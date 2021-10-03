Being There for Your Family When You Are Away.

Family issues can be difficult for someone to deal with, but it is important to support them even when you’re not physically there. Never use “I don’t know” as an answer. If you’re struggling to help the family member, the first thing to do would be to simply listen and try to understand what they are going through, says Georges Chahwan. Ask them how they feel about what’s happening and maybe offer a solution that may work for them or just comfort them by saying that everything will be okay.

Let your close ones know that you care about them and love them unconditionally because, without their presence in your life, things may seem chaotic and sometimes unsolvable. If you’re upset, try not to show it. Be the rock that your loved ones need in order to lean on when they are facing a hard time and don’t be afraid of crying with them because sometimes, tears can lead to smiles.

Never forget that a simple gesture such as a call, a letter, or even a message can help them feel that there is someone out there who wants to be by their side and support them, adds Georges Chahwan. They deserve a little recognition and gratitude from time to time, so don’t forget about this very important part of life: showing how much we love and appreciate those who make us happy.