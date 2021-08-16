Benefits of the Human-Canine Relationship

People love dogs, and it’s scientifically proven too. Dogs are well known for their psychological and physical benefits to humans. Studies have shown that having a dog can increase heart health, reduce stress, alleviate depression and anxiety symptoms, and more. They help their owners make friends and release tension in social settings, and dogs are the perfect icebreaker for any conversation.

On the physical level, studies show that having a canine companion is linked to lower blood pressure, reduced cholesterol, and decreased triglyceride levels, which contribute to better overall cardiovascular health and fewer heart attacks according to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention. Service dogs are known to benefit people with everything from traumatic brain injury to autism to rheumatoid arthritis, increasing mobility and supporting independence. Alzheimer’s and dementia patients are comforted by dogs too, whose companionship also seems to lessen emotional outbursts and aggression.

Pets help owners manage their feelings and provide a powerful distraction from the stress of having a mental health problem, and a study by the Human Animal Bond Research Institute concluded that there are many positive benefits from the therapeutic function pets can play in relation to mental health.

Therapy dogs alleviate symptoms of long-term mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression and PTSD. Many people today are more likely to experience perceived social isolation, and it has become increasingly prevalent amongst younger generations, seniors, low-income individuals, and patients with illnesses and mental health patients as they often feel separated from their communities. There is an opportunity for animals to help them form meaningful connections as a social catalyst.

Dogs create opportunities for social interaction, and the pet factor-companion animals study examines the role of pets as a channel for individuals to form friendships and social support. A survey was conducted amongst several neighborhoods where pet owners were asked if their pet helped them form friendships, and if they’ve received a form of support from the friendships which may include emotional, informational, appraisal or instrumental support. The study confirms that pet owners were 40% more likely to get to know their neighbors compared to those who didn’t have pets.

This effect then increases the likelihood of communication and interaction amongst people, which can lead to meaningful connections and unexpected relationships. Dogs are excellent social catalysts because they initially attract attention to the owner and provide an easy conversation starter. The social catalyst effect is one of the many benefits from the mutual relationship between humans and animals, also known as the Pet Effect.

In depth research has established that merely exposing individuals to photographic images of dogs can evoke the same emotions. According to the dog’s gaze experiment, viewers can even get a dose of oxytocin simply from looking at the eyes from the photograph. Dog photography can act as a social catalyst in a similar fashion to real life pets where these photographic images recreate the same result by introducing an easy conversation starter and creating a lighthearted environment.

This means that individuals can even benefit from the positive impact of dogs through the visual presentation of dogs alone. Michael Puck with K9 Photography reviewed a variety of settings such as clinical therapy, advertising, work environments and the benefits of helping people within communities socialize with one another. After compiling research papers, evidence concluded that the application of dog images in those settings provides a number of advantages. It is especially effective in improving overall mood, promoting social behaviors, influencing consumer behavior and establishing trust among people.

The rapid growth of pet-friendly workplaces and the extensive use of dogs in commercial advertisements are just two examples where dogs are used to evoke positive emotions in people. Brian Hare dedicated his life to studying this phenomenon as an expert on canine cognition, and concluded that dogs seem to understand us in a way that no other animal does. The psychological benefits are undeniable, and more people are considering including dogs, and even dog wall art, to their clinical settings for the well-known benefits.