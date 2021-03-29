Benefits of Yoga – Why Yoga Exercise is Good for You

Yoga books tell us that Yoga, as we all know, is aimed to unite the mind, the body, and the spirit. Yogis view that the mind and the body are one. If given a suitable yoga kit and tools and taken to the right environment, it can find harmony and heal itself. Yoga, therefore, is considered therapeutic. It helps you become more aware of your body’s posture, alignment, and patterns of movement. It makes the body more flexible and enables you to relax even amid a stress-stricken environment. This is one of the foremost reasons people want to start Practicing Yoga – to feel fitter, be more energetic, be happier, and peaceful.

Yoga is a science that has been practiced for thousands of years. It is consists of Ancient Theories, observations, and principles about the mind and body connection which is now being proven by modern medicine. Substantial research has been conducted to look at the Health Benefits of Yoga – from the Yoga Postures (Asanas), Yoga Breathing (Pranayama), and Meditation. The information on Yoga Poses & Benefits are grouped into three categories-physiological, psychological, biochemical effects. Furthermore, scientists have laid these results against the benefits of regular exercise.

Physiological Benefits of Yoga

Stable autonomic nervous system equilibrium

Pulse rate decreases

Respiratory rate decreases

Blood Pressure decreases (of particular significance for hyporeactors)

Galvanic Skin Response (GSR) increases.

EEG – alpha waves increase (theta, delta, and beta waves also increase during various stages of meditation)

EMG activity decreases

Cardiovascular efficiency increases

Respiratory efficiency increases

Gastrointestinal function normalizes

Endocrine function normalizes

Excretory functions improve

Musculoskeletal flexibility and joint range of motion increase

Breath-holding time increases

Joint range of motion increase

Grip strength increases

Eye-hand coordination improves

Dexterity skills improve

Reaction time improves

Posture improves

Strength and resiliency increase

Endurance increases

Energy level increases

Weight normalizes

Sleep improves

Immunity increases

Pain decreases

Steadiness improves

Depth perception improves

Balance improves

Integrated functioning of body parts improves.

Psychological Benefits of Yoga

Somatic and kinesthetic awareness increase

Mood improves, and subjective well-being increases.

Self-acceptance and self-actualization increase

Social adjustment increases

Anxiety and Depression decrease

Hostility decreases

Concentration improves

Memory improves

Attention improves

Learning efficiency improves

Biochemical Benefits of Yoga

Glucose decreases

Sodium decreases

Total cholesterol decreases

Triglycerides decrease

HDL cholesterol increases

LDL cholesterol decreases

VLDL cholesterol decreases

Cholinesterase increases

Catecholamines decrease

ATPase increases

Hematocrit increases

Hemoglobin increases

Lymphocyte count increases

Total white blood cell count decreases

Thyroxin increases

Vitamin C increases

Total serum protein increases

Yoga Health Benefits versus Exercise Benefits

Yoga Benefits

The parasympathetic Nervous System dominates

Subcortical regions of the brain dominate

Slow dynamic and static movements

Normalization of muscle tone

Low risk of injuring muscles and ligaments

Low caloric consumption

The effort is minimized, relaxed.

Energizing (breathing is natural or controlled)

The balanced activity of opposing muscle groups

Noncompetitive, process-oriented

Awareness is internal (focus is on breath and the infinite)

Limitless possibilities for growth in self-awareness

Exercise Benefits