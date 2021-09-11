Belinda Farrell: “Being generous”

Being generous. Even if it is giving some batteries to a homeless person so he can enjoy his music. Grow some vegetables. Play with the dirt in your yard. Walk barefoot on grass or at the beach. Feel the inner harmony of the ocean waves. Be grateful for everything. Even the bad stuff. It puts closure on it so you can begin again.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Belinda Farrell.

Belinda Farrell is a courageous woman sharing personal woes so that others may find strength in their own journey.

Cal-Berkeley graduate, mom, ‘Snow White’, almost CIA agent, stunt car driver, actor, writer, hot coal walker, Huna teacher, wild dolphin swim guide…. she’s a New Millennia Renaissance Woman offering good health and holistic healing.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

In the absence of a father, my mother and I lived with my grandparents. Money was tight but I felt loved. I went to Catholic school until I was expelled in 8th grade for walking home with a boy. Public school finally gave me the freedom to express myself. I joined Forensics Club, speech and drama clubs, was elected Assemblies Commissioner, POM POM girl, and Vice President of student council. We graduated in the Rose Bowl –900 students. I later attended the University of Redlands. However, Sophomore year transferred to Cal-Berkeley. I graduated in 1966 with a BA in Spanish and minor in English. With a desire to pursue Theatre Arts, I was accepted to Pasadena Playhouse. But it closed down for renovations the year I was to enter. I ended up working at Disneyland as Snow White and a Spanish translator on the Storybook Land ride. It was such fun playing Disney characters but I needed real work. ABC Channel 7 hired me as a file clerk. But I soon graduated to Secretary to the Vice President of Network (Ron Edwards). As fate would intervene, the News department was down the hall and I was fascinated with being a newsperson. My chance arrived when AFTRA went on strike. I auditioned and was hired to be a field reporter with a full-fledged camera and sound crew. Life was giving me exciting adventures. I even interviewed Gov. Ronald Reagan, covered a jewelry store robbery and murder, interviewed a nudist couple, and lots of human-interest stories. Again, fate intervened…the CIA was conducting a top security clearance on me and I was summoned to Langley in Washington DC for final testing. Realizing this was not a good “fit”, I looked for a job on Capitol Hill. Long story short I was hired to do public relations work with Senator Charles H Percy of Illinois. The father of my two children walked into the Senator’s office and wouldn’t leave unless I had coffee with him. We were married in Georgetown 6 months later, a week after Bobby Kennedy’s funeral 1968.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

After 18 years of marriage and 2 children, I still felt something lacking spiritually. There was also some physical abuse that I could not tolerate. I had a theatrical and commercial agent and was also doing petite modeling.

Somehow, I felt I could make it on my own and was divorced at 40. Acting is not the most stable profession.

But I was encouraged by that still small voice inside to keep going. As a child I would sing to the passengers on the bus to bring them joy. They would also give me money. It made me happy to make others happy … that feeling followed me on stage.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

After my divorce, I was determined to eliminate the fears that plagued me. I saw an announcement in a newspaper about a fire walk that helps to terminate fears. Tony Robbins was the instructor. I learned a mantra that serves me to this day…” If you can’t, you must. If you must, you will”. Tony was my teacher for 5 years. I did 18 fire walks. Symbolically, I was married 18 years. The fire walks gave me the courage to drive a race car which led me to a successful career as a professional stunt car driver for film and TV.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

This incident I’m sharing wasn’t exactly funny, but it taught me the importance of focus. My son was doing a fire walk after me. I started to walk on the coals placing my focus on my son instead of myself. When I could hear a sizzling sound, I knew I was in trouble. It was my 8th fire walk and I burned severely. My son did great. I knew what I had to do to “be one with the fire” and I walked successfully after that. Knowing how to focus helped me with stunt driving jobs, swimming with dolphins, and writing my book ‘Find Your Friggin Joy.’

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m retired now from doing Personal Breakthrough Sessions face to face because of the Pandemic. Nevertheless, I continue to do podcast interviews via zoom and invite those people who are ready, to do healing sessions virtually. I guide people to forgive themselves from their past perceptions and judgements in order to step into the frequencies of their Higher Self.

You are a successful leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Never giving up; be unstoppable. When I was a student at the race car school, I had to learn how to do a “heel toe down shift with a double clutch” in order to drive the Formula Ford race car. Being the only girl in the class I was expected to fail. I drew pictures in my hotel room and practiced on chairs until I could do the procedure effortlessly. I might not have been the fastest, but I held my own in the middle of the pack. Have passion for your work. I was hired to drive for Buick and Cadillac in New York. A stunt driving course was formed to teach me additional skills. It was a dream come true because I was being paid to drive cars in exotic locations. I was passionate to practice as much as I could at the race track. Failure is not an option. Practicing my spins at the track with my mentor, Bob Bondurant, in the car

I saw the wall up ahead and suddenly made contact. If I had looked 100 ft ahead of the wall, I would not have crashed. Every failure is a lesson learned.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I was not a favorite with the nuns in Catholic school. They called my mother often complaining that “I was too joyful. I needed to suffer more.” The nuns did me a favor by branding me “The Joyful One”. I even called my book,

“Find Your Friggin Joy”.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

For the most part, the majority of the population seeks “things” to make them happy. They also look for the highest paying job instead of the one that makes their heart sing. Something will make you happy like a new car or a new dress. However, it doesn’t bring you joy for no reason. Finding your soul’s purpose will bring you that inner joy.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I was a 3rd grade teacher for 5 years in Puerto Rico and Los Angeles. Having a secure pay check felt good but not fulfilling. I still wanted to explore acting and modeling. My husband said I would fail because I was too old

At 30. It made me want to succeed all the more. I did get an agent, modeling jobs, and TV commercials.

Working in the entertainment field brought me great joy and great disappointment. But if I had not taken a leap of faith, I would have been riddled with regret.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I have a friend who has been married 5 times and each time he knew …“she would make me happy.” And each time they would leave for the same reason. It would be good in the beginning and then slowly move into who he really is.

When people don’t heal themselves on the inside, nothing changes on the outside.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Make another person happy. When you take the focus away from yourself, you end up feeling more fulfilled. Being generous. Even if it is giving some batteries to a homeless person so he can enjoy his music. Grow some vegetables. Play with the dirt in your yard. Walk barefoot on grass or at the beach. Feel the inner harmony of the ocean waves. Be grateful for everything. Even the bad stuff. It puts closure on it so you can begin again.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Be a good listener. Do not try to fix someone. Be empathetic.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Paying it Forward was a concept we put into practice a while back. If we were given a gift no matter how small, we would gift another person.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Tony Robbins and Deepak Chopra

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!