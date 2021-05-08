Ben Walsh: “Don’t tour internationally without a song out”

Don’t tour internationally without a song out. It helps if people know your tunes.

The song is key. Take time to make the song how you want it. You will regret releasing a song you are not totally ecstatic about.

Have days off. It creates balance and gives you a chance to regather yourself to give 150% every other day.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Ben Walsh of Velshur.

Australian multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Ben Walsh is the brains behind Velshur, his pop music project. Walsh is a rare kind of musician these days; his music, his story and his artistic ambitions are refreshingly simple: ‘Really I just want to create music that makes anyone who listens to it feel great,’ he says. ‘Music that’s uplifting, that lets people be in a room and look at each other and hug each other and go ‘fuck yeah’.

With hugging out of bounds at the moment, live music completely shut down and gigs canceled, Ben had more time to write and write he did. He’d been writing music for fashion ads and found working outside his comfort zone surprisingly enjoyable. He also missed dancing a lot, so set out to create a song perfect for kitchen discos and after-dinner dancing with housemates. Other Side also looks forward to coming out of isolation and the prospect of better days, when we will literally be on the other side of the pandemic and can look back on it and see things differently.

Ben has been described as the busiest Aussie in the music business, having played over 1,500 gigs on his own and with his band. He took the old fashioned route to catching a break, buying a guitar, driving from Byron Bay to Sydney and walking into a country hotel looking for a cleaning job; the manager spotted the guitar and the long sun-bleached hair and offered him a job as a cover musician in a bar where within weeks he’d gone from six to sixteen shows a week. He honed his live skills delighting audiences with covers but felt the urge to create original music though he didn’t really know where to begin.

A meeting with San Francisco based producer James Nagel changed all that; Walsh put together the roughest of demos after a glass of red wine and they worked together to organically shape melody, lyrics and instrumentation into “She Gives Me Love’, an uplifting blues-rock track which felt to Walsh like the validation of his artistic intentions; to create music that people would love.

Ben is now looking forward to getting back to gigging and also to the future with Velshur; he hopes to have an album out by the end of the year and to make music that will be ‘super fun to play live as a band’.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Byron and came from a pretty musical family. I taught myself how to play bass guitar over the ad breaks when my dad was watching T.V. I did piano lessons and played trumpet in the primary school band as a super young kid. I was lucky enough to have a detached garage in high school which I turned into a music studio and spent a lot of time producing music in Pro Tools before and after school and jamming with my band. My friends and I surfed a lot; we looked at school as something that had to be finished but I definitely learned more by being out in the world than by sitting in a room developing back issues and remembering Pythagorus’ theorem.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I had been on a trip through the U.S and Canada after finishing school. I’d just turned 18 and was visiting some family in LA. I was sitting on the beach at Santa Monica with some fish and chips watching the sunset and just had one of those moments where you really ponder hard where you want your life to go.

I just sat there and had this really lovely inner knowing feeling of like “ok I just have to do bar gigs, just do what I do — sing and play guitar to people and the rest will work out but at least I will have a job doing what I love”. I had some really good times playing live in New York and Canada on that trip, so I had a taste and wanted to keep it going.

I came back to Australia just as we were coming into winter, so I went to the snow where I knew I could get a lot of work singing in bars. I went and introduced myself to the promoter for Perisher but while I was waiting for him to get back to me, I went into another hotel looking for a job as a bartender or cleaner just to cover rent whilst the gigs got rolling. The manager literally looked back at me and said “bullshit you’re not a cleaner you’re a bloody Muso”, and then told me she was looking for someone to do gigs 4–6 times a week in their outside bar. I took the offer, was given a trial gig and had 400 people up and singing Hey Jude by the end of the set. So it started there and it has grown ever since.

I tried to study a bachelor of contemporary performance at the Australian Institute of Music in Surry Hills, Sydney — but after 4 weeks I dropped out as I had more offers of performing between Byron and the snow. I didn’t see the point of studying when I could just go out and do it and get paid.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Being told by venues that they can’t book you at the moment due to your set containing toomany ‘sing a longs’ which is so funny because you go your whole performing career refining a few sets lists that are guaranteed to make people want to dance and sing. COVID changed that and now I don’t get the call!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’ve rocked up to a gig that I was meant to play the day after I was meant to play. I drove up to the venue and saw my name on the entertainment schedule wall out the front revealing yesterday’s time and date.

Thankfully the venue owners were super understanding and we managed to reschedule the gig. The lesson there is to make sure your phone reminders work when you change calendar apps, or your booking agent always calls you each week.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’ve been doing some music for my friend/director/stylist stylemeromy and some of the fashion ads she has been making. I just wrapped up two jingles for Miranda Kerr’s organic skincare brand Kora — one of them has a really cool bass line that I could see potentially working for a Velshur song down the road. The ad projects are really fun, as a lot of the time, you have to jump in the deep end and come up with a song for a style that you’ve never written in before. It’s helped me seriously refine my chops as a writer/producer.

I’m working on more funk/disco-pop for Velshur. Seriously loving this project at the moment. There are so many different flavors of pop, so I think you can experiment and try more outside-of-the-box ideas to take elements of where pop is at now, but do things that you’d like to hear more of or you haven’t heard yet and get away with.

I’d like to get an album for Velshur out in the next 6 months and then finish off my rock n roll/blues solo album — and go back and forth like that so when the world opens up I can tour both projects.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity creates learning which leads to growth; which is ultimately evolutionary. If we want to grow and evolve it is a necessity to represent diversity in all mediums.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t tour internationally without a song out. It helps if people know your tunes.

The song is key. Take time to make the song how you want it. You will regret releasing a song you are not totally ecstatic about.

Have days off. It creates balance and gives you a chance to regather yourself to give 150% every other day.

Sleep is a good thing. It’s hard to sing and perform or make complex decisions when you have no sleep.

Get all booking agreements signed in contracts and take deposits. It’s not ideal to drive or fly for 14 hours to then be told your gig is canceled or rescheduled and be out of pocket.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Sleep will increase your productivity and creativity. Drink 3 liters of water a day and eat organic green alive foods. You are what you eat. Organic alive foods will keep you going a lot longer than greasy bistro food.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d like to inspire people to contribute to the world with kindness and compassion. Speak with empathy and use manners. Rather than looking at the world with I “what can the world give me” mindset, look at it with “what can I put into the world to make it better” and ask yourself “how can I use my passion to contribute”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

James Nagel a producer I work with from San Francisco who co-wrote my solo release She Gives Me Love and helped produce the Velshur tune Other Side has really opened up my mind to pursuing a career in the recorded side of music. I’ve always written and recorded but I’ve never actively gone out and pursued it. I never knew how the business side and royalties and intellectual property worked, now I find it fascinating.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’m sure I read this somewhere which was. Judge others favourably. You never know what battle they are fighting.

I find this so important to remember; we never know how much a simple smile at someone in the street could make their whole day. Sometimes people just need a little bit of good energy to keep them going in their day. I’ve had those challenging days when just a friendly exchange with a barista or a smile from a stranger brings you back and reminds you that the world is beautiful.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Paul McCartney. It sounds like he’s a bit of a hippy too.. I’ve been inspired by his writing since I was a kid. His songs are timeless. The melodies unfold into a story in themselves even without the lyrics. His songs are incredibly melodic, catchy and they keep you hooked. There’s so much music you hear now

that we are just going to forget in two years, but his music never gets old. I’d just love to talk melody, lyrics and bass lines with him.

How can our readers follow you online?

Easiest is on Instagram. I’m @benwalshmusic and the Velshur music is @velshur

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!