BEING THERE FOR THE CARETAKERS

FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO ARE THE CARETAKERS . . . as you may or may not know, i have spent a lot of years being a caretaker to those i love/d and whereas on one hand, i would never change one moment; on the other hand i would change every moment if i could. i want you to know i understand the love it takes, the commitment you make, the seemingly endless duration of not knowing what the future brings and the desire to live each moment, good, bad, beautiful or ugly for what it is, knowing these moments are fleetingthat they will one day pass and there will be no more moments. i know how special that is and how hard it is to maintain and sustain. i know how many times i acted from my fear rather than my loveand i know how natural it is to blame ourselvesfor not being able to be more.i know there were times when i just wished someone would be there to caretake me. i got tired and run down and i felt so alonebecause no one could understand what i was going through. i want you to know, if you ever want someone to be there for you not to fix you but just to listen to you, i am a phone call away. in the meantime, i will sit here in the silence of my own space and send you more love than you could ever dream possible. blessings and love to all who take care of others.you make all of us better.