Benefits of Caring for Plants

For centuries, people have relied on plants to enhance the quality of their lives. The current pandemic has brought even more people to realize the many positive effects that plants can have, especially on their indoor living situations. The benefits of caring for plants encompass both mental and physical aspects for the affectionately-named “plant parents,” and many people are avid houseplant owners as a result.

Taking care of plants has a positive effect on one’s mental health. When the plants grow and thrive, people feel rewarded for having taken care of a living thing. Selecting the baby plants, planting them in the proper soil, watering them when needed, and making sure they get enough sunlight are essential facets of being a good plant parent. From a mental health perspective, this increases self-worth and encourages people to continue interacting with the natural world. Time with nature is calming and relaxing, and taking care of houseplants provides these emotional and mental advantages.

Plants enhance a person’s living environment in many ways. One of the most important things they do is act as natural air filters, helping remove toxins and pollutants from the air inside homes. They are noiseless generators of new oxygen. Consequently, adults, children, and pets can live in a cleaner and healthier setting, which dramatically improves their physical health. Spider plants, ivy, and lilies are especially well-known for their air-purifying qualities.

From a medical viewpoint, many plants can be used as treatments for various ailments. Aloe is well-known for its gel, which is useful for healing wounds and burns. St. John’s Wort may help those suffering from depression. Echinacea and elderberry help to strengthen the immune system and protect from colds and the flu. Cultivating these plants allows a person to have a ready-made pharmacy in their home!

More than anything, caring for plants benefits the soul. Surrounding yourself with plants’ beauty and fragrance brings peace and rest to even the weariest of spirits. Finding calm and harmony amid a troubling world is rare, and every effort should be made to achieve these positive emotional states. A trip to the local greenhouse might have surprising long-term mental and physical benefits and might just be the solution humans are looking for right now.

Article originally published on https://michellebeltran.org

