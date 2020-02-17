Benefits of speaking at a conference

The thought of being invited to speak at the conference is both exciting and scary.

And this last Saturday was no different, I gave a talk at a Tech Summit, and it’s my second event for this year.

I was hoping that by openly sharing how I started my freelance career. And freely giving the strategies that I learned along the way will be able to connect to those that are considering taking the same leap.

And perhaps inspire my fellow freelancers that they, too, can also add their voice to the public forum.

Everyone has a story to share.

And this morning, as I reflect on my experience, allow me to share my thoughts and the experiences I had speaking at events.

I am trusting that what I will say here will encourage you to speak up and be heard.

Because what you know matters.

Your experience matters.

Your voice matters.

You matter.

Yes, you, especially to those who are now seeking help and guidance.

Your perspective on specific topics could be exactly what someone out there needs to hear.

So if you think you don’t have anything worth sharing, think again.

I don’t know if you can resonate with this.

But in every event, I have this tendency to over-analyze a lot of things.

Thinking I need to be perfect.

My slides and my delivery should smoothly coexist with each other, or else my audience would ridicule me. And I would never have the chance to speak at an event again.

That’s my pessimistic self pounding on the little confidence that I have.

But you know what?

I experienced the exact opposite of this.

Because when I looked at my audience smiling, nodding their face in agreement, my trembling voice, sweaty hands, fidgeting, slowly fade away.

And the best part of it is after each talk. Participants will approach me expressing their appreciation to the information I shared and saying kind words about my speech.

My pessimistic self who never believes that I can do is defeated.

I also discovered that engaging with your audience before your talk help bring that confidence when you’re already speaking in front.

And going back to them once done during breaks turned out to be one of the most fulfilling experience when speaking at events.

I also found out that there are three reasons why people attend events.

they want to learn from you

they want to enjoy the experience

they want to connect what you’re saying into their life

And it’s the same motivation why I organize and speak at an event.

The same reason when I started my 500 words daily challenge.

The best thing about being part of an event like this, and probably the best takeaway I’ve ever had is you have a front-row seat to listen and learn from other speakers as well.

And the more I do this, the more I discovered new things that I can also learn and share.

It’s an addicting experience.

You are talking to your audience, getting as much information about how and what they feel.

And you then have an opportunity to have a one-on-one conversation with other speakers.

The best of both worlds and I can’t wait to do it again.

And now that the Daet Tech Summit is over, I want to do more.

I learned that the positive aspects of the experience far outweigh the negative.

I have limited experience, and I know you know that.

I can even remember years ago; someone said I would not last in this industry because I lacked the skill.

But after attending many seminars and workshops. I found out that speaking at an event is one of the fastest ways to learn, increase your network, make a living out of it and give back to the community.

Speaking at an event was just a dream.

So, to you, my friend.

Where might you be in a year?

What will be your story?

Are you also thinking of inspiring people with your words and actions?

Your stories will matter to someone who badly needs it right now.

So, here’s my challenge to you.

If you want to have a change, stand up.

And take fierce action and be a catalyst too.

The world needs to hear your story.