Benefits of Maintaining Your Health

Some may think of yoga more as a physical exercise, while others may consider it to be more of a spiritual pursuit. The reality is that yoga can have a wide range of benefits that affect both your mind and body. If you’re looking to make improvements to your physical, spiritual, and emotional health, here […]

By

Some may think of yoga more as a physical exercise, while others may consider it to be more of a spiritual pursuit. The reality is that yoga can have a wide range of benefits that affect both your mind and body. If you’re looking to make improvements to your physical, spiritual, and emotional health, here are some reasons to try yoga. 

Boost Digestion and Weight Loss

One benefit of yoga is that it can boost your digestion. When you do poses that require inverting yourself, or turning upside down, like a headstand or downward dog pose, it sends a rush of blood in the opposite direction that it typically flows. This flow of blood can often help to loosen up some kinds of blockages, and get things in your digestive tract flowing more effectively.

Not only that, but yoga can also be helpful when it comes to controlling your appetite, as well. This is because during yoga, you spend time tuning in to how your body feels, and when you make a regular habit of this, it is easier for you to be able to tell when you are full, or if some foods don’t agree with you. This heightened ability can increase your potential for weight loss, especially when paired with a healthy diet, or health boosting supplements. If you’re ever unsure what kind of supplements would be best for you, reading lectin shield reviews can be helpful. 

Increase Flexibility and Improve Muscle Tone

Another benefit of yoga is what it can do for your overall flexibility and muscle tone. While some may think that doing intense and acrobatic yoga poses is the way to get flexible and in shape, the reality is that many of the more gentle poses, like a sitting forward fold, or simple spinal twists can actually be the best for achieving greater flexibility. Additionally, even though some may think of yoga as being more stretch-based, there are in fact many common poses, like downward dog pose, or warrior pose, that can be effective for building and defining muscles when done regularly. Not only that, but because yoga poses sometimes involve more muscles than your average workouts would, you can develop your strength in a more balanced and thorough way. 

Ease Anxiety and Boost Happiness Hormones

All of yoga’s benefits aren’t strictly physical, it can have many emotional and mood-boosting benefits, too. Even though yoga is a good way to get physical activity into your day, it is often more calming than many other kinds of workouts. Because tuning in to your breath, and breathing deeply are important components of yoga, it can be very effective at calming and grounding your nervous system, as well as keeping anxiety under control. Also, like many other forms of physical activity, when done for an interval of at least 15 to 20 minutes, yoga can release endorphins, a feel-good hormone, in your brain. 

Feel More Centered Spiritually

Along with physical and emotional benefits, yoga can have its share of spiritual benefits, as well. This can be particularly true for those that pair a meditation practice with their yoga. Many of the spiritual benefits of yoga can be traced to the sense of stillness that often accompanies it. By becoming still and focusing on the postures you’re in, or the thoughts running through your mind, you can cultivate not only a greater sense of self, and who you are, but also an ability to self-discipline. This sense of self-discipline can not only be helpful on the mat when you push yourself to stay in a pose for a little longer, even though it’s difficult, but it can help you to stay strong in other areas of your life, as well. 

The Final Word

While some may think of yoga as more of a physical exercise, or more of a spiritual one, the reality is that it’s both. So, whether you are looking to get into better shape, find some inner peace, or you want a little of everything in between, yoga can be a rewarding practice with many benefits. 

    Kari Oakley gained a love for health and fitness as a young child in Wisconsin. She spent each summer on some type of adventure, either a day at the lake with her family or just hiking with her friends. She took her love for fitness with her through college to get her degree in Kinesiology (Exercise Science). She has been working as a personal trainer/life coach in the Chicago area for the past 3 years. She has recently decided to share her passions with lower income schools in Chicago to help children develop a knowledge and love for fitness. When Kari started working with the kids in Chicago, she decided she wanted to share her knowledge and passion with as many people as possible. She has been freelance writing alongside ever since.

