plan can make such a difference.

Your Business Plan Will Clarify Your Company’s Vision

By writing out a long term business plan you will gain insight on where you want your business to be in the far off future. This clarity can help you keep your business’s mission better in mind. Why does your business exist in the first place? Your long term business plan will reflect these values and set a path forward.

You Can Use It To Make Short Term Goals

Once you understand where you’re going, it will be easier to make sure you’re spending your time on the right things today. Perhaps a project sounds interesting. It takes up a lot of your time and budget, but it works within your industry and it seems like a good idea.

When you look at your long term goals, it will be clearer whether it’s actually a good idea for your business. Does it help your company get to its long term goals? If not, what does? Do the work that will get you there.

The work you do isn’t just about surviving today. It’s about building toward that long term future for your business.

It Will Help You Manage Your Time

With your short term and long term goals clarified, you can better manage your time. Entrepreneurs often suffer from a lack of work-life balance that leads to burnout. With your goals set, you can now create a daily schedule where your time is focused on what you need to do within business hours.

Bennie W. Fowler, President & CEO at Bennie Fowler, LLC

Bennie Fowler is the President and CEO of Bennie Fowler, LLC. He is passionate about helping people achieve greatness and his career is a shining example of this desire. Now, using a systems approach to improving workforce capability, agility , and capacity to improve market, quality and financial performance,  Bennie pulls from his 40+ years of international business experience to help individuals and businesses through organizational changes.

Before stepping out on his own, Bennie W. Fowler most recently served as Group Vice President of Global Quality and New Model Launch.

 

“You can be great by mastering the fundamentals.” These words, said by Bennie W. Fowler really made an impression. Growing up selling eggs door-to-door in Georgia, you could say Bennie has built a legacy off of mastering the fundamentals. And while he’s never been one to shy away from the importance of responsibility and personal work ethic, Bennie also knows he wouldn’t be where he is today if it weren’t for faith and family.

“Born in ‘56 to a family of seven,” Bennie continues. “My father was a former Army sergeant, running a strict household in government-subsidized housing.” Bennie grew up when the South was still segregated, and it wasn’t until the ninth grade that the culture-shifting phenomena of black and white schools began to pop up in his hometown. “It didn’t phase me much. When I was at school, I concentrated on getting good grades.” But when he wasn’t working on getting the good grades expected from him, he was working that role selling eggs door to door, bringing home about $8-$10 a week.

It wasn’t until the day’s duties were done that Bennie Fowler could enjoy some recreation. But the work created character, and the struggle shaped Bennie into a man well beyond his years.

For more, be sure to follow Bennie Fowler online and stay in the know!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

How-to-balance-a-job-with-a-side-business
Community//

How to balance a full-time job with a new business start-up

by Anna Lundberg
Community//

5 Things to Do When You Feel Like Giving Up in Your Business

by Linda Davies Carr
Work Smarter//

Use this CEO Strategy to Grow Your Solo Business Faster and Better

by Christine Parma

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.