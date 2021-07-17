Ben Newman: “YOUR Emotional Trigger”

YOUR Emotional Trigger. This is the mental training tool that identifies the period of time when you had ideal state of focus and when you were performing at your highest level. We have all had these periods of time be it in sports or in business.

As a part of our series about “How Athletes Optimize Their Mind & Body For Peak Performance”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ben Newman.

Ben Newman is a highly regarded Performance Coach, International Speaker and Best-Selling Author. His clients include Fortune 500 companies around the world, business executives, sales organizations and professional athletes in the NFL, PGA, NBA, MLB, UFC and NCAA.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to learn more about your personal background. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Like so many individuals, I had to grow up fast. Challenge and adversity has always been part of my life. My parents were divorced at 6 months old. My mother was diagnosed with a rare muscle disease, Amyloidosis, a few years later. 11 days before my 8th birthday my mother passed the pen of her journal on to my brother I to continue to write her legacy. She taught me how to fight. She taught me about conviction. She taught me about passion for life. She taught me what it means to live intentionally one day at a time

What or who inspired you to pursue your career working with high level professional athletes? We’d love to hear the story.

Even though my mother was not a professional athlete, she is the one who continues to inspire me every single day to give everything that I have in order to make a difference in the lives of the corporate clients and the athletes that we are blessed to work with. There is a burn that lies inside of me that ignites my why and purpose and causes me to take the necessary action to win one day at a time. This is the same mindset we fight to instill in others every day.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Through the challenge and adversity that I have faced, I have always been fortunate enough to have mentors and coaches in my life to help pick me up off the mat of life one more time than I’ve been knocked down. I recognized that great success never happens alone and once we achieve success with the right mentors and coaches they will push you to keep achieving more. To this day I still have two coaches and I read books every day as we are never a finished product. There is always a next level to pursue.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your sports career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I was never the most athletic guy. You can ask my high school basketball coaches, Todd Basler and Edward Johnson. They are still mentors of mine and characters in books that I write. That’s how much they have impacted my life. I remember when my passion and conviction would come out in the wrong way. They could tell you many times where I was thrown out of practice. One of my favorite stories is when I threw an unnecessary elbow and got called into Coach Basler’s office the next day to watch the film of the unnecessary behavior. It was made clear that would never happen again.

What advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your career?

I think it is so important to chase your passions and the fire that lies inside of you. We only get one shot at this life. Surround yourself with mentors and coaches who support you and love you, but also challenge you to be your best. A mentor or coach should push you to your next levels and not allow you to be seduced by success or to celebrate your victories too long. It’s about the pursuit of identifying and following through with the process every single day that will push you to be your best.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

On August 3rd our next book, Uncommon Leadership,will be released. I am very excited about the impact this book will have on the reader. It shares 11 ways that the greatest leaders lead. Through stories of 11 incredible leaders that have impacted my life and how I show up every single day. Each chapter has actionable takeaways that will help each reader identify what it takes to be uncommon and to fight to be your best every day.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. As you know, athletes often face high stakes situations that involve a lot of pressure. Most of us tend to wither in the face of such pressure and stress. Can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you teach to optimize your mind for peak performance before high pressure, high stress situations?

In 2014 we released the 1st edition of YOUR Mental Toughness Playbook. It teaches the 6 mental training tools that have been put to the test by some of the highest performers in the business world as well as championship athletes in almost every sport and at every level. Far too often we have a tendency to focus on results that we can’t control. The tools within the playbook empower and inspire individuals to choose the behavior that will cause you to win one day at a time through your effort. I have always believed that success is your ability to look yourself in the mirror at the end of the day and say “Today I gave it my very best.” You have the ability to do that and nobody can ever take that away from you and you could never ask any more of yourself than your very best.

Do you teach any special or particular breathing techniques to help optimize yourself?

I remember during the NFL off-season last year I was sharing a breathing technique with a starting NFL quarterback in our work together. He loved the breathing technique that I shared with him but at that point in time, he taught me about Navy SEALs Box Breathing. It is a cadence of breathing that reduces your blood pressure and drives intentional focus to reduce stress before the heat of battle. It is a powerful technique that will not only work for sports but also in the business world.

Do you have a special technique to develop a strong focus, and clear away distractions?

YOUR Emotional Trigger. This is the mental training tool that identifies the period of time when you had ideal state of focus and when you were performing at your highest level. We have all had these periods of time be it in sports or in business. The tool teaches individuals to connect to that ideal state of focus and to silence the pressure or distractions that caused us to fall short of the focus needed to perform at the highest possible level. It is a 5 step process that has been put to the test by championship athletes and high-level performers in business around the world.

How about your body? Can you share a few strategies that you use to optimize your body for peak performance?

Even though I do push to stay in great shape I still rely on athletic trainers and learning as much as I can about the body. We all know the feeling of releasing endorphins and the confidence it gives from a great workout. I encourage others to break a sweat and to be a great example for others in all areas of your life. For me, this must include a workout every single day. I am currently almost at 700 straight days of doing what I call the UNREQUIRED workout. It consists of 10 exercises that takes 45 minutes and I complete this every single day in addition to my regular workouts.

These ideas are excellent, but for most of us in order for them to become integrated into our lives and really put them to use, we have to turn them into habits and make them become ‘second nature’. Has this been true in your life? How have habits played a role in your success?

Many coaches that do the work that I do will oftentimes reference working really hard and then taking time off.

We encourage all of our clients to live a life of balance by designing a Prizefighter Day based upon the habits and disciplines that cause them to win with their effort one day at a time. We have used this in our coaching practice for over 15 years and it also drives my daily focus to have balance in my life personally, professionally, and in my service to others.

Can you share some of the strategies you have used to turn the ideas above into habits? What is the best way to develop great habits for optimal performance? How can one stop bad habits?

The best way to develop great habits for optimal performance is through our daily routine builder called YOUR Prizefighter Day. This has been part of our high-performance coaching for years. We’ve used this three-step method to help even the busiest people gain control of their focus, time, and priorities so that they are getting the results that matter to them. In these times of uncertainty, it is a reminder that we can only control so much. Adopting a Prizefighter Day will allow you to tap into the things you CAN control. Here is the free link to create YOUR Prizefighter Day: www.bennewman.net/pfdfree.

Mac Jones, 2x National Champion with Alabama Football, Davey O’Brien award winner, Heisman finalist, and now a quarterback for the New England Patriots, had this to say about Prizefighter Days:

“I learned that while at Alabama you have Prizefighter days. When stacking Prizefighter days you develop the uncommon mindset. You prepare to attack the field and you take an uncommon mindset to the game. You see, high levels of success are uncommon. Sustaining them is even more uncommon. Prizefighter days prepare you to attack the big goals that you create which allows you to reach peak performance.”

Do you have any meditation practices that you use to help you in your life? We’d love to hear about it.

I think it is important that individuals try different techniques that work for them. I am very big in visualization and clearly seeing everything that I believe can happen in my current state. It is the vision that drives results in daily behavior. Often times we hear people tell you how great they want to be. But once we have a conversation with their action that’s when we find out how bad they really want it.

Visualization and meditation help individuals clear their mind and remove undue pressure and distractions in order to have the ability to attack and to focus on the process one day at a time. Both techniques are very powerful but I think individuals have to identify what works best for them.

Many of us are limited by our self talk, or by negative mind chatter, such as regrets, and feelings of inferiority. Do you have any suggestions about how to “change the channel” of our thoughts? What is the best way to change our thoughts?

YOUR Emotional Trigger is a very powerful tool to use in these situations. As I had mentioned earlier we often focus on the things that we can’t control regarding results. It’s important that we identify the process that drives results and causes us to win every day. Here is a link for everybody to have the opportunity to explore the 6 mental training tools which will unlock your mindset to focus on the process to change the channel of your thoughts: www.bennewman.net/playbook (use code BENSGIFT).

Ok, we are nearly done. You are by all accounts a very successful person. How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Every day we fight to provide excellent service as explained in YOUR Prizefighter Day. Legendary basketball coach from UCLA, John Wooden, used to say, “You cannot have a great day until you’ve done something for somebody else with no expectation of anything in return.” That is one of the principles that I live by every single day.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

The greatest life lesson I ever learned I learned from my mother, “It’s not how long you live it’s how you choose to live your life.” We can all choose to talk about how great we want to be. But the real power comes in focusing on the things that are in our control and choosing to follow through with the daily action that causes you to live the life you are destined to live and to leave your legacy.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Tom Brady and Michael Jordan. It’s too hard for me to only pick one of them. They both exemplify what it means to not be seduced by success and to always pursue your next level of greatness. It’s always bigger than the wins and losses. It’s about the opportunity to attack how great you can be.