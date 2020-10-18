Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Believe you can…

Believe in yourself, you will be unstoppable...

Believe, trust, hope we must have within ourselves. Believing or trusting others is the second part. Trusting yourself, believing yourself is the essential one. We know everything, we learn many things but some where the questions rises am I able to do ? How can I do that ? Everyone will have the question within many times a day. Sometimes we might lose many opportunities. Believe that you can do it, believe that you will finish it. An ant carry eight times weightier than its own weight. An ant can able to do that, why can’t we do that? No one teaching ant to carry, to be disciplined. They believe in their own capability. We too have the trust within us, believe our own capability. If you can’t do, who will do ??!! Believe you can do it !!

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

