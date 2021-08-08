Benjamin West Of Spark Grills: “Don’t waste your time regretting mistakes, spend your time improving”

“Don’t waste your time regretting mistakes, spend your time improving.” This is a sentiment that I heard early in my career and am still exercising to this day. It’s difficult not to get stuck in the ‘what could have been’ mentality at times, but knowing that time is better spent on perfecting your craft, advancing your knowledge, or learning from your team will always be a better use of resources and have a more positive outcome.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Benjamin West, Founder of Spark Grills.

Spark Grills founder Benjamin West entered the grill space during his years designing high-efficiency wood and charcoal cookstoves for developing countries, which about 30% of Rwandans used at the time and which helped reduce the country’s energy consumption by 10–15%. During this time, West fell in love with wood and charcoal cooking, but upon returning to the United States, observed that charcoal grilling had become a lost art in people’s homes, reserved only for those with time, patience, and technical know-how. With this realization, West dove into his mission to democratize the joy of charcoal grilling and founded Spark.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I wish I had a classic entrepreneur story of being the kid at school that sold candy to friends, but I have always been more motivated by big issues and the thought that “someone should do something about that.”

After undergrad, I moved to Chattanooga, TN and fell into working in the transportation and logistics industry. I learned I have a knack for operations, logistics and supply chain, and hard work. I was fortunate to learn early on in that career that money isn’t my only motivator and that I wanted to take on tough challenges to help improve the world. I decided to attend grad school, thinking I would work for a company like d.light or Barefoot power that delivered solar home lighting and charging solutions to developing countries. While at school, however, I learned that half the world’s population cooks with crude wood and charcoal cookstoves that heavily contribute to climate change, deforestation, and negative health impacts for their users. Better cookstoves can have a huge impact on these issues, but their sales and distribution can’t keep up with population growth. I decided to get involved and do something to help solve the problem, and pitched myself to an organization I had become familiar with at school. I jumped in without a salary, but was given a small budget to invest, and within a few months, I was generating enough income to pay myself and a colleague and we continued to scale further over time.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

At Spark, we are revolutionizing the grill industry by marrying the superior flavor of charcoal with the ease and control of gas. Spark is charcoal reimagined. With proprietary new technology, we’re hoping to demystify charcoal grilling for a new generation of food lovers. Spark was truly born from a mission to give back and empower home cooks, so with every purchase, we also donate a locally manufactured cookstove to a family in Ghana in partnership with CookClean Ghana Limited.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There are so many lessons that have been learned, and it’s definitely nice to be able to look back and laugh about a lot of them. It turned out that one of our first work spaces didn’t have a functioning air conditioning and heat system. We’re based in Boulder, CO, so the office got a little chilly to say the least! We have since upgraded to an office with both air conditioning and heat and definitely learned the importance of a comfortable (and temperature-controlled!) workplace for our growing Spark HQ team.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I have received a lot of help along the way. There have been dozens of great mentors at various points who all greatly contributed to my growth. I’ve needed a lot of help, and no one has been more of a mentor than my wife, Amanda. She was a co-founder of EcoZoom back in 2011. We’ve been through everything together. She is a Partner for a social venture investment fund at Mercy Corps, and is a super amazing mom. Getting to be around her, and working through so many tough business and personal challenges over the years, has been an inspiration.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

When it comes to being disruptive in a positive way, I think it comes down to ingenuity and imaginative creation that ultimately enriches people’s lives. For Spark, you can look at it from a super individualistic point of view, which would be our promise to our customer — that the Spark delivers a grilling experience like no other, from hassle-free delicious grilling to extreme versatility. But you can also look at it from the broader picture — we’re changing the realm of possibilities within charcoal grilling. We’re introducing technology and design into the charcoal grilling space, and shaking up the outdoor cooking industry by opening the door to future game-changing innovations. Zoom out further and you see our Spark Change initiative, which really completes the full-circle picture of how Spark came to be and how we’re working to change the world positively by partnering with CookClean Ghana Limited. Together, we’re working to improve the livelihoods of families and communities in Ghana by providing high-efficient cookstoves that allow families to save money and resources and directing those savings into fruitful avenues that support Ghana’s financial ecosystem.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“Don’t waste your time regretting mistakes, spend your time improving.” This is a sentiment that I heard early in my career and am still exercising to this day. It’s difficult not to get stuck in the ‘what could have been’ mentality at times, but knowing that time is better spent on perfecting your craft, advancing your knowledge, or learning from your team will always be a better use of resources and have a more positive outcome.

“Try again.” This may seem like straight-forward advice — and it is! Try. Fail. Learn. Improve. Repeat. If you have a plan that isn’t working, fix it. Try again. Being an entrepreneur, you have to be willing to learn and pivot as many times as is necessary.

“Pay it forward.” I founded Spark with these words in mind, but I also think it’s relevant for the world of startups and entrepreneurs. My mentors and partners have been so generous with their time and expertise in order to aid my growth and success, and I hope to do the same for the next generation of entrepreneurial minds.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

You’re right about that! We’re just getting started. I’ll just say this: versatility is the name of our game, and more game-changing Spark products and features are in the works.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

The podcast “How I Built This” on NPR is a source of inspiration for me. Guy Raz, the journalist/host, dives into compelling interviews about how entrepreneurs and innovators built their brands, businesses, and movements. One episode in particular was with Manoj Bhargava, the founder of Five Hour Energy. I learned that there’s a hugely successful philanthropic mission behind Five Hour Energy, and that Manoj recently pledged to donate a billion dollars worth of a water purification system that his company created, which will go into developing countries. I think stories like this show what’s possible, and what a business, or someone’s “wild idea”, can accomplish with the right people.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I like Winston Churchill and his quote “Never, never, never give up.” This is relevant to me because startup life is hard and it is really difficult to know what it takes for something to work, or for something to resonate, and to ultimately break through — and more so, when/if that will happen. Perseverance, I’ve learned, is a vital practice behind all great, successful ideas. If I gave up the first time I ever failed at something, we certainly wouldn’t be sitting here today.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Spark change. Always pay it forward. You never know who you are inspiring, who has the potential to change the world, and what impact a single individual is capable of making. We see it within the Spark community all the time, and that’s part of why we remain so dedicated to our customers, our team, our partners — at the end of the day, food brings people together, far and wide, and together we can do great things.

How can our readers follow you online?

Follow @sparkgrills on Instagram for the latest brand news, and subscribe to our newsletter to stay in the know.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!