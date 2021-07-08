Benefits of Wellness in Project Management

The project manager is key when it comes to holding the project team together. You will learn this when you undertake any form of courses for professional project managers. Project managers work with a diverse collection of individuals including stakeholders, and at times this can become an incredibly stressful position to be in. Before a project manager can focus their attention on ensuring that wellness in the team is maintained they need to make sure that they are taking care of themselves. When this is done, you as project manager will be best place to offer the motivation and support that your team need.

Of course, this is easier said than done. However, it doesn’t have to be if you know how to go about keeping wellness in mind at all times. Here we look at some of the benefits that can be had from wellness in project management.

Keep your positive

Keeping your positive in a difficult situation is important not just for a project manager but also for all those in their team.

This means that it is really important to have something that you love doing outside of the workplace. This could be a hobby, a sport or something else that is fun and you enjoy going during your spare time. This will give you something to look forward to and will help you to recharge your batteries so that when you go in to work you are focused and ready to tackle whatever is thrown at you. If you are stressed even the best project management skills will not be able to help you properly in the workplace. Stress can affect your decision making skills and ability to think objectively. A positive person will look for solutions while others may only see the problem.

The funny side

Whether you are at home or at work not everything will always go to plan. Whilst these things may not seem funny at the time it is often important to see the funny side, even when it means having a little laugh at yourself. This is a great way to relieve a stressful situation, build team rapport, diffuse any tension and keep yourself feeling happier in the workplace.

If you are too serious about something it can hamper your innovative and creative thinking, and this isn’t good for you or the rest of the team.

Stand up for yourself

Sometimes you need to stand firm to help your wellness on a project. This might mean that when you are faced with an impossibly tight deadline, or an unrealistic budget that you say no. If you have a day of meetings being requested without a break you need to say no in order to take a lunch break. It is important to take time away from your desk, and not skip meals for your own wellbeing.

It might be hard to do this at first, as you may feel that you’re unable to put yourself first. With a little practice, however, it will become easier, and this will mean that people are less likely to try overloading you with the impossible.

Prioritising yourself during a project isn’t selfish, especially when your wellness can impact you, your team and the success of the project at hand.