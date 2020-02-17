Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Benefits of speaking at a conference

The thought of being invited to speak at the conference is both exciting and scary. And this last Saturday was no different, I gave a talk at a Tech Summit, and it’s my second event for this year. I was hoping that by openly sharing how I started my freelance career. And freely giving the […]

By

The thought of being invited to speak at the conference is both exciting and scary.

And this last Saturday was no different, I gave a talk at a Tech Summit, and it’s my second event for this year.

I was hoping that by openly sharing how I started my freelance career. And freely giving the strategies that I learned along the way will be able to connect to those that are considering taking the same leap.

And perhaps inspire my fellow freelancers that they, too, can also add their voice to the public forum.

Everyone has a story to share.

And this morning, as I reflect on my experience, allow me to share my thoughts and the experiences I had speaking at events.

I am trusting that what I will say here will encourage you to speak up and be heard.

Because what you know matters.

Your experience matters.

Your voice matters.

You matter.

Yes, you, especially to those who are now seeking help and guidance.

Your perspective on specific topics could be exactly what someone out there needs to hear.

So if you think you don’t have anything worth sharing, think again.

I don’t know if you can resonate with this.

But in every event, I have this tendency to over-analyze a lot of things.

Thinking I need to be perfect.

My slides and my delivery should smoothly coexist with each other, or else my audience would ridicule me. And I would never have the chance to speak at an event again.

That’s my pessimistic self pounding on the little confidence that I have.

But you know what?

I experienced the exact opposite of this.

Because when I looked at my audience smiling, nodding their face in agreement, my trembling voice, sweaty hands, fidgeting, slowly fade away.

And the best part of it is after each talk. Participants will approach me expressing their appreciation to the information I shared and saying kind words about my speech.

My pessimistic self who never believes that I can do is defeated.

I also discovered that engaging with your audience before your talk help bring that confidence when you’re already speaking in front.

And going back to them once done during breaks turned out to be one of the most fulfilling experience when speaking at events.

I also found out that there are three reasons why people attend events.

  • they want to learn from you
  • they want to enjoy the experience
  • they want to connect what you’re saying into their life

And it’s the same motivation why I organize and speak at an event.

The same reason when I started my 500 words daily challenge.

The best thing about being part of an event like this, and probably the best takeaway I’ve ever had is you have a front-row seat to listen and learn from other speakers as well.

And the more I do this, the more I discovered new things that I can also learn and share.

It’s an addicting experience.

You are talking to your audience, getting as much information about how and what they feel.

And you then have an opportunity to have a one-on-one conversation with other speakers.

The best of both worlds and I can’t wait to do it again.

And now that the Daet Tech Summit is over, I want to do more.

I learned that the positive aspects of the experience far outweigh the negative.

I have limited experience, and I know you know that.

I can even remember years ago; someone said I would not last in this industry because I lacked the skill.

But after attending many seminars and workshops. I found out that speaking at an event is one of the fastest ways to learn, increase your network, make a living out of it and give back to the community.

Speaking at an event was just a dream.

So, to you, my friend.

Where might you be in a year?

What will be your story?

Are you also thinking of inspiring people with your words and actions?

Your stories will matter to someone who badly needs it right now.

So, here’s my challenge to you.

If you want to have a change, stand up.

And take fierce action and be a catalyst too.

The world needs to hear your story.

    Fred, He writes email for entrepreneurs who wants to provide more value to their customers so selling becomes easy

    My freelancing career began when I was on the verge of giving up; an undergraduate, not confident about my credentials and low on cash. But I decided to gamble and loaned for a laptop and applied for internet connection without any contacts or clients at bay. After a few weeks of reaching out to friends and colleagues, I started to work with a woman who paid me generously. I struggled to find my niche. After five months, I finally landed my first direct client. It was an amazing experience. The ball kept rolling since then. Through my client's constant motivation, I learned new sets of skills. I was able to discover skills that I never thought I had. My love for providing great service blossomed, and I continued to push the edge as to what I could offer at work while pursuing personal growth in my career.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    12 Speakers Who Will Inspire You in 2019

    by Haley Hoffman Smith
    Community//

    Rosh Lowe of MicDrop: “My hope is that people could share their stories and inspire and help others; We don’t have this today due to the fear of public speaking and a feeling that our story doesn’t matter”

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    5 Things You Should Do to Become a Thought Leader in Your Industry, With Qlik’s Jordan Morrow

    by Yitzi Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.