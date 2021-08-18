Belal El Banna of The Single Origin Food Co: “Prepare for success”

Prepare for success. Too many founders and entrepreneurs prepare for failure, but many food businesses fail when they meet success that they are not prepared for and cannot scale. Start small but think big! When planning our sourcing, packaging and distribution, we always planned scalability up front. We wanted to have a plan that would hold up to any eventual growth. Now six years in, having doubled our business year on year since we started, we can say our strategy worked. We would have missed many opportunities if we did not have a plan to scale.

Belal is the CEO of The Single Origin Food Co (Sofco). Established in 2015, Sofco strives to achieve maximum transparency between farmer and consumer and facilitates delivering product straight from the farm to the shelf. Its existing portfolio of rice, salt and sugars is sold in more than 3,500 supermarkets across the U.S. The driver of growth for the company is its new product Vegan Un-Honey, named 2021 Honey Product of the Year by The Mindful Awards. The product delivers a new superfood alternative to traditional honey and is made with only natural plant-based ingredients and fortified with organic flower pollen. It is for anyone who wants to subside the potential ecological crisis due to the absence of the honey bee.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I was born in London, England, and my parents are Egyptian immigrants that settled in the UK in the early 70’s. Although an electrical engineer by education, my father trained as a chef to pay his way through his post graduate education in the UK, and this further fed his passion as a foodie. He then moved on to acquire, run and manage a leading organic butcher and meat supply company. So from a young age I understood the immense benefit of organic, high quality food. I also learned that not everyone could afford to purchase organic food, and that didn’t sit well with me. It led me to question why only the wealthy portion of the population could afford this “better for you” food and others had to eat what may be deemed bad for your health. This is a thought that I have kept until today, and it drives a lot of our decision making in our attempt to make high quality food more accessible to the masses.

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

The “ah ha” moment was not mine personally but that of Colin Carter my co-founder, but as soon as I heard it, I had my own “ah ha” moment. A few years ago Colin was diagnosed with adult epilepsy at age 40 and this required him to consume a fair amount of medication. Sadly, one of the effects of this medication was for Colin’s energy levels to drop significantly so rather than take more medication to rejuvenate him, he found that coffee had the desired effect. In his continuous efforts to find a better quality cup of coffee which made him feel better for longer, he discovered “single origin” coffee. This coffee was sourced from small independent farms from across the world, and it was clear that the quality in terms of taste and caliber was far greater than normal coffee sold in the majority of supermarkets or large chain coffee shops. This led Colin to further investigate the concept of single origin and why it exists. He found that most of the food trade is hidden behind closed doors. Large corporations are either not interested in where the food they supply comes from, or in some cases, purposefully concealing this information. This results in breaching the natural codes of trade and farming development in the name of affordable food, which is ultimately about larger profits. This directly impacts how people live in today’s farming communities — the corporations decide on pricing and infrastructure which cripples everyone who is sustained by the farms and leads to a generational poverty trap that drives people from their healthy, safe living environments and into the large, built-up cities of the world. Single origin is about a single trade route that benefits and empowers everyone. Colin then attempted to adopt this “single origin” principle for all his family’s shopping, but it became evident the options were limited to coffee, tea and in some cases, cocoa and chocolate, and thus the desire to create a single origin food company was born!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting?

Looking back now it is funny but at the time it was a disaster…We actually had our packaging printed with a date that was supposed to be just a place holder, which resulted in all of our products having expired dates even before they left our warehouse!

Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Check all your work, check it again, and when you are done, double check it. Always ask for a sample of production packaging and get someone else to look at it because tired eyes can lead to big mistakes.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line?

Many people launch things they would like to eat before finding out if there is a demand. Just because you like it, it doesn’t mean the rest of the world will.

What can be done to avoid those errors?

Some market research and consumer testing is key. Before jumping into the CPG arena maybe try selling it at a farmers’ market or online before investing any further. Speak to real people and get real feedback. Make the tweaks before you invest time and money — not to say you won’t have to make any more, but at least you have a more solid starting point.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Conduct market research — both online and in person at stores. Then try to understand how it is made, how much it will cost you and how much you can sell it for. Get your friends and family to taste, and make sure you are speaking to those who will tell you what they really think (the ones that tell you when you have put on weight or you look tired).

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

Study, read, learn and take courses. Information is accessible, and you don’t even have to leave your home to get access to it. If this is truly a personal hurdle that you cannot overcome, then look to partner with someone that can share the same vision and passion for what you are trying to achieve. We all have a friend that is more business savvy than we are. In the case of The Single Origin Food Co, that person was me.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

I am a firm believer in trying to make things work yourself so striking out on your own is my recommendation. That is not to say that a consultant may be needed down the line, but know your product and your industry well yourself so you can gauge the quality of the consulting you are receiving … if needed.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

First, I do not think that they are mutually exclusive, and one can quite easily lead to another … hopefully bootstrapping to VC and not the other way around. But I would recommend you bootstrap. What I have found is that it will make you into a better entrepreneur/founder if you have had to count the pennies and prioritize spending. External investors appreciate when you have some skin in the game and have been able to demonstrate your business model before taking their money. Ultimately the earlier you take VC money the less of your business you will own when you make it!

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

I do not have any patent experience so can’t comment. For good raw ingredients: go to the source, find out where the ingredients you need come from and engage with the grower or manufacturer. The closer you are to the origin, the better your product will be.

As for a good manufacturer — this is a tough one. Engage with the industry and go to trade shows. In my opinion referrals are best, and then do your due diligence — speak to their customers and ask all the difficult questions. Remember, price should not be your only criteria.

As for a good retailer or distributor, I suggest you find out where consumers like to purchase products like yours (retailers) and then find out which distributor they purchase from. With regards to good or bad, everyone has their pros and cons.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand” and why?

Pick something that you are passionate about, something that you have to do, not something that you would like to do. Because to get it right it will involve a lot of hard work, sleepless nights and stress. Passion and desire to see it through is what will get you to the other side. When we looked at launching the world’s first dedicated single origin food company, we did so because of the difference it could make to the lives of the farmers, packers and consumers, and we did so because of how we could do good at every touch point. If we gave up, that meant we would let a lot of people down, and that was not an option. Surround yourself with good people and a good team. Remember no one knows everything, and no one is great at everything. Make sure you build a team that can add value to you and your business. Value comes in many forms — skills, desire and trustworthiness. Make sure you like these people because you will be spending a lot of time with them. Find a mentor, someone that is willing to help and advise you preferably out of the kindness of his or her heart or because the person believes in the journey you are about to embark on. We are three co-founders: Colin Carter had the initial idea. He has a knack for finding farmers and growers, and he oozes empathy — a skill that helps keep us grounded and makes sure we keep our core values at the center of all our decision making. Mo Kateb is our numbers guy. When it comes to spending money, his answer is usually “no” even before he has heard the question. We were able to bootstrap the business for as long as we did due to Mo’s foresight, and it ultimately was a key factor in our success. Mo is also naturally inquisitive and will question everything, which means we do not take any action that hasn’t been explored from every angle. In the early days we also had Raphale Chartrand (my wife) and Nancy Merant (Mo’s wife) without which we would not have the platform to build on. We have subsequently added a head of strategy, Faisal Ansari and a head of innovation, Carlee Kelly. Sam Shisler and Haley Walsh head up our sales. All bring a wealth of expertise and believe in the greater good of what we are trying to achieve. When we started, we had a lot of business experience but limited CPG experience in North America. We met a gentleman that was a veteran of the food industry at a tradeshow, and he liked our concept and our desire to succeed. What drew him to us was that at the tradeshow we weren’t waiting for people to approach our small table of products, we were actively chasing people to tell them our story. This led to him working with us over the next few years in both a formal and informal manner — advising, pointing us in the right direction and sharing his 20-odd-years of experience. I firmly consider all of them as extended family who form a great basis for us to push on to bigger and better things. Prepare for success. Too many founders and entrepreneurs prepare for failure, but many food businesses fail when they meet success that they are not prepared for and cannot scale. Start small but think big! When planning our sourcing, packaging and distribution, we always planned scalability up front. We wanted to have a plan that would hold up to any eventual growth. Now six years in, having doubled our business year on year since we started, we can say our strategy worked. We would have missed many opportunities if we did not have a plan to scale. Do not be afraid to pivot or change direction. When we started our business, we wanted to bring high-quality, affordable products to the masses and chose kitchen staples as our best path to do so. We still keep this idea with our products, but we have recently added our Vegan Un-Honey as the first of our “Un” range of products that are solution-based and aimed at addressing ecological and sustainability issues. Next year will see us launch our Un-Honey + the first of our “+” based products which will see us infuse our Vegan Un-Honey with the OG super food “raw organic flower pollen.” This will be a range of fortified products that help us increase the nutritional value of everyday products. All made possible by our single origin methodology and the ability to go right to the source. I will start this one with a quote, “Good things come to those who believe, better things come to those who are patient, and the best things come to those who don’t give up.” Perseverance and resilience are key in the food world. Few people have overnight success. You have to believe in what you do, have the patience to follow it through and never give up. We have faced many challenges and hurdles. We discovered the hard way that the CPG food world goes at its own pace. From approval to shelf has taken a year or more in some cases, and when faced with adversity and issues such as Covid-19 (our most challenging year due to supply chain issues, packaging issues and many more) we are having what will be our best year in 2021.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

Be authentic. People love authenticity and will buy into your brand if they do not feel that they are being green-washed or sold a lie.

Another point that may seem obvious but has been missing in many products mainly in the natural food world — make sure it is delicious. Taste is often overlooked.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

We believe we will leave the world a better place by helping the farmers we work with, and that creates generational benefit.

We have a lunch box program that we run in conjunction with a charity called HSK (Harambee schools Kenya) that provides lunch to school children, and more than a million meals have been provided through sustainable projects.

We have decided to move to only up cycle-able and reusable packaging going forward and hope to be fully in line with this concept in the next five years.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I have my own spin on the old Chinese proverb, “Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day, teach him how to fish and he will feed his family forever.” Many people still use this proverb when talking about philanthropy and helping others. I believe it is dated and that being able to feed your family is a basic human right and shouldn’t be aspirational. My new, improved proverb is, “Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day, teach him how to fish and he will feed his family forever, but if you teach him how to sell his fish, you can change the status quo.” If they can sell the fish they will improve their financial situation, educate their kids and improve their community. We can break the cycle and improve the world.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in business, VC funding, sports, and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have a breakfast or lunch with Leonardo DiCaprio. Apart from respecting his work as an actor and respecting his perseverance and sticking to his guns in the face of adversity, I would love to find out more about what drives him with regards to the work he is doing in the environmental and sustainability front.

