Bengali Dreams: Ruma Guha Thakurta #India

Languages have a way of taking you to places, you have never been! Even if you are unaware of the very meaning, it’s about the way a song is performed! The way a singer performs their traditional language permits you to decide if you are going to listen to the song; no matter how foreign the tongue!

When something is new, you have the tendency to dip your toes in the water, for a little bit! Sampling the temperature, feeling the texture, things begin to feel normal once you have adjusted yourself to that particular environment. Now, that you have relaxed, you are granted the power to simply, enjoy! For when a language is foreign to your ears, it navigates you into endless dreams. Your mind wanders. The imagination begins to pique. Oddly enough, you enter into a time travel, without leaving where you are! Music is magic, isnt?

Such is my feeling, upon listening to this song, by one of India’s musical legends. Her performance of the song, “Ek Khana Megh Bheshe Elo Aakashe!” From the moment in which it comes on, I feel as if I am floating. That’s the beauty and tenderness of her voice. I immediately became attracted to this particular sound! What was the story? What is the message being conveyed in this song? Such were the thoughts, which had blown through my mind. Ironically enough, I found myself envisioning the reality of the storyline, through the floatation of dreams. It just came to move me into a world of waters, where cultures of different folklore’s timing, inhabited a new awakening and paradise; one yet to be addressed or seen by the limitations of man. I want to go deeper. So, permit me to explore, just a tad bit, more!

Ruma Guha Thakurta