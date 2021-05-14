Ben Bryant: ” Do it/learn it yourself”

The discovery of leadership skills came (at 24) during USAF basic training when I was appointed “Student Commander” of my flight. (Same as a company in the Army.) I had to live full time with sixty-five guys while being their boss when the Sergeants were absent. Somehow I knew innately how to maintain that balance. This was a major learning experience for me. I don’t recall any “barriers” in the manifestation of that.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ben Bryant.

Ben Bryant appeared in prime time TV shows and commercials, acted on Broadway and sang at The Met. In his second chapter he worked on all sorts of films as a location scout, producer, production manager, 1st assistant director, shooter, editor and director. Ben has produced over 1,000 TV commercials and recently completed a three volume memoir.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was an only child born in Bristol, Tennessee where I lived until, at thirteen, my parents and I moved to Los Angeles which seemed like a different planet. I went to Hollywood High school and Whittier College. BA in Physical Education/Music

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Peculiar travel suggestions are dancing lessons from God.” Richard Bach. Once my acting days were over I had several (strange/exciting) jobs I might not have accepted were it not for that line popping into my head at the right time.

How would your best friend describe you?

“An innately curious man, Ben is always willing to jump into the deep end of the pool, often conquering very steep learning curves. From performing he moved on to film and video production — producing, shooting, directing and editing. He just keeps embracing it all.

Furthermore, and perhaps most significant, through many of his most stressful periods Ben maintained his equanimity. The vicissitudes of life seem to be no match for his innately positive perspective. And his ground of being is firmly ensconced in his steadfast sense of humor.

Having the constant need to address and conquer unfamiliar equipment and challenging projects seems not to drain but to buoy his robust energy. It seems that he could, like those birds in Winged Migration, flap his wings forever.”

This is an extract from the foreword my best friend (and wife) wrote for the third volume of my memoir: Waiting for Elizabeth.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much?

Curiosity, Energy, Equanimity

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

While in Hollywood High School I decided that I wanted to be a football and track coach. Though I had a good singing voice (soloist in church and school choirs) singing never occurred to me as a future profession. A football grant sent me to Whittier College which was known for its Physical Education department as well as its football coach, the future NFL Hall of Fame member, George Allen. Two “chance” meetings in early 1957 sent me to an audition for the LA Civic Light Opera company’s production of South Pacific starring Mary Martin. Against (literally) over 500 to 1 odds*, I got the job. No more football coach plans, I was in Show Business! That career was successful in that I made a decent living at it for the next fifteen years. (I never drove a cab until I became a producer.)

There were over 500 men at the open audition.

Since 1960 when I had my first film job as an actor I have been fascinated with the process of making movies. Even then, and throughout my acting years, between setups I usually found myself talking to crew members about what they did and their gear. And in 1972 an opportunity to move to the other side of the camera presented itself.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

My transition from actor to production is detailed in the video I’m presenting further along in this document.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

In my case it was not so much a trigger as the combination of ennui with acting/singing and opportunity presenting itself. As the sage, Yogi Berra, advised, “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

The discovery of leadership skills came (at 24) during USAF basic training when I was appointed “Student Commander” of my flight. (Same as a company in the Army.) I had to live full time with sixty-five guys while being their boss when the Sergeants were absent. Somehow I knew innately how to maintain that balance. This was a major learning experience for me. I don’t recall any “barriers” in the manifestation of that.

How are things going with this new initiative?

Hey, folks, I’m 85, none of this is new any more. However I will never retire since my work is fun. I still have a few regular editing and shooting clients and do a lot of personal “art” projects when I’m not gainfully employed.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Although many friends have helped me in myriad ways the pivotal person who propelled me into film production was my oldest, closest friend whom I had known since high school, the triple Emmy winning cinematographer, Bob Collins. Alas BC left us in 2008 and I think of him (and talk to him) almost every day. Both only children, we chose one another as brothers when we were fifteen and remained close until his death. In high school we had fantasized about making movies together with me directing and him shooting and it was four years before his passing that we actually did it. It was the biggest job I’d ever directed and the last big job BC shot in his long career. There are details about this in later sections.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I’ve often said that among the fascinating aspects of working as a producer and 1st AD in film — especially in TV commercials — is the exposure to a wide variety of disciplines, trades and cultures. I’ve produced “spots” in a copper mine, a carbon black plant, at a Jamaican waterfall, on a Navajo reservation, an off-shore oil rig, seeing places and meeting people I would never have imagined experiencing. And selecting a single most interesting story is damn near impossible.

However the thing that keeps popping into my mind is the Louisiana bayou Cajuns. In order to find a location and then shoot a scene for a Phillips petroleum commercial I had to engage with and hire some of these folks and their boats.

“The middle of nowhere” is a common expression that is highly subjective and as a man who lives on Manhattan Island, a remote mountainside in Arizona certainly qualifies. But a bayou in a Louisiana swamp takes first prize. The majority of the denizens of this extraordinary environment, the Cajuns, are a truly unique and somewhat insular society. However they were very helpful to us and our crew. On the day we did the shoot our “hosts” provided a sumptuous luncheon complete with table linens and a light white wine.

My only problem with them was that they simply would not quote a fee for their services. The Executive Producer who had hired me kept asking and I was simply unable to find out until the job was finished. It turned out to be within the budget but they wouldn’t accept a check. My EP had to wire $4,000 cash.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Strangely enough the answer is, no. I think the reason is that as I was beginning this phase of my career I was completely honest with the folks with whom I was working. I always told the key people that I was “green” and asked them to teach me what I needed to know as a job went along. That strategy worked well and actually garnered me much more respect that if I’d tried to “fake it”.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

Bob Collins was the one who opened the door, as it were. And two others were key to my early progress. Jack Tellander, the Executive Producer at Bob’s company, Group One Productions, was my primary mentor. Not only did Jack “throw me into deep water and enable me to swim” (full story in response to your next question) but over the first year or so of my production career he was an always available, infallible source of teaching, advice and encouragement. Both Bob and Jack were in Hollywood but I was in New York.

The initial New York support came from a man with whom I’ve now been friends for over 49 years, Tony Tamberelli. He was head of the camera department at Camera Service Center, the premier motion picture equipment rental house in the city. Tony introduced me to several of the city’s production companies and though I had to take an entry level job at first, I was producing for one of them within six weeks.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

I was in Hollywood (1972) hanging out at Group One.Here’s a video that tells the story.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

I don’t actually have a “5 things” wish list. I was blessed with mentors and colleagues who coached me when I needed it but otherwise let me figure things out for myself. For most of my adult life my tendency has been a “do it/learn it yourself” attitude.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would inspire a spirit of comity between people/political factions/nations and inculcate the idea that we all share a delicate and damaged planet and that we need, more than anything, to cooperate with one another with respect and consideration.

What do you want to be remembered for the most?

Two brief stories will illustrate this answer.1)As a freelance producer/1st assistant director I was hired by production companies. One day on a shoot one of the technicians said to me” “If the crews hired the ADs, you’d never have a day off.” This was a reflection of how I treated those who worked under my leadership.

2) In over 20 years as a producer, the only time I ever blew up on set was with a British director who was woefully unprepared for a very big shoot. As a result he abused both me and the crew (as well as the actors) from the beginning and the job became hell for all of us. At one point he began to yell at me in the middle of a setup and I waved for him to follow me out the door. When we were in private he continued his onslaught and in a voice that one of the crew members said could be heard in New Jersey I “told him off” and left the building. (An hour later the Executive Producer who had hired us both called me at home and begged me to return, which I did and received an apology from the director.) Here’s the point: Some time later I was at dinner with some friends in the business and a wardrobe designer I did not know mentioned the story which had spread widely in our community. She said, “This guy must be a terror because” (And here’s the line I cherish.) “your equanimity is legendary.”

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Elizabeth Hepburn’s Better & Better Series

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!