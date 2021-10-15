Ben Simmons of Gravie: “Paying for care”

Paying for care — Once someone receives care — say, for instance, they have a knee replacement surgery or get a checkup and an x-ray for a sprained ankle — they then need to deal with the aftermath of receiving a spate of medical bills and determining how and when to pay them. This can be a source of both inconvenience and financial hardship. We need a way to simplify the process of paying for care and offer more financial peace of mind to meet people’s needs. Gravie Pay is one way we’re addressing that.

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the US healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.

In our interview series called “In Light Of The Pandemic, Here Are The 5 Things We Need To Do To Improve The US Healthcare System”, we are interviewing doctors, hospital administrators, nursing home administrators, and healthcare leaders who can share lessons they learned from the pandemic about how we need to improve the US Healthcare System.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview Ben Simmons.

Ben Simmons is a vice president at Gravie and general manager of Gravie’s health plan. Ben joined Gravie in 2015 to help scale the organization, and today leads the team responsible for developing and delivering Gravie’s innovative health benefit solutions.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always been entrepreneurial and enjoy building new things, so when I came across Gravie relatively early in my career, I was excited to join a young startup company and help build it from the ground up. The mission of improving the way people purchase and access healthcare resonated with me, and I had a lot of respect for and trust in the leadership team.

I joined Gravie in 2015 to help scale the operations of our business at the time, which featured a marketplace of individual health plans. As the company was growing rapidly and the individual plan market evolved, we realized we could deliver on our mission even more strongly if we became our own health benefits carrier and developed our own differentiated health plan. I led the effort and had the privilege of working with our talented team at Gravie to develop and launch Gravie’s own insurance company and our flagship product, Comfort. The work we do is making a difference in the world; we are helping people and changing the industry to better serve all stakeholders, with a focus on the end user: our employer customers’ employees and their families.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In the first year of working on Gravie’s health plan, we had a catastrophic claim. A young person experienced a sudden, unexpected medical condition and near-death experience, which resulted in an extended hospital stay. Her father was acting as her caregiver, and she and her family had many questions as they were unsure how to navigate the situation. We took an all-hands-on-deck approach to make sure that this family had the support and care they needed. Her father reached out to us to thank us and expressed how amazing their experience was and that they didn’t expect this kind of support from a health benefits provider. The difference we made for their family during a serious and unexpected situation meant a lot to me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I learned the hard way about the casual dress code of the tech start-up scene after dressing up to attend a meeting with my colleagues and venture capitalist investors in New York.

I was kindly admonished by my colleagues that I was dressed too nicely. It made for a good laugh.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One that comes to mind is that you’ve got to find a way to do it all — and I don’t mean that in a selfish way. Often, we step into situations that demand a choice between A or B, this or that, and I live by the philosophy that we have to keep pushing to find solutions to do both. An example from the insurance industry — often employers are faced with the binary choice of reducing costs or offering richer benefits, but with Comfort we’ve been able to creatively help them do both.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Always! At Gravie, our mission is the north star for us for these projects: to improve the way people purchase and access healthcare. Recently we introduced Comfort– the nation’s first-of-its-kind health plan that provides 100% coverage on most common healthcare services, including primary care, urgent care, specialist visits, labs and imaging, generic prescriptions, and more. Comfort provides comprehensive coverage, drastically reduces out-of-pocket expenses for members, and comes at a cost comparable to traditional health plans.

Currently, we’re expanding on our mission by offering Gravie Pay — an interest-free pay-over-time option members can use to pay for medical expenses that are subject to their out-of-pocket responsibility. For many individuals, the fear of surprise bills, lack of price transparency from the provider, and the inability to manage high out-of-pocket costs prevent them from getting care. Gravie Pay removes these barriers by allowing members to pay for out-of-pocket expenses at their own pace, ultimately improving health outcomes and reducing costs for everyone involved.

We’re also further developing Comfort to cover even more services for members, including alternatives to traditional medicine. We continually look for unmet needs in the health benefits space that no one’s addressing and develop solutions.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

An excellent healthcare provider is one that helps members and patients achieve their health goals — helping to care for people if they are sick and helping them to stay healthy in normal times, focusing on both the outcome and also the experience along the way. Younger generations, especially, are demanding more transparency, technology and virtual access to their healthcare providers though chat, text, email, phone or video. Meeting those needs and expectations are key as we design a healthcare system to serve all generations, and allow individuals to be active, empowered participants in their own care.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

The struggles we faced were universally apparent — the demand for care was so much greater than the facilities’ and the providers’ ability to deliver it. Hospitals were overloaded and, in many cases, ran out of beds and staff. One of the big lessons learned is that we need more community involvement in healthcare. This was the first time on a large scale that we had to think creatively about how to manage who goes where for what sort of care, making sure that there were enough beds for those who needed them.

Moving forward, we have an opportunity to develop more efficient models for care delivery that improve people’s experience along the way. Hospitals today can be rather inefficient for certain types of care. They are designed to be a one-stop shop, and today they need to be staffed and filled with an incredible variety of human and technological resources, which leads to very high overhead costs and a bottleneck for care. We still need hospitals for emergencies and complex situations, but we can be more efficient with other types of more routine care that don’t need to be done at a hospital and can instead be offered at other specialized facilities like cancer clinics, infusion clinics, urgent care facilities and the like. Many of these alternatives can offer a better experience at a lower cost, and ultimately leave more hospital beds open for catastrophic events.

Another effect of the pandemic: Lots of people were scared. People were not only worried about getting sick, but also worried about what would be covered if they needed care. Individuals were also more averse to going in for regular check-ups, afraid they might catch something while visiting their clinic. It brought to light how confusing health plans can be, where gaps in coverage exist, and pointed to the need for intuitive and comprehensive health benefits. Comfort, Gravie’s health plan, is easy to understand and offers that peace of mind that individuals and their families are craving now more than ever.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

You’re absolutely right; our providers and healthcare professionals have been heroes and exemplars of public service throughout the pandemic. Their devotion and service to vulnerable people in crisis exemplifies the member- and patient-centered focus and perspective that we need to catalyze reform in a healthcare system that is broken in many other ways.

Through the pandemic, we also saw about 10 years’ worth of growth and adoption in telemedicine over the course of a year. Since the start of the pandemic, many people don’t want to or haven’t been able to go to an actual doctor’s office. This reality, coupled with traditional hospital systems being overwhelmed, has made way for a scenario where people can now get key routine types of care wherever and whenever they want.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

We need to start by following the consumer’s journey, which begins with their insurance provider, then moves to planning for and receiving care, and ends with paying for it. Here are five areas where improvement is needed, all of which take a consumer-centered approach:

Value of coverage — Traditional health insurance is broken, and individuals and families need health benefits that provide real value to them. Steep deductibles, copays and out-of-pocket costs hinder so many people from getting the care they need and receiving any value from their insurance plan. This is part of the reason we eliminated deductibles and copays on common healthcare services at Gravie to empower our members to get the care that will keep them healthy. Health plans should help people to manage and take care of their health, and yet, too many health plans today are a barrier to health and at odds with what people want and need. Imagine a health plan that people love. That’s what we strive to deliver at Gravie. Price transparency — Price transparency is a big issue to solve. For a consumer to be able to “shop” for care (which is impossible in most circumstances today), they need to have a better sense of what services will cost and what will be covered. Providers, insurance companies, and policymakers all have a role to play, to help make consumers aware of costs ahead of time and avoid surprise bills. Delivery of medical care — Getting medical care in America is often a daunting prospect. When it works right, the type and quality of care people can get is second to none, especially for the treatment of complex and serious conditions. But all too often, people are faced with a journey through a system that is complicated to navigate, inefficient, and filled with decisions that they are ill-prepared to make (“Should I get a second opinion? Where should I go for my procedure? Do I have to wait three months for an appointment?”). We need a system that alleviates those problems and makes it easy and pleasant for the average person to get the care they need. Delivery of prescription drugs — Prescription drugs, and in particular specialty drugs, are unprecedently expensive and a major driver of cost increases in healthcare and health insurance. We’re seeing double-digit inflation on the costs to develop and manufacture pharmaceuticals that often provide remarkable benefits for a very small number of people with rare conditions. The advancement in treatment and quality of life for the beneficiaries of these drugs is amazing and to be celebrated, but the price tag that accompanies them is unsustainable. There’s room for a lot of innovation here, and we need to pursue ways to lower these costs and finance them more creatively. Paying for care — Once someone receives care — say, for instance, they have a knee replacement surgery or get a checkup and an x-ray for a sprained ankle — they then need to deal with the aftermath of receiving a spate of medical bills and determining how and when to pay them. This can be a source of both inconvenience and financial hardship. We need a way to simplify the process of paying for care and offer more financial peace of mind to meet people’s needs. Gravie Pay is one way we’re addressing that.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

Improving physicians’ ability to do their job well is important, as is reducing the amount of time spent on unproductive and frustrating things. Prior authorizations are a great example of this. Too many insurance companies require excessive proof that a service is clinically important. Typically, there is so much work that goes into this, needing to jump through many hoops, with time and money wasted arriving at the outcome needed in the first place. There are ways to remove the red tape where appropriate and leverage technology to make this more efficient, while putting more trust in the hands of the experts– letting physicians practice medicine and get people the care they need. At Gravie, we’ve done this by eliminating prior authorizations for most covered services, where they do more harm than good.

More diversity is, of course, important; with a greater array of perspectives and backgrounds, the outcome is almost always a better one.

And physician burnout, which is a real problem, can be ameliorated by solving some of the inefficiencies in our health system, some of which I’ve touched on above.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest all of the changes you mentioned? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

An important first step is to seek to align the interests of all the stakeholders: consumers/patients, providers, health benefit companies, brokers selling health plans, and the employers purchasing them for their employees. And this alignment has to be centered around meeting the needs of the consumer, or patient.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

When we see people as people and treat them as people, good things happen. This resonates for me across so many facets of my personal and professional life. At Gravie, we go beyond seeing only numbers and dollar signs. We see our members as people who are just trying to stay healthy and manage their finances wisely, which inspires us to give them the products and services they deserve and can’t get elsewhere.

I think the principle applies globally: when you look at all the different social, political, and economic problems that we’re trying to solve in our country and in the world, a lot can be improved when we focus on the humanity of the people behind the statistics and the politics.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can learn more about the things we’re doing at Gravie to solve some of these big and deep-rooted healthcare problems at www.gravie.com.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was so inspiring!