Benefits of Simple Walking – Mental as well as physical!

It is a tough time for our mental health and we all are in this together. However, oftentimes we overlook the obvious respites because they short of the comparative complexity like in the case of COVID-19 health crisis.

Walking is the most simple yet most beneficial practice for your overall health. Note that I referred to it as a practice and not as an exercise. Because walking is a lot more than that. It’s a healthy lifestyle.

Walking has tremendous benefits that go beyond just the physical aspects. It keeps a number of diseases in check like losing weight faster and slowing the progression of many diagnosed conditions such as Alzheimer’s, arthritis, dementia, myopia, diabetes, etc.

But honestly, does walking help weight loss? Or is it really a good cardio and aerobic exercise?

Well, yes! In fact a big yes to both! It is an effective and moderately intensive exercise that strengthens your heart, muscles, and lungs.

Read on to know the top 11 benefits of walking to lose weight.

Walking reduces the weight

People often wonder how to lose weight by walking? Probably because it seems very basic and simple, which is contrastive to the popular belief of intensive exertion. It has been scientifically proven that walking reduces significant weight and body fat.

A good 30 minute walk is a complete calorie-burning cardio exercise. It helps you burn 150 plus calories a day. The pace and duration of your walk is directly proportional to the amount of calories you burn.

If you lose 500 to 1000 calories a week, you’re actually cutting down on 2 to 3 pounds of body weight in one week!

Walking helps maintain a heathy heart

A simple 30 minutes’ walk goes a long way into an overall health. It helps reducing the risk of heart attack and coronary artery disease (CAD) by increasing the heart rate and blood circulation temporarily. Which makes for healthy and efficient cardiovascular functionality.

Walking prevents many diseases

Walking enhances the heart and overall health by preventing the following disease:

Stroke

Obesity

Diabetes (type 2)

Metabolic syndrome

high triglycerides

Cholesterol abnormalities

An active and healthy heart means active and healthy you!

Walking is cheap and effective

Walking does not cost you anything! It literally only needs a pair of trainer. You can start on to your walking to lose weight plan just about now.

Various studies proved that in mere few weeks of time, you can witness the effectiveness of walking through significant reduction in weight and body fat.

You can walk anywhere

Unlike expensive gym classes and their memberships you buy to sweat out in a really compacted space, walking can be done anywhere, anytime! Walking for weight loss really improves if you’re breathing in clean and fresh air.

Walking is for everyone

Due to its low-impact nature, walking for weight loss plan is for everyone. No matter what age group are you or what is your level of fitness, anyone can develop a walking routine to their individual suitability.

The controlled pace and duration of walking makes it ideal for people with extra weight and arthritis.

Walking maintain a healthy blood sugar level

A good walk makes your heart active, which in turn make muscles use extra glucose – blood stream sugar- to lower the blood sugar level. Walking also improves the insulin functionality in your body.

Don’t overdo it, because an extremely intense exercise increases the stress hormones growth which then increases blood sugar level.

Walking enhances your mood and energy

If you want good energy and mood, go for a walk! Endorphins, your body’s feel-good chemicals serves to improve your mood and relieves depression.

Walking tone up your body muscles

If you choose a hilly area or stair routes, you actually strengthened your body muscles with just a 30 minutes’ walk! Which is not only great for weight loss, it is also necessary especially after you have achieved your targeted weight.

Your thigh and buttock muscles are naturally toned up even with the normal pace. But if you take a brisk 30 minute walk, the contraction of the muscles becomes more intense. Which leads to gradual overall toning.

Walking improves your creativity

Many renowned names like Friedrich Nietzsche, Nikola Tesla, Steve Jobs etc., have testified to creative brilliance of walking. There are many studies that proves that walking lends you better memory and quicker cognition. By simply clearing your mind of all the unproductive trivialities.

Walking enhances your social circle

On your daily walks you are more exposed to likeminded people. It helps you socialize and exercise at the same time. Making friends and meeting them makes the prospect of walking all the more attractive.

Take Away Walking is only difficult until you start. Don’t put it off another day, do it for yourself. The weight that you lose through walking is sustainable and long term. Only, watch what you eat to speed up the process.