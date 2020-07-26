Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Believe you are a Queen (with rituals)

Have you ever felt you’re so busy you don’t even remember taking care of your female essence?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Picture Credit: Pixabay
Picture Credit: Pixabay

Every day you are just ticking of items off your to-do list, change nappies, make phone calls, clean the house, make dinner. Among the organised chaos of your life, you forget to think about your sensuality and your female essence. Deep down, you know you are not honouring your true self.

And that is what is making you feel so burdened, heavy, cloudy, sleep deprived, frustrated, and angry without being able to express your feelings about your otherwise perfect life.

That unsatisfied, grumpy person, is not, my dear fellow woman, who you truly are.

Who you are, is a goddess that deserves to be loved and adored and celebrated. You are a creative, loving and caring human being. After all, you were created in God’s image, remember?

You are a queen, not a servant. And the only way the world can perceive you as one, is when you start showing up as a queen.

This is how you can feel a little closer to who you are, today:

-Close the door or take a walk. Choose a favourite spot, or two. You deserve a private space.

– Listen to the music that you love (not the music your children or husband like!)

– Pick an item from your closet that you keep pushing at the back, because the right occasion never arises, and wear it tonight. How do you see yourself in it? Frivolous? Empowered? Nostalgic?

– Poor yourself a beautiful glass of champagne

– Put on lipstick (even if you’re not even going outside).

– Go to the movies alone!!!

– Have a plant and cherish it. It is your plant, your rose bush, something that smells good.

Back to you, have you ever felt you’re so busy you don’t even remember taking care of your female essence?

The Happy Turtle, JOURNALIST

I am a journalist and European affairs advisor by day, a writer early in the morning, a mother most of the time, and a spiritual being forever.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Is It Time for You To Claim YOUR Sacred Womanhood?

by Kirsty Macdonald
Community//

To Women Allies and Supporters, One Of The Best Ways You Can Support Black Americans In This Time Is Supporting Black American Women As the Feminine Voices Of Our Communities!

by Lauren K. Clark
Community//

Lauren Steinberg of Queen V: “Women need to support other women; We need to support one another and lift each other up instead of knocking each other down”

by Yitzi Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.