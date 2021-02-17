Benefits of A Priority to Youth and Adult Education

The modalities of education for young people and adults aimed at the most vulnerable sectors of the population are a transversal enabler and a precondition for participation and inclusive processes.

The modalities of education for young people and adults aimed at the most vulnerable sectors of the population are a transversal enabler and a precondition for participation and inclusive processes. Its programs, like awareness and education campaigns, prepare people to be globally responsible citizens, help empower those most in need to participate in democratic communal processes, claim their civil rights, and reach decision-makers. In addition, they guarantee inclusion and equality and provide information so that they can deconstruct the systems that reproduce various types of inequalities and discrimination.

They are modalities that can best reach informal sector workers, allowing them, other poor workers, and the unemployed to have the right to equal access to education, acquire skills for employment or generate income and educate themselves for sustainable development. Through non-formal training offerings, they provide on-the-job experiences and prepare for the needs of both formal and informal labor markets, providing their workers with vocational and entrepreneurial skills, supporting micro-enterprises to access and manage financial services. They are a channel that facilitates access to the formal labor market. At the same time, they cover the needs of literacy, the development of arithmetic skills, and the knowledge, skills, competencies.

They have the potential to increase all national components of the Human Development Index: life expectancy, people’s health status, education level, and per capita income. Thus, they converge in addressing the main dimensions of poverty, including participation, sustainable livelihoods, local economic development, consumption, decent work, the exercise of rights. There is much evidence of the relationship between educational levels and health status, also that the benefits of youth and adult education can be harnessed in preventive education for health, awareness, physical and mental health, and general well-being.

Through awareness-raising, public information, and active participation, as well as in the event of technology failure, these programs contribute to disaster risk reduction, including prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response, recovery, and resilience. Furthermore, non-formal education approaches and methodologies are vital to providing climate change skills.

Many of these and other benefits of youth and adult education are not yet produced in the country. As will be seen below, there are several barriers to overcome.

Bet in Peru for a lifelong education

Perhaps the most transcendent concept that takes effect in this century, promoted by the Sustainable Development Goals, is education throughout life. Learning does not end in school or university, but to accompany social, knowledge, and technological change, you have to keep doing it no matter how old you are.

As the right to education, it is one of the fundamental principles that has been included in the formulation of the new National Educational Project that this time has as its horizon 2036. Learning throughout life is a competence that must be developed at each stage, level, or modality of the educational system. It is not, as in the past, an accumulation of rote knowledge, but rather of acquiring habits and attitudes that lead to knowing how to learn, how to develop information search skills, analysis, and critical judgment, how to make decisions autonomously applying varied knowledge in everyday life situations.

In the intention that people acquire the ability to learn throughout their lives, one of the greatest challenges for the following years is in those population groups that did not have educational opportunities, those that at some point stopped taking advantage of them without completing a minimum basic education and those that need to continue updating or acquire new skills to continue adapting to the changes. The latter include adults whose active life has been expanding. For the educational system, it represents a significant change in terms of the number of services that must be available. It is to go from an eminently schooled system, which serves approximately 10 million people, to another that triples that sum and that requires rethinking educational care strategies seeking to make non-formal and informal modalities -semi presential, more prominent.

Secondly, based on these strategies, there is a need to define the necessary resources to provide permanent education and training, which refers, in addition to teachers, instructors, animators, tutors, and others, who must be added applications and digital resources with teaching and learning potential.

Finally, it is essential that the increase in supply is accompanied by the corresponding competency certification mechanisms and, above all, that they respond to personal expectations and needs as well as national and regional development. An objective that in the Peruvian case may be relevant is to contribute to the reduction of informality that affects seven out of every ten workers and to the increase in formal employment. Elmer Cuba, in his article “Labor informality”, published in the El Comercio newspaper (05/31-2019), points out that most of the labor informality is in the microenterprise and that a characteristic of this sector of workers is their low labor and business productivity, due, among other factors, to the low level of education they have.