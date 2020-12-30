Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Believe you’ll get succeed..

In order to succeed, we must first believe we can... - Nikos Kazantzakis

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

All our life revolve around our dreams and goals. The path to our goals, dreams will not be an easy path. There will be struggles, pressures, obstacles everything will be there. We have to clear our mind, we should be persistent to achieve it. We never have the mind set to quit, one day you might get success. Without giving up keep trying, keep working hard towards your progress. Don’t worry when years passed over by trying hard, that gives you so much experience to handle the hurdles.

Success comes only by persevering despite failure. When you have crave for success surely the will power within you take you to your dream destiny. Have will power, have the hunger to chase it. Here I’ll share you some exciting quotes that will boost up your confidence level and make you reach success.

Your limitation, its only your imagination.

Push yourself because no one else id going to do it for you.

Wake up with determination, Go to bed with satisfaction.

Its going to be hard, but hard does not mean impossible

– Lydia Sweatt

Your positive action combined with positive thinking result in success – Unknown

Fake it until you make it. Act as if you had all the confidence, you require until it becomes your reality.

-Brain Tracy

Remind yourself that you don’t have to do what everyone else is doing. Be special, Be different, Just be yourself.

Success is not final, failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts

– Winston S. Churchill

Success seems to be connected with action. Successful person keep moving. They make mistakes but they don’t quit

-Conrad Hilton

Fall seven times, stand up eight.

– Japanese Proverb

In order to succeed your desire for success should be greater than you fear of failure.

– Bill Cosby

The secret of success is to know something, nobody else knows

– Aristotle Onasis

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

