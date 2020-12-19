Contributor Log In/Sign Up
BEING THERE FOR THE CARETAKERS

TAKING CARE OF THOSE WHO TAKE CARE OF OTHERS . . .

FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO ARE THE CARETAKERS . . . as you may or may not know, i have spent a lot of years being a caretaker to those i love/d and whereas on one hand, i would never change one moment; on the other hand i would change every moment if i could. i want you to know i understand the love it takes, the commitment you make, the seemingly endless duration of not knowing what the future brings and the desire to live each moment, good, bad, beautiful or ugly for what it is, knowing these moments are fleetingthat they will one day pass and there will be no more moments. i know how special that is and how hard it is to maintain and sustain. i know how many times i acted from my fear rather than my loveand i know how natural it is to blame ourselvesfor not being able to be more.i know there were times when i just wished someone would be there to caretake me. i got tired and run down and i felt so alonebecause no one could understand what i was going through. i want you to know, if you ever want someone to be there for you not to fix you but just to listen to you, i am a phone call away. in the meantime, i will sit here in the silence of my own space and send you more love than you could ever dream possible. blessings and love to all who take care of others.you make all of us better.

    Daniel Levin, Visionary. Author. Magician. Mentor. Speaker.

    Daniel Levin walked away from an opportunity to run a billion dollar business, to hitchhike around the world to find happiness and inner peace.

     

    His life has been a combination of incredible victories and massive defeats.

    He left the seminary one day before being ordained a Rabbi, and lived as a monk in a monastery for 10 years.  He has meditated every day for over 45 years. He has run a restaurant, a publishing house, a market, a meditation retreat, has owned and run a clothing company, a branding company and a coaching business.

     

    He was the Director of Business Development at Hay House and led it’s growth from $3,000,000 to $100,000,000 in revenue over a 10 year time span.  He started DbL, by branding “the most anticipated hotel opening of the year 2013” according to USA Today, The Andaz Maui @ Wailea Resort and Spa.

    The book he wrote for them, The Ohana of Red Earth created a corporate culture of family not staff.

     

    Levin is a rare blend of mystic and business guy. He is a storyteller and the beautiful story he weaves in his book, The Mosaic touches the hearts of people and soothes their souls. It is a story about loss and discovery, about seeing the things we can’t see, about knowing the value of every living thing, and about connection.

     

    He is married to his soul mate who teaches him what it means to love and be loved. He is the father of a beautiful special needs daughter

    who teaches him that he is able to do far more than he ever thought possible;

    the step father of a handsome and fun loving teenage boy who helps him remember how powerful fear is; and a brilliant and beautiful teenage daughter who reminds him how important it is to live inside out; and #hashtag, their adorable and loving golden retriever who reminds him that life is all about play.

     

    They live by the ocean feeling very blessed, loving others and helping people get what they want.

     

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

