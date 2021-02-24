Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Benefits of Mentoring in Business

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

While there are many new professionals entering the job market and searching for seasoned mentors, there aren’t quite as many people open to mentoring others. If you have spent your life pursuing a career, you have something of value to offer someone just entering your career field or industry. Here are a few reasons to consider taking on the role of mentor.

Build Better Leaders

There are two ways leadership is enhanced through a mentorship experience. First, you’ll be teaching a younger generation the skills they need to lead in the future. They will learn by observing you and through the insight you share with them. Through this process, you’ll also be developing your own leadership skills. As you spend more time mentoring, you’ll adopt your own leadership style, and you’ll amass experience that will look good on your own resume.

Learn as You Teach

Along the way, the professionals you mentor will give you insight into the new technologies, procedures, and processes that have been developed. It has been a few years since you were in school or training for your career, so you may not know all of the advances that have been made. This is the opportunity for you to learn and grow.

Network With New Professionals

The people you mentor will spend a lifetime in their chosen career field, which will make them worthwhile contacts to maintain. As you mentor an individual, you’ll get to know them and have the opportunity to forge a long-lasting relationship. This will open you up to new opportunities in the future as well as benefiting those you mentor in a similar way. You will also get to meet professionals in other fields through those you mentor, which means you’ll know people who may be useful in helping you solve problems in the future.

Give Back to Your Community

You’ll also experience the rush of positive feelings that goes along with doing something good for others. While you may not have large amounts of disposable cash to donate to a worthy cause, your willingness to mentor is just as valuable. To an up and coming professional, your mentoring services will be highly valued and appreciated.

Even if your employer doesn’t offer a mentoring program, you can look for an opportunity to mentor someone on your own. Try advertising your interest on job boards, social media sites, or at local universities. Taking on the role of mentor in a part-time capacity can help you enjoy these benefits and more.

Originally published on Omid Chaman’s website.

    Omid Chaman, President at The Chaman Group

    Omid Chaman is a man of diverse talents, interests, and dreams. Since a young age he was pushed to pursue his academic goals and use the skills he learned as best as he could. This emphasis on academic success is what pushed him to pursue a degree with St. John's University. While there, he pursued a degree in toxicology - two degrees in fact. He graduated from the university in 1998 with a Master's degree in toxicology, and he continues to find the field richly fascinating. His business career did not follow this degree, however. He returned to New York and found himself working with the family business, Chaman Antique Rug Gallery. This gallery was his parent's creation, and to this day he has continued on that legacy. He took on the mantle of business owner in 1999, and ever since he has led the business through thick and thin. The business employs more than 30 combined years of experience in appraising, caring for, and appreciating fine antique and oriental rugs from all over the world.

