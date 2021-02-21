Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Benefits of an Outdoor Education | Shaun Dallas Dance

2020 was a difficult, challenging period. While we may not be out of the woods completely, there seems to be a light at the end of the proverbial tunnel. When COVID was at its peak, people were warned about going outdoors for months on end, with no foreseeable release in sight. In addition to the overall stress of the nation, this fear contributed to approximately a quarter of the nation concerned for their mental health.

We have all been told about the benefits of being outside, even for just a few minutes a day. Studies have shown that spending time outdoors, whether as a group or alone, is more important than we previously thought. Not only is it pleasant, but there are scientifically proven social, cognitive, academic, and physiological benefits to outside exposure, and combining it with education is exponentially better.

More articles these days are bringing up the topic of nature deficit disorder with students. Human beings have an intrinsic need to seek a connection with nature. Outdoor learning gives children an early appreciation of their natural surroundings. This has been shown to carry over to other areas of their development, such as instilling a sense of civic duty in maintaining their environment or an appreciation of all things in life.

Education that involves nature has been shown to boost peer relationships, self-esteem, overall attitude, attendance, motivation to learn, and general behavior. Learning outdoors can also inspire kids to become physically active, even in their spare time. This instinctive ‘follow-up’ behavior is an excellent tool in the fight against childhood obesity.

Having class outside is also more enjoyable because the educators are happy. Teachers love being outside as much as their students, and it shows in the way they conduct lessons. For many teachers, seeing how excited their students are is enough to remind them why they love teaching in the first place. Being relaxed and outside is also a perfect way to come up with innovative and unique teaching methods. 

When it comes to focusing and attention spans, students who have the freedom to sit outside feel less constrained, releasing a freer sense of self. This carries over in their ability to collaborate in group projects and allows for emotional, intellectual, and behavioral growth overall. 

This article was originally published at https://shaundallasdance.com/

    Shaun Dallas Dance, President & CEO at The DDance Group

    Here to share his experience and knowledge, Shaun Dallas Dance is eager to provide his expertise to an audience that needs it. He is a Senior Executive and business consultant who has developed a diverse array of skills, including restructuring, strategic planning, relationship and partnership management, and more. His team has grown to include 8 members, and his portfolio includes clients across the US and Canada. These clients have had needs as disparate as cost-reduction and diversity improvement, and Shaun Dallas Dance has ensured that each client achieved their goals quickly, and then exceeded those expectations.

     

     

    When the time came for Dallas to resign from his career in education and attend law school, his school promoted him to the position of Assistant Principal. He accepted the role and held it for two years before, again, deciding it was time to return to his own academic pursuits and enroll in law school. When he tried again to resign, he was promoted to Principal, and Dallas decided to stay in education as his excitement grew with the ability to impact more students. He always led with a service mentality.

     

    By the time he was 30 years old, Shaun Dallas Dance was promoted to Superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, a position which had him overseeing 110,000 students in the 25th largest school district in the country. He held this position for five years, during which time he provided new direction to revitalize the Baltimore County Public School System, and results were evident.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance has also been called into different educational institutions to provide strategic guidance for meeting new and rigorous state standards, effectively saved $50M from a budget with no headcount reduction and has helped numerous districts achieve greater efficiency.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance graduated from Virginia Union University with his Bachelor of Arts in English. He then enrolled at the Virginia Commonwealth University, where he earned his Master of Education in Administration and Supervision. Dallas continued his education with the university and earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership. During his career between 2008 and 2017, he also served as an Adjunct Professor for the University of Richmond, Averett University, the University of Houston, and Virginia Commonwealth University. Dallas was also recognized as a White House Champion of Change under the Obama administration.

     

    Read more about his robust history at his personal website.

