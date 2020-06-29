Benefits of chakra meditation

Chakra Meditation and its benefits

Are you a victim of stress? Are you overweight? Do you fall ill easily? All this is because your Chakras are not balanced. For you not to suffer emotionally, physically, or mentally, your chakras must be balanced.

Emmy Lou Knowles, a healer, and intuitive life coach explain that “Chakras, are the power points of energy on the surface of our body”.

The 7 chakras of meditation

Every person has 7 chakras in him, with each chakra associated with a specific part of the body. Whereas each chakra has a specific color and element associated with it, they start from your base all the way to your head.

Chakra meditation involves tapping into the 7 chakras and accessing the power associated with each.

The root chakra (Muladhara)

It is located at the base of the spine and it governs our basic needs such as food, shelter, security, health, and stability.

When this chakra is balanced, you will have a feeling of safety and function but when it is imbalanced, you become depressed, anxious and addicted

It is associated with the color red and the earth element.

The sacral chakra (Svadhisthana)

It is located on your lower abdomen and linked to sexuality and the creative process. It encourages you to explore the world and use your creativity to find artistic outlets, and adapt to change.

Sacral chakra when balanced, you will experience self-esteem, while when imbalanced, you will have eating disorders, no sex-drive, and addictions.

Its color is orange and water is its element.

The solar plexus chakra (Manipura)

As this chakra is located on your upper abdomen, it holds your power to produce and plays a role in mental and spiritual being.

When Solar plexus is balanced, you have your inner strength and strong gut feelings, but when imbalanced, you get stress and poor memory.

Its color is yellow and associated with the fire element.

The heart chakra (Anahata)

It lies in the middle of your cardiovascular system. It is connected to your heart and lungs.

While its balance brings the essence of your spirit and love into existence, its imbalance could lead to blood pressure, respiratory issues, loss of love, and compassion for others.

Its color is green and its element is air.

The throat chakra (Visshuda)

This chakra lies within the throat and governs your neck, mouth, tongue, and other physical elements of your throat. It regulates your communication, confidence, as well as understanding.

Its balance expresses a share of truth and inspiration, while its imbalances cause thyroid problems, sore throat, teeth and gum problems, jaw pain, as well as irritated sinuses.

Its color is blue and its element is ether.

The third eye chakra (Ajna)

It lies between your eyebrows. In addition to allowing you to see the inside of yourself and beyond, it governs your spiritual levels

The third eye chakra when balanced brings awareness and a truthful vision, whereas its imbalances bring headaches, migraines, and eye problems.

Its color is indigo and its element is light.

The crown chakra (Sahasrara)

Located at the top of your head, its color is violet and it’s associated with your most connection to divine ones.

When your crown is balanced, you receive an understanding of who you are and the mystery of the universe. When imbalanced, you are depressed and you experience a loss of faith

To start the meditation, you have to start with the base chakra, meditating, and slowly going upward to the crown chakra.

Benefits of chakra meditation

Love of life

Are you experiencing the hardships that come with life? A one week of chakra meditation will make you love life, feel less stressed, and enjoy each day.

Gives you a positive attitude

Practicing chakra will enable you to visualize things in a more positive way. It will give you the ability to conquer in bad times and the strength to tackle the challenges you face each day.

Self- healing

Chakra meditation is able to locate the specific place where you are hurting, be it because of betrayal, heartbreak, or loss of a loved one, and speed up the healing process.

Better relationships

Balanced chakras create peace within you, giving you ways to deal with temper. This enables you to have compassion towards others and emphasize with them hence loving relationships and better homes.

Gives balance with body and mind

You become more aware of the energy channels in your body through meditation. This leads to more awareness of the slightest change in your body, even when you are not meditating.

Other benefits include; better sleep, great connection to inner sleep, contentment, peace, and heightened charges of energy.

“As for meditation, you can perform it daily or weekly, aim for around 20 minutes each time.”

Conclusion

For contentment, positive energy, and self-healing, chakra meditation got you. It does not require a lot of effort, all you need is a yoga mat, the perfect music, and a dedicated set of amount of time for meditation.