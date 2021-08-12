Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Benefits of Diversity in your Workplace

Benefits of Diversity in your Workplace

Having a lot of cultural and ethnic diversity within a workplace is a proven strategy and model for business success. Some close-minded people might think the concept is only about filling quotas or is a cliche side effect of woke culture, however, a tremendous amount of research has been done and the scientific consensus is that workplace diversity handily trumps a more homogenized workplace. The reason for this is that a mono-cultural workplace environment is far more prone to stagnation and far less creative at adapting to an increasingly competitive capitalist world.

6 Benefits That Workplace Diversity Can Offer Any Business
  • A Wealth of Different Perspectives – Having a culturally or ethnically diverse workplace means that far more varied perspectives are available for an employer to draw from. When it comes to business success and growth, the more perspectives a company can draw on the better.

  • A Huge Boost to Creativity – A diverse workplace is proven to be able to generate far more employee creativity due to the multitude of diverse perspectives. Diversity is a cornerstone of creativity, as it is derived from the way in which people see the world around them.

  • Diversity Generally Drives More Productivity – Due to the fact that a diverse workplace is typically more creative and able to draw on a wider range of perspectives, it is ultimately more productive. More diverse perspectives and creativity inevitably lead to far more workplace productivity.

  • Lower Levels of Employee Fear – It is common knowledge that people exposed to a more diverse range of cultures and people are far less prone to fear-based thinking. Employers want employees that are courageous, not closed-minded and culturally inhibited.

  • Diversity Generates More Empathy – Diverse workplaces tend to be far more supportive and less judgemental. When a person is exposed to a diverse workplace environment they learn that everyone is human. This in turn leads to a more empathetic approach to dealing with others.

  • Diversity Creates a More Engaging Work Environment – Who wants to work in a boring and culturally homogenized work environment? Diverse workplaces expose their employees to new foods, different languages, varied perspectives, and increased knowledge about the greater world outside of the office.

    Tom Gehrmann, Consultant

    Tom Gehrmann helps individuals and businesses achieve their goals and meet the objectives they once set for themselves. He is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and looks for continual opportunities to network and meet new potential clients. Tom has been the head of many strategic projects and plans. He has vast industry knowledge including topics of wealth management, marketing, financial planning, customer service, entrepreneurship and more! Tom has never been one to shy away from difficult projects but instead meets every challenge with innovative solutions. He is passionate about changing lives through his business approaches. Hear more about his career history and values at TomGehrmann.com!

