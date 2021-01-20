Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Believe

Believe

Only you can, you can not.
If you believe you can do something, you certainly can, and if you can not do something, you certainly can not. It is human belief that determines the outcome and performance of our actions.
As you know, baby elephants are tied to a nail from childhood. They can not be moved from that place. The belief is created for them that if they are tied to the same nail, and even if they get older, they still can not move the nail. If the elephant has very high power and can easily move the nail when it grows up. It is only the elephant’s belief that determines whether it can or cannot.
When you believe in yourself, you learn from your mistakes and gain experience, and you do not fail to learn that lesson.
There are also beliefs that limit us.
I say one of the best habits of success is visualization. Visualizing your own success, achievements and events is the key to success in the modern world. Visualization gives you unparalleled clarity, and fulfills most of your dreams. By visualizing your dreams every day and feeling that you have revealed or achieved what you love, you are constantly entering a state of reception and letting what you want flow into your reality faster and easier.

