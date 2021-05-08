Bella Monticelli: “Kindness doesn’t cost anything”

As a documentarian, I like to tell stories about outsiders who are ordinary people that, in times of crisis, do extraordinary things to protect the people around them. I need heroes to survive as a human. That is the only prerequisite for me — from telling the story of a trans activist in the Tijuana refugee camp who protects a group of 6 boys against sex traffickers to a dying 77-year-old Afro-Caribbean man on St. Thomas who becomes the only means of communication through two category 5 hurricanes via his radio station. There is only one common thread between all my film subjects — and that is they are good people who contribute great things to the world.

Bella Monticelli is an award-winning documentary director who focuses on filmmaking as a form of advocacy and activism. Currently based in Los Angeles, Bella is originally from London and has made documentaries around the world across crisis, climate and conflict zones.

Bella’s most recent film, “Lot 448” premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival as part of Bvlgari and Tribeca Studios’ Female Trailblazers Series focused on highlighting resilient and extraordinary women through short films. The film, which was produced in partnership with women & BIPOC-owned and operated creative studio UNICORNS & UNICORNS, follows the world’s foremost female art detective, Lynda Albertson on her investigation to stop the auction of the suspected stolen Eruscan Antefix. “Lot 448” is now available on VOD.

Bella’s upcoming feature documentary, “The Voice Through the Storm” — a Redford and XTR Grant recipient — is set to premiere this year. The film follows a dying, 77-year-old-man living in St.Thomas as he runs the only radio station still standing during and after two back-to-back category 5 hurricanes.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Life. I grew up traveling between my divorced parents to different countries and households. My way of adjusting was to always have a camera nearby. It was my way of integrating quickly. I went to art school in London and after spending months in a studio drawing alone, I realized I wanted to be creative in a collaborative environment. I like people and being an artist was too lonely for me. Filmmaking was the next best thing. I got a job as a production assistant at Live From Abbey Road and worked my way up. There isn’t a job I haven’t done on a film set, so it makes it easier when you have no money you can wear many hats.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I met a man in a hotel lobby in the capital of Nepal, Kathmandu who invited me to a hurricane two weeks later. I had just graduated from the AFI Directing Workshop For Women(Best scholarship program for ever female directors, by the way. You come out with an incredible sisterhood) and I had made a thesis film which made me question: is this really what I want to do for the rest of my life? On a whim I entered a competition at the Tribeca Film Festival, to make a film about a journey. I got selected as one of the final 10 and went to Wyoming to film the 3-minute short. I told myself that if this was the last film I would ever make, may it be a love letter to my childhood growing up on a ranch in Wyoming. By some miracle we won the competition and the prize was to make a film about disaster relief in Nepal with Petra Nemcova. Before the trip I met with my commercial agent at the time and who, much to my surprise, informed me that I was a “documentarian.” At first, I resisted the notion, citing my training as a narrative director who just happens to film real people. To which she insisted: “No Bella, you’re a documentarian.” In that moment, it dawned on me that if the world was going to label me as a documentarian, then I might as well own it and leverage it to do the kind of work that I’ve always wanted to do. So, after a 4 am call-time to film the dawn, in the hotel lobby of Dawinka’s hotel in Kathmandu, I met a man who would later invite me to Hurricane Harvey in Houston. From Houston, I went to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which had just been hit by Hurricane Irma, where I met Addie Ottley who would ultimately become the subject of my first feature-length documentary “The Voice Through The Storm.’’

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh God, you name it, I’ve made it. There are so many funny stories swirling around in my head — most of which I’m not at liberty to discuss because of non-disclosure agreements. Let’s just say that, for the first 6 years of my career, I worked with musicians and there was NEVER a dull moment.

Ok thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our discussion. Can you describe how you are helping to make popular culture more representative of the US population?

As a documentarian, I like to tell stories about outsiders who are ordinary people that, in times of crisis, do extraordinary things to protect the people around them. I need heroes to survive as a human. That is the only prerequisite for me — from telling the story of a trans activist in the Tijuana refugee camp who protects a group of 6 boys against sex traffickers to a dying 77-year-old Afro-Caribbean man on St. Thomas who becomes the only means of communication through two category 5 hurricanes via his radio station. There is only one common thread between all my film subjects — and that is they are good people who contribute great things to the world.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted by the work you are doing?

My job is all about shining a light on individuals who are making an impact through their work. What they do is what changes lives and saves the world … my work is impactful in that it documents and shares these stories with the world to be enlightened, informed, and inspired.

As an insider, this might be obvious to you, but I think it’s instructive to articulate this for the public who might not have the same inside knowledge. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why it’s really important to have diversity represented in Entertainment and its potential effects on our culture?

I can only think of one, which is that the entire world does not look like a white dude, so it is important that entertainment is representative of the world and the people meant to be entertained. Thankfully, things are changing slowly but surely which makes me excited for what’s to come. This month’s Golden Globe nominations are a true testament to the progress being made towards a more diverse entertainment landscape. I hope that one day, we can get to a point where everyone is blind to race, sexuality, religion, class, etc. and the only thing that matters is what comes out of your imagination.

Can you recommend three things the community/society/the industry can do to help address the root of the diversity issues in the entertainment business?

Hire people that don’t look like you. Invest in the dreams of those who you work with not just your own. Always help anyone that asks. My mentor held my hand as a grad student and said “I want you to win at this — if you do well I look good for believing in you from the start.”

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Someone who inspires the respect of those around you.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

“It’s all an adventure.” — In my twenties, I was so obsessed with having goals of what I wanted my career to look like by comparing myself to career paths that others had led. When I turned 30, (deep exhale) I realized that it is my life and it should be as interesting as possible. Therefore, I should do the things that interest me but also to not turn down opportunities just because they weren’t in my “plan.” I don’t have crystals or read tarot cards, but apparently the universe had its own plan for me. I’ve ended up in a place I never would have imagined for myself, but now I can’t imagine my life any other way. “Kindness doesn’t cost anything” — Enough said. “Everything can go wrong on a film set” — This is true, BUT through experience I have learned that you always need to have several back-up plans, learn to pivot at the drop of a dime, and turn a problem into the most beautiful set up of the day. “Mistakes make you better” — The worst thing that can happen to a filmmaker is that everything goes well on your first shoot. As the stakes get higher, you need the experience to be able to tackle anything that comes at you. “Never forget your sense of humor” — In the worst situations you need to be able to laugh with the people around you, otherwise the mood can become very heavy. Jokes with my collaborators keep us sane during long shoot days sometimes in the hardest of places.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am nobody important but the people who I make films about are. I hide in their brilliance and their desire to make the world a better place for us and future generations. I hope that we can work together to put COVID-19 in our rearview mirror and focus on the biggest fight that our generation has to come — Climate Change. Making my documentaries has taught me that mother nature really is the next warlord. Due to the changing climate, we will see an influx of disease and a decrease of resources, which will ultimately lead to a refugee crisis like the world has never seen causing great civil unrest and an even greater widening of our ever polarised society. I wish there was a more positive outlook but there will only be one outcome. if we put all our energy into saving the planet now, there just might be something left for future generations.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“There is no substitute for hard work” — Nothing good comes easy. As they say, “writing is rewriting’’ — well, the same can be said for filmmaking. You just have to keep at it: work it, re-work it, and then re-work the footage again as many times as you need to, but never give up on your project as no one can fix it but you. You have to be up all hours, obsessively thinking about how you can make something better, how you can get better at your craft — no one can ever take that time away from you, but also no one can ever do that work for you. It’s invaluable and there’s nothing that can replace or make up for putting in the work.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’ve been watching “Pretend it’s A City” and am completely in awe of Fran Lebowitz. Although in the documentary, she makes it very clear that she doesn’t like young people, so I think a private breakfast is off the table (no pun intended). So I’ll settle for just being a fly on the wall in her apartment to peruse her ten thousand books. I have five thousand books waiting for me in storage in London and if I could afford it, I would be my own librarian. Basically, I don’t want to meet Fran Lebowitz, I want to be Fran Lebowitz when I grow up.

