Benefits of Parent-Teacher Relationship

Healthy communication between parents and teachers is always beneficial.

Positive parent-teacher relationships have been shown to improve children’s academic performance, social skills, and emotional well-being.

Children’s work habits, attitudes towards school, and grades are improving.

They show better social skills, fewer behavioral problems, and a greater ability to adapt to situations and get along with each other.

Parents and teachers have been shown to communicate more effectively as partners, build stronger relationships with one another, and develop skills to support children’s behavior and learning.

Parents do get to know things if they participate in a child’s education.

THE THREE C’S: HOW TO FORM A CONSTRUCTIVE PARENT-TEACHER PARTNERSHIP

Partnerships are most powerful when they include three main components, represented as the “3 C’s”: communication, consistency and collaboration.

COMMUNICATION

The first is home-school communication. As with any relationship in life, communication between you and your child’s teacher is key.

CONSISTENCY

The second component of an effective partnership is consistency, which includes opportunities and experiences that you offer at home to aid your child’s learning.

COLLABORATION

The third component of the partnership is collaboration.Collaboration will be easier if there is frequent communication and you are constantly creating opportunities for your childto learn. A collaborativeand collaborative partnership focuses on specific and positive strategies to help your child do their best.

Benefits that student receive

Good communication between teachers and parents will benefit the student in many ways.

For example, it will provide the necessary motivation to study and later improve their academic resu lts as well as confidence and positivity in their attitude and behavior.

Benefits that teachers receive

When the parents have a vo ice in the child’s upbringing, the teacher can focus on his or her primary purpose of teaching

Proper two-way communication is necessary

Good two-way communication between school and parents is essential for good student performance .

Students can benefit if the parent-teacher relationship is good.

Rules for phone calling

Just jotting down certain things before a phone call can help ensure a smooth conversation.

Means of Communication

Teachers should write down the parent’s contact details once they are assigned their class.

Teachers can develop a connection with parents by introducing themselves.

Parents must report if they see any problem with students.

Later the teacher has to discuss and find solution to it.

Parents should track their child’s progress.

A parent needs surprises

· Having a phone call informing parents that their children are doing well in school can make them sound surprised and happy because they are usually not used to it.

· Effective Communication develops a healthy atmosphere.