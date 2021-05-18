Belinda Fraley Huesman: “Begin now!”

Begin now! Do the work, even if you do not see results right away. The grant proposal I wrote for the arts center led to the coaching experience; the coaching led to my decision to transition out of my position, and take this leap of faith, to pursue and honor my talents; the leap connected my passion with my purpose; a purpose that is bigger than me. I wish I had connected with the network I am now building, years ago. It’s never too early or too late to follow your dreams!

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Belinda Fraley Huesman.

Belinda Fraley Huesman confidently refers to herself as a Menopause Outlaw™. A motivational singer-songwriter and speaker, addressing ageism through the power of story and song, Belinda’s new platform, The M.O. Network, promotes and encourages women over 40 to connect their passion to their purpose. The platform hosts a quickly growing community, with inspirational artistry (from music to words of wisdom), networking socials, classes and presentations, along with a podcast entitled: Real & Raw with the Menopause Outlaws. For more information visit us at: https://www.themonetwork.org

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up on the outskirts of Baltimore City, in a small town called Brooklyn. My father had no formal education, he learned life lessons from the school of hard knocks. When he was nine, he hopped a train from the hills of Virginia and moved to Baltimore. He never went back to school. My mother put herself through business school at the age of sixteen. She met my father and they married; she became both a homemaker and the bookkeeper for his business. They settled in a corner row home and raised three children: me, my twin sister and my younger brother.

I would say, life seemed idyllic for us, growing up in a neighborhood with a corner store, a firehouse, library, a bakery and two movie theaters, all in walking distance. We went to the Recreation Center for dance lessons; learned to swim, and our mother was always home.

Our lives changed around the age of ten. My father bought a bar and a big house on a hill, we moved, and my parents started fighting. My sister and I would blast the Jackson Five and sing and dance to drown out the fighting. Circumstances went from bad to worse; my father somehow became connected to some shady characters and our parents feared for our lives as well as their own. Our childhood hinged on whatever was happening with my parents in the moment. That year, fifty years ago, Carole King released the album Tapestry. That album changed the course of my life and my dreams. The song “It’s Too Late” was the theme song, played over and over, for the front row seat viewing of my parent’s divorce.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Interesting you should ask; I am currently writing a book entitled Hero of My Own Story (after my song of the same title). The book tells the tale of my journey and how I arrived at, what I refer to as, my Second Act. I was eleven when I first heard Carole King’s song “It’s too Late”, on the radio. I saved my allowance and purchased her album, Tapestry; I learned every line of every song. Her raw honesty and vulnerability were so timely and, as I said, helped me to navigate my parent’s divorce. This was a pinnacle moment for me. I realized that people on the radio wrote about real life. It was then I knew I wanted to become a singer-songwriter. The first song I wrote was about my little brother. It spoke to the pain of separation and missing him, as he moved away with my father, after the divorce. But it took me years to accomplish my dream…

I dreamt about being a singer/songwriter, and I wrote all the time. I “practiced” singing, but I never really pursued it like other kids. In high school, my focus was boys, not band or chorus. I worked, spent my money on clothes for myself and my boyfriend. I fell into that woman caregiver role. There were expectations in my family; you got a job and married, settled down and had kids.

It was not until my mother passed away (at the age of 54) that I took action to pursue my dream. I was thirty. Before she died, she said to me: “Don’t be like me, go after your dreams. Even if you fail, it won’t be because you didn’t try.” After she passed, we found a book she never shared with us. It was filled with poems. My mother literally kept her dreams on a shelf. I knew I had to honor her and myself. I started traveling back and forth to Nashville, attending any and every event to learn about the music industry.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

When I first started traveling to Nashville in pursuit of my music career, I attended the CRS radio seminar. I was fortunate enough to sit next to Jim McBride co-writer of

“Chattahoochee” (McBride/Jackson). I was very green and innocently asked him if I could write with him. He smiled and politely said something funny. Of course, that is not how things work in the music industry, but he was kind enough to point me in the direction of Nashville Songwriters Association International. I quickly joined NSAI, and as a member, I learned a great deal while honing my craft. I even became a workshop facilitator for NSAI, both in Dallas and Baltimore for five years. Mr. McBride also set up some appointments for me that helped to further my career. I was not really prepared to share my work at this level; however, the opportunity of both walking through those doors and hearing rejections was beneficial.

My takeaway — Always be respectful, nice, and authentic. People never forget that. It never hurts to ask!

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Listen to my mother. During the last weeks of her life, my mom and I had many enlightening conversations. I remember her saying: “Don’t get to be my age and have a wish list of things you haven’t done.” To add to that, my advice would be: Don’t start as late as I did!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson” Quote? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

In the words of Wayne Gretzky, “You miss 100% of the shots you never take.” We can choose, each day, to either sit on the sidelines of our lives or become active participants. A reminder of absolute truth to absorb, there is an end to every game.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would have to credit my husband for his support in this endeavor, both emotionally and financially. He supported the decision to move to Nashville when this idea was formulated. He is my partner in life and in business with Menopause Outlaws LLC. Menopause Outlaws™ (along with our partner company The M.O. Network) strives to outlaw ageism in the music industry, through the power of song and the enlightenment of stories and conversation.

My husband has encouraged me to take a leap of faith and follow my dreams every step of the way.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

Menopause Outlaws™ is a funny and memorable title; when I say it, people are curious. However, the bigger picture is that one person can start a movement and cause a paradigm shift. The music industry is, in my experience, the last frontier where women are silenced after a certain age. Addressing ageism through the power of story and song, along with sharing the gift of wisdom this age ushers in, is empowering. Wisdom is the most important tool in our toolbox, to both outlaw the stigmas equated with women over 40 and defy boundaries. According to Jada Watson (with WOMAN Nashville and Song Data), the data strongly indicates that women (of all ages) are receiving less airplay and the current trends of inequality of male vs female artists is astonishing! Women over 40 are practically nonexistent. As a woman who is starting over and pursuing my passion in my Second Act, this has spurred me on to make a statement and commit to changing the industry. I want to make an impact that is larger than me. I want to open doors for the women following behind me for generations to come. We bring so much to the table. Menopause Outlaws™ can “write” the wrong through the power of story and song!

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

I moved to Nashville at the age of fifty to write songs for my demographic, a project another songwriter and I called Menopause Outlaws™. In pitching those songs, I was told this was a limited, niche market; not something radio would play, and in so many words: “good luck.” However, I knew then that what women over 40 have to say is important. Our M.O. is our wisdom and women should not be ashamed of aging. With age comes strength, understanding and insight; our music is enlightened and empowering. By embracing wisdom, we can erase ageism.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

As I have shared, I have a tumultuous and busy history. My career path was built around my family life. I eventually became the CEO of an arts center that operated out of my old high school. Roaming those halls each day as a professional with a demanding job, brought me back to The Girl I Left Behind (which became the title of one of my songs). During that time, I applied for and received a Bloomberg grant (in the amount of 75k) for the center. This grant included money for professional coaching. In my sessions, I realized that I was not fulfilling my talents, the gift of encouragement and my voice as a God-given talent. I decided to leave my position.

During the transition period, I approached my board and asked permission to do a one-woman show, as a fundraising event. I told the story of my life story through my songs. The event was entitled: “The Hero of My Own Story”. At the event, I pitched to our donors by appealing to

their abilities to make a difference for children. I told them: You never know what heroes are in the making walking these halls.

At that moment, it was as if a lightbulb went off in my head. I remembered how Carole King’s song “It’s Too Late” had inspired me, as a young girl. I shared how I escaped into the art of music during a stressful time in my life, I explained how the arts-centered provided that same escape for the at-risk students who attended our programming. After the show, I had so many people come up to me and tell me how my story resonated with them. It was brave and I realized I could empower others by sharing my story; by being my own hero. I am not ashamed of my age or afraid of pursuing my endeavor. In fact, I celebrate it!

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

This movement is still very new. However, I am grateful for John Leal (Brace Artist Management) and Katharine Poole Journalist and Author, for their belief in this movement. They joined my team last year, working pro-bono, to galvanize this message and actively support Menopause Outlaws™. I believe this changed the direction of their paths and inspired them to combine their passions with purpose.

And daily I receive words of empowerment from our network/community members. One upcoming Real & Raw podcast guest, Virginia Brick of SESAC, wrote: “I feel completely humbled to have been asked to be a part of the vision you ladies have for the M.O. tribe… Where I have felt not good enough for many decades from the rejections I have embraced, it feels damn good to feel like my story has value and worth. Thank you for making me feel ENOUGH. Thank you for lighting that fire in my soul to go after my dreams and aspirations even more…Your light and love is felt (even through a zoom camera), and the words from the emails are so encouraging. This my friend is what money can’t buy. Honest space with women who build each other and empower others through their own highs and lows through each chapter of life they have written already.”

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

1) Health Insurance plans that include and highlight more information regarding the challenges and gifts of menopause as it relates to workplace expectations. If these plans would

include support for women in the age of menopause, helping us to be our best selves, our value would become even more evident and the stigma eradicated.

2) Additional funding or grants to erase ageism for entities (such as the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative) who have contributed to diversity and inclusion studies especially in the music industry, addressing ageism and gender inequality. In hopes of leveling the playing field for equal airtime for both women and older artists.

3) A national campaign to address the stigma of menopause, such as “Taboo says WHO?” The Idea: Fund the Menopause Outlaws™ as a musical movement to address ageism through the power of story and song. Another possible slogan: “Embrace Wisdom — Erase Ageism!”

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

1) Begin now! Do the work, even if you do not see results right away. The grant proposal I wrote for the arts center led to the coaching experience; the coaching led to my decision to transition out of my position, and take this leap of faith, to pursue and honor my talents; the leap connected my passion with my purpose; a purpose that is bigger than me. I wish I had connected with the network I am now building, years ago. It’s never too early or too late to follow your dreams!

2) Surround yourself with winners, people that are constantly moving out of their comfort zone. My Dad had amazing gems of wisdom, one of my favorite quotes he would often say was: “You will never soar with the eagles if you are hanging around a bunch of turkeys.” (Longfellow Deeds)

3) Find people who have skill sets you do not possess. You will waste valuable time deviating from your purpose and stay stuck in a perpetual Groundhog Day.

4) Words are power. What you say to yourself and others can make or break you. I write for myself first and believe my lyrics to be true for me and inspirational for others. I am the Hero of My Own Story.

5) You need passion! I always say: Passion will illuminate the path experience has yet to walk. Your passion for something is a clue, follow it and it will lead you to your purpose.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have already started it.

The Menopause Outlaws Musical Movement: Addressing Ageism Through the Power of Story and Song to Help “Write” the Wrong!

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Dolly Parton, because she followed her passion, stayed true to her calling, is business savvy, and seems to transcend time. She embodies the wisdom of passion meeting purpose. She is what Menopause Outlaws™ strive to be!

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!