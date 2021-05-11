Ben Rich of Montclair Kimberley Academy: “Empower children to make decisions”

Empower children to make decisions. When your child comes to you with an idea for how to save energy, make sure they know you take their input seriously and do your best to make that change. If your kid comes home and says we need LED lights, take them to Home Depot so they can pick out the lights. They’ll learn a TON about their home and will help save money in the process.

As part of my series about what we must do to inspire the next generation about sustainability and the environment, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ben Rich, Sustainability Coordinator at Montclair Kimberley Academy.

Ben Rich is a leader in many environmental causes including electric vehicles, regenerative farming, zero waste living, and water quality issues. He is the Sustainability Coordinator at Montclair Kimberley Academy (MKA), a school of thought that turns inquiry into insight. Ben is also the Co-Chair of the Montclair Environmental Commission, and he is a Youtuber with over 100 videos about cross country electric vehicle trips. He was featured as the cover story on American Motorcyclist for his 3-country tour riding an electric motorcycle to Mexico, the USA, and Canada. Lately he has been volunteering at TerraPurezza, a regenerative farm near Austin, TX that adds nutrients to the soil instead of reducing the nutrients in the soil like industrial farms.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I grew up in New Hampshire hiking the beautiful White Mountains in Boy Scouts and my father passed down his passion for the environment and Native American philosophy. Simply exploring nature’s beauty is enough to make a person passionate about protecting it. Once I experienced cresting a mountaintop and looking out upon the diverse ecosystems and geologic formations it created a sense of wonder and a strong desire to protect natural spaces.

Was there an “aha moment” or a specific trigger that made you decide you wanted to become a scientist or environmental leader? Can you share that story with us?

What made me want to be an environmental leader was that I saw humans trashing the Earth and eventually realized that “someone else” wasn’t going to solve the problem. It’s going to take all of us to solve the global problem of climate change! Since I understood the science it became very obvious very quickly that we need to act fast, and my “aha moment” came after seeing “Who Killed the Electric Car” when GM made an electric car that everyone loved then collected and crushed them all when it was no longer mandated the make them. It was infuriating how an obvious climate solution was thrown away so callously by the auto industry.

Is there a lesson you can take out of your own story that can exemplify what can inspire a young person to become an environmental leader?

Yes! Once I realized that becoming sustainability coordinator was a dream job that allows me to continue my passion for teaching as well as influence the school and it’s community to go carbon neutral, I basically created the position. There was no Sustainability Coordinator position until I demonstrated it’s value to the administration. So I pass along to my students that they can create their own future even if the position, non-profit, or company doesn’t exist now. If you can think it, you can create it!

Can you tell our readers about the initiatives that you or your company are taking to address climate change or sustainability? Can you give an example for each?

Right now the most important thing to do is go carbon neutral. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reported in 2018 that we MUST reduce emissions by 50% by 2030, and go carbon neutral by 2050. Better yet, we can go carbon neutral by 2030. So I’m working with both my school and my town to achieve these goals. The future of MKA must include solar panels, electric school buses, energy efficient appliances, carbon credits, and absolutely no more use of fossil fuels including natural gas. Students have been inspiring in terms of coming to the school already knowing they want their community to go carbon neutral ASAP. The President of the Freshman class even ran on a platform that included encouraging the school to go climate neutral before they graduate in 4 years. That’s a bold climate goal!

Can you share 3 lifestyle tweaks that the general public can do to be more sustainable or help address the climate change challenge?

First, it’s best to change 1 thing at a time so it will stick. If you try to change too much all at once then it’s difficult to keep it going. So I recommend making 1 change per month like buying LED lights for your house in May, then start going to the farmer’s market in June, then buy a low-flow showerhead in July, etc. Also, your next car will be fully electric. Just make that commitment mentally now so when you look for a new car you already know it will be electric. Almost every car manufacturer will have several EVs available by 2022, so there will be options. Finally, look into a Zero Waste lifestyle. This will reduce your carbon footprint and reduce your pollution, especially plastic pollution, so you are part of the solution.

Ok, thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview: The youth led climate strikes of September 2019 showed an impressive degree of activism and initiative by young people on behalf of climate change. This was great, and there is still plenty that needs to be done. In your opinion what are 5 things parents should do to inspire the next generation to become engaged in sustainability and the environmental movement? Please give a story or an example for each.

The Climate Strikes in September of 2019 were great! I led a group of students and the headmaster to participate in NYC where we marched alongside Greta Thunberg. Here’s how to inspire and empower your students or children.

Get connected with nature. Go for a hike, find a waterfall, learn about geology, just get into nature and breathe it in. Your child will want to protect the beautiful nature that created that feeling within them. Empower children to make decisions. When your child comes to you with an idea for how to save energy, make sure they know you take their input seriously and do your best to make that change. If your kid comes home and says we need LED lights, take them to Home Depot so they can pick out the lights. They’ll learn a TON about their home and will help save money in the process. Watch environmental films with your kids. There are so many inspirational movies about every facet of the environment, find one that matches your child’s passion. Do they love animals? Watch Racing Extinction or Planet Earth. Are they interested in Climate Change in general? Watch Global Meltdown with Bill Nye or Before the Flood with Leonardo DiCaprio. Buy local food, bring your child to the farmer’s market so they can meet their farmer. Creating connections with people is one of the most powerful ways of understanding being certain your food is grown according to principles you agree with. Write letters to your representatives. Teach children early on that politics matters and empower them to speak their mind to people who represent them.

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

The two business books I recommend the most are “Let My People Go Surfing” by Yvon Chuinard who founded Patagonia and “Cradle to Cradle” by McDonough and Braungart. Both have excellent examples of how environmentally friendly changes that seemed more expensive in the beginning ended up saving money in ways they didn’t expect AND improved health of employees. It’s amazing how many benefits come from doing the right thing.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My father is definitely the person who had the greatest impact on me in terms of living a principled life and striving to do the greatest good. He volunteered and always worked to do his part without seeking recognition. It’s important to me to carry on his legacy and do the most good with the time I have on this earth.

You are a person of great influence and doing some great things for the world! If you could inspire a movement that would bring the greatest amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire courageous empathy in everyone, that is what I would do. Being empathetic to others leads us to consider how we can purposefully change our lives to make others’ lives better. By courageous empathy I mean really think about people whose lives are literally worse off because of how we live. Think about whose health is deteriorating so you don’t have a trash incinerator in your backyard? Who drinks polluted water so you can wear the latest fashions? These are tough questions to face in a global economy but there are people without clean air and clean water who make your clothes and cell phones and I believe we have a responsibility to try to fix the system that we find ourselves in.

Do you have a favorite life lesson quote? Can you tell us how that was relevant to you in your own life?

“It’s all OK in the end, if it’s not OK it’s not the end.” We all face difficult challenges that sometimes seem insurmountable but this quote helps keep everything in perspective. It’s gotten me through some tough times and I hope it helps others find the strength to push through when life is difficult. Especially when working on a problem as overwhelming as catastrophic global climate change, it’s important to keep pushing forward no matter how insurmountable it seems. Every bit helps.

What is the best way for people to follow you on social media?

