Historically, larger company mergers have brought great economic prosperity for company workers and executives. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many economists have made interesting observations about mergers. Of course, the current state of the economy has affected mergers, so it is important to track these changes and trends so that they can be applied to future endeavors.

Right now, the United States of America is in an economic recession, but some stocks have still seen an increase in prices. Surprisingly, commercial vehicles are seeing an increase in demand because of how supply chains work. In a supply chain, commercial vehicles act as a backbone. Without reliable commercial vehicles, no company would be able to ship their products to places not only around the country, but also around the world. It is important for people to invest in good commercial vehicles so that after this recession and pandemic ends, people can get back to work with better, higher quality supplies.

Benjamin Gordon, a business expert on supply chains who is currently based in Palm Beach, Florida, knows the importance of good supply chain management. In mid-May, he tweeted about the future of commercial vehicles and supply chains and how they relate to the current novel coronavirus crisis plaguing the world. Benjamin Gordon has decades of experience in various sectors of finance.

He is currently the CEO of Cambridge Capital, a West Palm Beach-based private equity investor in transportation, logistics, and supply chain technology businesses. The Cambridge team includes CEOs and leaders who have built companies like GENCO, FedEx Supply Chain, Kuehne& Nagel LeadLogistics, UPS, and others. Benjamin is also Editor-in-Chief of SUPPLY CHAINS, Cambridge’s publication that focuses on trends and opportunities resulting from both old-economy transportation and new-economy technology.

Prior to Cambridge Capital, Benjamin Gordon founded 3PLex, among the first Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) transportation management systems (TMS) for the logistics sector. Benjamin raised $28 million from blue-chip investors including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BancBoston Ventures, Con-Way, and Ionian. 3PLex has since been sold to Maersk.

Prior to 3PLex, Benjamin Gordon led strategy projects in transportation and technology at Mercer Management Consulting, where he developed one of the first Internet logistics growth strategies for a supply chain client.

This boom is not limited to commercial vehicles. Recently, a possible merger between Uber and GrubHub was announced. Although that merger has not been finalized, it is likely that the two companies may come together somehow, especially given how important they have been to so many American households since stay at home orders were put in place. Other significant mergers include buyouts by large media companies. Because people want to consume more media since they stuck at home, many companies see this time as an opportunity to expand.

Benjamin Gordon's expertise is just what the world needs in times of crisis like these. Consultants and experts like Gordon provide valuable information to people in all sectors of the economy. Their insight leads to discoveries that otherwise may have gone unnoticed and potential that otherwise may have gone untapped.