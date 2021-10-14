Ben Dowling of IPInfo: “Embrace remote work”

Embrace remote work: Ask how you can add flexibility to everyone’s working process. Leverage the benefits of not having to be in a shared physical office space. Allow employees to choose how they’re balancing work and life rather than dictating it. You may find you need to add tools you hadn’t used previously (like Zoom, Slack, collaboration tools, project management platforms), but those investments will be worth it.

As a part of our series about the five things you need to successfully manage a remote team, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ben Dowling, founder & CEO of IPinfo.

Ben Dowling is the Founder & CEO of IPinfo, the leading source for IP address data that processes over 40 billion API requests per month for more than 300,000 businesses and developers. Clients include Fortune 500 companies like Microsoft, Intel, Dell, CBS, Xerox and John Deere, among others.

Dowling is a former Facebook engineer and former CTO of Calm.com, a market-leading app for sleep, meditation, and relaxation. Dowling also founded host.io, a powerful and fast domain name data API built for cybersecurity, business intelligence, competitor analysis, and market research.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

Glad to join you today! I started IPinfo in 2013 as a bootstrapped business. Since then, we’ve grown to a fully remote team of 17 people distributed all over the world. IPinfo is now the leading source for IP address data that processes over 40 billion API requests per month for more than 300,000 businesses and developers. Clients include Fortune 500 companies like Microsoft, Intel, Dell, CBS, Xerox and John Deere, among others.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

When IPinfo was just starting out, Tesla was one of our first big customers. One fateful day, we got an email from someone on Elon Musk’s team with a screenshot from his phone showing that we were displaying his location incorrectly. That was probably the quickest fix we’ve ever pushed out on our platform and was a big moment where we, as a company, realized we were on our way to doing big things.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In the early days of IPinfo, we had a free plan that did not require any sign-up. We didn’t even collect email addresses until a customer decided to switch to a paying plan. We had hundreds of thousands of customers that we had no way of getting directly in touch with. Big learning moment for us. We’ve since made our free plan (which includes 50,000 requests) for registered users only, so that we can stay in touch with our users and provide important updates. For example, we can notify them if there’s a change in the API response format.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees to thrive and avoid burnout?

From the start, IPinfo was built as a remote company. Even before offices around the world closed and everyone was working from home because of COVID, we recognized the benefits of flexible work. The best thing about remote work is that it allows you to fit your job around your life — not the other way around. There are no requirements to be in an office at certain times or work in a place in which you’re not productive. We’ve found this inherent flexibility and ability to do things like run errands when you want to, take care of your family when you need to, etc., helps our team avoid burnout and be more productive.

The potential risk, though, is that you can fall into a trap that you’re spending your downtime working instead of taking care of yourself. I’ve tried to build a culture where we encourage everyone to take that time for themselves, turn off notifications, and decompress.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Some companies have many years of experience with managing a remote team. Others have just started this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you tell us how many years of experience you have managing remote teams?

IPinfo has always been remote. With COVID, it wasn’t a difficult shift for us because it’s built into our company culture. There are some minor shifts we’ve made, though. I think one thing that was important to most of us on the IPinfo team was, outside of work, hanging out with our “real-life” friends since we weren’t getting that in-office interaction. With COVID, obviously, that was all of a sudden no longer possible. So, we started doing some group events and virtual social gatherings that we hadn’t previously, like quiz nights and creating casual and “fun” channels for discussions on hobbies.

Managing a team remotely can be very different than managing a team that is in front of you. Can you articulate for our readers what the main challenges are regarding managing a remote team? Can you give a story or example for each?

Collaboration and communication are the trickiest things that a remote team faces. In an office, these almost happen by default — you have in-person meetings, you can drop by someone’s desk, you have casual conversations in the hallways.

For a small team, this is easy enough to replicate on Slack. But as your team grows beyond a small handful of people, it’s harder. What Slack channels are you using? Who should be included? Should this be an email instead of a Slack message? All of a sudden, there are many more layers of complications that can be roadblocks to what should be an easy, ad-hoc conversation. And because of all that, planning, collaboration, and idea generation need to be specifically scheduled and more structured.

For our team at IPinfo, another wrinkle is that we are a globally distributed team. So, there are only a very small number of hours that everyone is online and working at the same time. This has its benefits — momentum on projects is easier to maintain, there’s always someone available for customer support — but it also means that team communication is even harder.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges?

We’ve tried a few different tactics to make sure we’re addressing our main challenges. We set up regular strategy meetings and all-hands meetings to make sure the whole team has the visibility they need. We often record these videos or have individuals record small snippets to share with anyone who can’t make it to meetings.

We also have regular “Team Talks,” where someone on the team shares something they’ve been working on or a new industry trend they’re aware of.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of managing a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote employee?

For our team, we find that Zoom is a good enough stand-in for those in-person meetings, where you can actually have a (virtual) face-to-face and pick up on those nuances and attitudes. The challenge that I’ve found, though, is the timeliness. In an office setting, you’re able to give real-time feedback or have constructive conversations almost instantaneously after an issue arises or something needs to be addressed. With a Zoom call, you still need to schedule that interaction and it may not be as timely.

Can you specifically address how to give constructive feedback over email? How do you prevent the email from sounding too critical or harsh?

One of my favorite things about remote work is that office politics is, for the most part, gone. Any personal disagreements or personality clashes are generally avoidable when working remotely. The risk is surfacing the important issues — when you’re not seeing someone working in-person, you might not pick up on something that would otherwise require some sort of feedback.

But at IPinfo, we try to set up a culture of being open to feedback, setting up meetings or one-on-ones when there’s an opportunity to do so, and accepting each other as individuals.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic. Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

The worst thing that a business that was previously working in an office environment can do is to try to replicate the structure and processes in a remote setting. It is destined to fail. Working from home but pretending that you’re in the office, with rigid working hours and mandatory meetings, will set you up for the worst of both worlds.

Embrace remote work: Ask how you can add flexibility to everyone’s working process. Leverage the benefits of not having to be in a shared physical office space. Allow employees to choose how they’re balancing work and life rather than dictating it. You may find you need to add tools you hadn’t used previously (like Zoom, Slack, collaboration tools, project management platforms), but those investments will be worth it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite quotes is from Admiral Grace Hopper: “It’s easier to ask forgiveness than it is to get permission.” Especially in the startup world, this is very important for getting things done and I think we’d all be better off if more people accepted this in their working lives.

Thank you for these great insights!