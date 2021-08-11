Beja Christmas of Anemoia: “Make sure you say yes too”

Make sure you say yes too. A big part about being an unknown artist is waiting for someone to finally give you a chance to display your creation. After hearing a thousand no’s, you finally hear yes, so it makes you automatically say yes too. But that isn’t always the best thing, be sure to step back and think about the person and company you’re saying yes to.

As a part of our series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became A Filmmaker”, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Beja “Ayanna” Christmas.

I spend my time daydreaming. On the off days when I am forced to endure reality, I write down what goes on in my world of liberated creation, so that I don’t ever forget. I write drama, comedy, dramedy, romedy, romance, sci-fi, anime, animation, horror, music, lyrics & documentaries. I also; act, direct, produce, sing, song-write & compose music. I am a talented, beautiful, millennial Black Woman and as you can see I don’t lack confidence!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in a small town of Cedar Rapids, IA. I was raised middle class, by a single mom and I have an older brother. We are seven years apart, so I was essentially raised like an only child. The population in Iowa is less than 2% Black but still, I was able to establish community and I’ll always have life-long ties to this place. Sidenote Midwest food is the best!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I had always been a writer. When my parents were going through their separation, I wrote a lot of poems and song lyrics when I was around 6 or 7 years old and then when my grandmother on my mother’s side passed away when I was 9. That’s when I really started writing scripts. Which were a lot more personal because the only thing I could really write about at the time was my family. I have since burned those scripts. That’s not to say I won’t ever write about my family again but maybe I won’t use so many identifiable details.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

The most interesting story to occur during this process hasn’t happened yet. I’m still pretty “wet behind the ears”, when it comes to writing and filmmaking. The funniest things that happen are always due to trial and error. I do look forward to being able to look back on the process and picking out those moments but I’m just not at that point yet.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

The most interesting people I’ve interacted with, the people in my community and people I’ve spent time with abroad and I have stories for days about them. People I’ve met on trips to the Caribbean, getting meat with the locals at 3 AM on the streets of Seoul. Or randomly dropping by a BBQ at the park and being able to fix myself a plate solely because hosts and family were Black. I’ve met tons of interesting people and I’ve gained a lot by meeting them.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m so grateful for my mom. I know that sounds cliché, but she’s always been encouraging and invested both time and money into my dreams. I understand not every parent is supportive, especially when you tell them that you’re embarking on a career path where you may or may not get paid but she has always believed in my talent. She’s never hindered me from trying anything or going full out, and I’m thankful for her most of all.

Can you please give us your favorite, “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Only the inner silence is yours. No-one gave it to you. You were born with it and you will die with it. Thoughts have been given to you. You have been conditioned to them.” Osho

All throughout my life, I have been adamant about retaining “The Quiet” because it is through the “The Quiet”, that I can be left with my thoughts, and my thoughts help me assemble words together which create sentences, melodies, compositions, lyrics. And it reaffirms that what is inside me and what I am able to produce, it’s mine, I was born with it, it’s embedded, and no one can take it away from me. It’s mine.

I am very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think it’s important to have diversity in film and television simply because everyone has the right to share stories and creative work through their own perspective. I remember there was this outrage against, Tim Burton, and people especially demanded that he add Black People and other People of Color to his movies and demanded that he write more diverse parts in his film. But to me, that wasn’t the solution because has a Black Woman do, I really want some white guy drawing and writing fictional characters in my stead? The answer is no I don’t. I also am not upset that he hasn’t because we create content based on our personal culture and experience. This is why diversity is so important because everyone should have the opportunity to create without the presence of whiteness and whitewashing. Diversity can only expand the entertainment industry and in doing so the gap of exclusion becomes a bit smaller, leaving room for inclusion to grow in its stead.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m working on a few scripts at the moment, about 8 to be exact. The one that has my main focus is a horror film, “Can You See Me Now?” Which is essentially a time capsule film of events that took place when European/ Western took over the planet and what it would’ve been like if it never happened. It’s the most difficult piece I have ever written because a. Horror is a new genre of writing for me, b. I didn’t pay attention in school when it came to geography and history so the research behind this script is killing me. But I will endure. And last c. Horror comes from a sincere place and the material used to write this is very triggering, but I think it’s necessary which is why I am continuing.

Which aspect of your work makes you most proud? Can you explain or give a story?

The aspect of my work that makes me most proud is the representation it provides. Every day I see tweets and I hear grievances about how Black Women are often perceived in media and entertainment. And especially in tv and film. Colorism and systematic racism aside, we don’t get a chance to be vulnerable, or weak. We don’t get a chance to play the damsel in distress. We don’t get to feel like we are the most revered and baddest women on the planet, despite the fact that people are out here getting surgically altered to look like us. So, when I write, I think about the different Black women that I know, in all their shades, including my own and I try my hardest to write from a genuine place while also fulfilling this long-awaited want and need when it comes to Black women characters.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Five things I wish someone had told me:

People that are not Black will often feel like your work is educational or will try to make it the martyr of racial injustice just because your character has dark skin and 4C hair. Your formatting doesn’t have to be stellar, just have a very dope concept and a good story attached. It’s ok to procrastinate, sometimes the best scenes come to those who wait. It’s ok to be emotionally invested in your work, the sincerity can be felt through page and then eventually through the screen and that’s how you know you’ve made a good movie. Make sure you say yes too. A big part about being an unknown artist is waiting for someone to finally give you a chance to display your creation. After hearing a thousand no’s, you finally hear yes, so it makes you automatically say yes too. But that isn’t always the best thing, be sure to step back and think about the person and company you’re saying yes to.

You have to remember that you’re destined to be who you’re going to be, so don’t say yes to just anybody, just because you’re afraid that you’ll miss out on something. I promise, another yes will come along, and it’ll be even greater.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be my own production house, distribution and talent agency. I would make it for Black People, indigenous, POC and other marginalized minority groups. This production house would be a place where they could create and have a platform to display their content without the presence of whiteness and whitewashing. I would call it Anemoia Inc., with a tag line of; “We Are the One’s We’ve Been Waiting For.” That would be my movement.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I would love to sit down and have a private breakfast with Ashton Kutcher, because we are both from Cedar Rapids, we both went to the same schools (at different times) and he is an investor that also has experience in the entertainment industry, and I think he would see the value in my movement/ venture. Also, he’s a good person and his wife is a gem.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Yes, you can follow me on Instagram, Reddit and Pinterest “@astoldbybeja” and also on Twitter “@writtenbybeja”

