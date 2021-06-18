Benefits of Parent-Teacher Relationship

- Healthy communication between parents and teachers is always beneficial.
- Positive parent-teacher relationships have been shown to improve children’s academic performance, social skills, and emotional well-being.
- Children’s work habits, attitudes towards school, and grades are improving.
- They show better social skills, fewer behavioral problems, and a greater ability to adapt to situations and get along with each other.
- Parents and teachers have been shown to communicate more effectively as partners, build stronger relationships with one another, and develop skills to support children’s behavior and learning.
- Parents do get to know things if they participate in a child’s education.
THE THREE C’S: HOW TO FORM A CONSTRUCTIVE PARENT-TEACHER PARTNERSHIP
Partnerships are most powerful when they include three main components, represented as the “3 C’s”: communication, consistency and collaboration.
COMMUNICATION
The first is home-school communication. As with any relationship in life, communication between you and your child’s teacher is key.
CONSISTENCY
The second component of an effective partnership is consistency, which includes opportunities and experiences that you offer at home to aid your child’s learning.
COLLABORATION
The third component of the partnership is collaboration.Collaboration will be easier if there is frequent communication and you are constantly creating opportunities for your childto learn. A collaborativeand collaborative partnership focuses on specific and positive strategies to help your child do their best.
Benefits that student receive
- Good communication between teachers and parents will benefit the student in many ways.
- For example, it will provide the necessary motivation to study and laterimprove their academic results aswell as confidence and positivity in their attitude and behavior.
- It will boost student’s confidence and positivity.
Benefits that teachers receive
- When the parents have a voice in the child’s upbringing, the teacher can focus on his or her primary purpose of teaching
- A teacher will have an idea of a student’s background so it will help them to act according to the child’s need.
Proper two-way communication is necessary
- Good two-way communication between school and parents is essential for good student performance.
- Students can benefit if the parent-teacher relationship is good.
- It can be through PTA meetings, contact through emails, or phone calls.
Rules for phone calling
- Just jotting down certain things before a phone call can help ensure a smooth conversation.
- Should do a basic introduction to parents to get an idea of the subject teacher.
- Do mention the child’s achievements.
Means of Communication
- Teachers should write down the parent’s contact details once they are assigned their class.
- Teachers can develop a connection with parents by introducing themselves.
- Parents must report if they see any problem with students.
- Later the teacher has to discuss and find solution to it.
- Parents should track their child’s progress.