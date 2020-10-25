Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Being Self-Empowered

Life may appear to be moving in one particular direction. But do you have any control over the way it goes? Or are you powerless to the whims of your surroundings? How much does luck really control the outcome? Maybe there are ways to equip yourself to make you own luck, or at the very least, design your own path?

Do you ever feel that you lack control over your personal and professional life?  Imagine how empowered you would feel if you could take charge.  Accepting your strengths and weaknesses by increasing your self-awareness can help to wipe out any feelings of incapability. 

By making the right choices for yourself and transforming those choices into desired outcomes, you are embodying the process of self-empowerment.

It is important to understand yourself and how you are likely to respond to situations.  Being aware of any negative traits which may reduce your effectiveness, will help you to enjoy immense personal growth. 

Building on positive qualities will help to increase your level of life satisfaction.  Start by setting small achievable goals, then these small successes will reinforce your thinking with proactive confident action.  

Trust Your Own Judgement

As part of taking back control you have to stop allowing others to make decisions for you.  This behaviour often manifests in people who lack confidence in themselves. 

We all suffer self-doubt at times, which can limit our capacity for learning and growth. Instead of taking action we blame others for the things that go wrong.

So an important part of achieving self-empowerment is to develop your self-confidence.  It is one of the greatest motivators and to lack it can have a very negative life impact. It is important to value yourself and feel worthy, regardless of any imperfections.

Learn to speak up for yourself.  You need to be able to communicate effectively to get the opportunities you want. Using positive language reflects your inner voice which defines to others your self-evaluation. Building confidence creates the feeling of certainty that you can accomplish what you set out to do.

Anyone and everyone can begin using positive statements to create change and improvements in their life. So say what needs to be said and say it well, don’t always wait for someone to ask you.

Identify Your Goals And Believe You Can Achieve

Think about your values and the direction you would like your life to go in.  Work to make a difference by focusing on what you control.  Commit to keeping an objective and empowered mindset.

Just by changing a negative thought processes into a positive one, we can become constructively motivated.   If  for example you want to make more money, take ownership of your financial life by developing smart money habits. 

Realize the power of the choices you make whilst having a positive money mindset.  Trust yourself and believe in your judgment that ‘you will’ create the financial prosperity you need and want.  

In order to feel the way you want to feel in life, you have to build your courage and don’t let the fear of failure hold you back.  Instead , let your action build resilience to withstand and learn from difficult experiences.

Equip yourself with the tools to design and create the life you desire. Developing personal empowerment usually involves making some fundamental changes in life, which granted is not always easy, but it’s definitely worth the effort. 

