“Being present in your life will remind you to enjoy it”, Shaun Price of MitoQ and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Being present in your life will remind you to enjoy it. We only have one life to live, and truly appreciating the joy that’s already available to you will enrich your journey. It can be as simple as taking deep breaths and being glad for your body; looking at a sunset and allowing yourself to be overwhelmed by the beauty of nature’s colors; or listening to a song that calms your heart. These simple pleasures aren’t simple at all once you put them into perspective, and understanding their depth will give you more positive outlook on life.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Shaun Price.

For over 20 years Shaun Price has been producing noteworthy work in digital, direct-to-consumer businesses in the health adjacent space. He has led groundbreaking digital transformations for large corporates and helped found successful insur-tech start-ups before becoming interested in the health-tech industry. Shaun can also be credited with his central role in driving several high-growth success stories including leading mobile phone technology businesses in the late 1990s through to experiential retail. Shaun joined MitoQ in March 2019 as the Head of Customer Acquisition during which time he’s helped achieve annual growth over 50% and e-commerce growth over 300%. When he’s not keeping busy with the latest growth initiatives, people leadership and customer strategies you’ll find him playing the guitar or enjoying time with his family.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

For over 20 years, I have been producing noteworthy work in digital, direct-to-consumer businesses in the health adjacent space. I led groundbreaking digital transformations for large corporates and helped found successful insur-tech start-ups before becoming interested in the health-tech industry. I can also be credited with my central role in driving several high-growth success stories including leading mobile phone technology businesses in the late 1990s through to experiential retail. I joined MitoQ in March 2019 as the Head of Customer Acquisition during which time I’ve helped achieve annual growth over 50% and e-commerce growth over 300%.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

It’s difficult to pin-point one, specific story across a two-decade career in digital, direct-to-consumer health businesses. An interesting early anecdote is that I co-created the Global Haagen-Daas Website in October 2011 with Laura Taylor, who is now the Owner of Brainstorm Communications. But I’ve found that each business venture, from being the Chief Digital Officer of Southern Cross Travel Insurance or of Holiday Rescue Travel Insurance to my role today as the Head of Customer Acquisition at MitoQ, has presented its own unique and fascinating opportunities for growth. I think we’re really just at the tip of the iceberg in terms of health technology and with machine learning now speeding up the process considerably we should see some huge health-tech advances in the near future, and I think I’m excited for that above all else — always looking towards the future, rather than the past.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

I think it was team management expert Patrick Lencioni that said: “Not finance. Not strategy. Not technology. It is teamwork that remains the ultimate competitive advantage, both because it is so powerful and so rare.” This advice resonates with me because it connects so beautifully to Lencioni’s “hungry, humble, smart” framework — the three traits every member of a team should possess. Today, I look for these three qualities in every candidate I hire, and I would tell my past self to work on those three things if I could go back and have a conversation with him. I think this advice resonates with me because staying hungry, humble, and smart focuses on the traits of a good team member, and I’ve learned that teamwork is the strongest asset you have as a manager by working with some truly wonderful teams — and some not so wonderful teams. I used to hire for skill, but I found I got a lot of bad attitudes and egos. Once I started hiring for attitude and cultural fit fanatically, I was able to truly succeed as an entrepreneur.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

Turn the Ship Around by L. David Marquet. It’s a guide to creating a team of leaders with high levels of accountability and transparency. This all goes back to my belief in the importance of teamwork. Empowering, enabling, and focusing my people is the key to growth in business. I’m not the smartest guy in the room, and I don’t need to be. I also can’t do everything myself. I’ve learned that motivated people who are empowered to solve problems will, and if they’re focused, they’ll solve the RIGHT problems. It’s made all the difference.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Wanting to make a difference and contribute to the world has been at the core of my motivation in business for as long as I can remember. That’s why I’m so excited about my work with MitoQ — it’s a business that can really make a positive change in people’s lives, and hopefully, in the world. Today, I’m focused on my work as the Head of Customer Acquisition for MitoQ, and looking forward to health-tech advances in the near future that will continue to improve people’s lives. MitoQ believes it can build and support a global community of healthy, energized and empowered individuals, who are passionate about living full lives and making the most of every opportunity. That sounds pretty good to me.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I can’t count the number of mentors and peers who have guided me on my entrepreneurial journey, and I won’t try to. But on a sightly less personal (but still highly personally influential) note, the advice found in Patrick Lencioni’s books on business have been invaluable in creating my mindsets on business, teamwork, and balance. There’s no way I would be the businessman I am today without the “hungry, humble, smart” framework and my ability to be a proactive, collaborative member of a team, rather than always looking sideways at my competitors to the detriment of my own professional and personal growth.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

Gratitude is not the absence of desire, but the abundance of love. Gratitude is loving the people in your life and the opportunities you’ve been given, and using that love to inform every forward step you take.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

Comparison is the thief of joy. It pays to find some metric to be able to track competitors, but I like to think we’re not going to win by looking sideways, but by focusing on being the best at what we do. Always looking around at what others have doesn’t present the whole picture of our competitors as human beings with their own wants and perceived failings, and focusing on other peoples’ “highlight reels” will make our own comparisons seem paler in their three dimensions. It’s all about perspective, and giving yourself space to feel both gratitude and desire.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

Being present in your life will remind you to enjoy it. We only have one life to live, and truly appreciating the joy that’s already available to you will enrich your journey. It can be as simple as taking deep breaths and being glad for your body; looking at a sunset and allowing yourself to be overwhelmed by the beauty of nature’s colors; or listening to a song that calms your heart. These simple pleasures aren’t simple at all once you put them into perspective, and understanding their depth will give you more positive outlook on life.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

I don’t want to oversimplify things by implying that simply being grateful for the blessings in your life could improve mental wellness when it comes to diagnosed mental illnesses. Everyone can benefit from therapy, and mental health should be treated with the same respect and care as physical health. That being said, reframing your mindset to focus on the positives of your life rather than the negatives can do nothing but benefit your day-to-day. And these seemingly little mindfulness habits like unplugging for meditation, journalling, or writing lists have scientifically-proven benefits for your health on a chemical level.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

We’ve all seen the research on gratitude and health. Counting our blessings can help us sleep better, feel less stressed, and connect with our loved ones in a more positive way. But there’s a difference between generally being grateful and actively developing a practice of gratitude.

One tool I’ve used to harness the power of gratitude is yoga. I set an intention of gratitude for my body and mind before every yoga class to focus my energy and meditation on thankfulness for my capable body and mind. It’s an hour dedicated positive thinking, and it’s done wonders for my mental wellbeing. Meditation is another important tool for gratitude. Meditation allows you to quiet your mind and unplug from social media, with helps reveal inner truths away from the comparison and manipulation of the media. Writing down the things you’re grateful for or keeping a gratitude journal is another way you can leverage gratitude. It’s shown that writing down our goals makes us more likely to achieve them — and what’s a better goal than happiness? Gratitude journalling can also be a form of meditation, and it’s been proving to improve people’s overall mindset. Happiness can be a self-fulfilling prophecy — fake it ’til you make it. Tell the people that you love how much they mean to you. Not only are words of affirmation many people’s love language, but you can spread the positivity that gratitude has given you to the people in your life, and start a movement of improvement. Embrace Ayurveda. Yoga alone is not enough to truly harness the power of gratitude. In fact, meditation, eating nutritiously, journaling, and other gratitude practices are all elements of an Ayurvedic life that work together in harmony. The more you learn about Ayurveda and its tenants, the better you can understand why our gratitude practices are so helpful to our souls — and it helps you appreciate these Eastern practices, rather than appropriating them.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

If you’re truly struggling, please seek professional help. Gratitude practices can be helpful, meaningful tools on your mental health journey, but if you are feeling depressed, call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1–800–662-HELP.

For times when you’re feeling really down but don’t need professional help, just let yourself feel your feelings. A gratitude practice that doesn’t let you have negative emotions ever isn’t a gratitude practice — it’s toxic positivity, and it isn’t helpful.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

The Yoga Sutra by Patanjali and the Bhagavad Gita are two foundational texts in yoga that will change your life. Nothing describes gratitude practices better than yogic texts, and learning more about the spirituality and history of yoga will help you practice it respectfully and mindfully if you do choose to incorporate yoga into your gratitude practice.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I knew that, I would already be doing it.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

Follow me on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/shaunpricenz/ and follow along with Mito Q’s journey at mitoq.com.