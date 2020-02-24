20 ways to be more present personally and professionally

How present are you?

How in the moment are you?



BEING PRESENT SOUNDS EASY TO DO?

As human beings we like to say what we think we should do and be, and one of these things is be more present with others. Our ability and desire to connect better, improve relationships, listen, hear all comes from being more present.

We seem to know this, so what stops us? We know neurologically that our experiences and environment can slowly softwire our brains as we create our “normal”.

An example is you join a business and the culture is toxic, you know that’s not your style or how you behave, yet you start being secretive, gossip and undercut your colleagues behaviours and actions you have not displayed before- this becomes your new normal as its on repeat the neurons start to fire this way. This is the same with being present – if it’s not our normal way we have to work at, change our ways of connecting and make it how we do things- the brain does only what you tell it.

10 WAYS TO BE MORE PRESENT AT WORK, IN YOUR BUSINESS

Meetings are an instant be present opportunity- close your books, notes until your ready to contribute. Connect with each person by listening fully. Without judgment. Ask questions. Notice details. Difficult colleagues are a great test for being present- think about how they may be attempting to connect with you (albeit badly), make more time for them. Notice the detail clothes, styles, personal detail – hear what isn’t said. Doing presentations? Being present when you deliver is to pause, ask questions, watch your audience – engaged or not? Talk with -not at. Take some “green time” – go outside, feel the air, see the small details around your. Stop and see the small stuff. Breathe. Eat outside. Book 5-7 minutes pre and post meetings, to review what did or didn’t happen, reconnect with others to discuss- (be careful this doesn’t end up the dreaded meeting after meeting where everyone gossips) Listen. This means actually listen. Stop everything else and be in that instant. Face your whole body and face towards the person. Be curious (not spying or comparing ), about others roles and how they do what they do, ask great connecting questions and listen to the reply this helps you be present about others and also teach yourself the ability to see the other person. Network – may be uncomfortable however being present sometimes is. Connect out of industry not just within your own business. Use your time to pause. Book it in your diary. Look around at your work environment – we get “work blind” and don’t see the small things, notices, comments, people. If you have a desk add plants- watch and nurture your plant – take notice of this amazing part of nature on your desk

10 WAYS TO BE MORE PRESENT IN YOUR PERSONAL LIFE

Put your phone down, turn it over so you don’t see it flash up. Contradictory to the above use your “virtual connectivity” and see it in the present (stop scrolling start reading, adding value in comments, learn from what you read). Create the photo memory in your head instead- make it your own your movie memory. See it – record it mentally. Our ability to fire new neurons around memory is possible if you are more present. See the beauty in everything- this is looking at everything in that moment. Truly notice the tiny things. Beyond gratefulness and mindfulness see the awe in a small snowdrop or the power for the wind, a strangers smile or frown, the incredulous nature we live in, variety of people – see it. Touch, hug, stroke connect skin on skin with your loved ones add those endorphins and oxytocin (science says 17 times a day) Listen. This means actually listen. Stop everything else and be in that instant. The power of listening is underrated. listen to the actual answer- without judgement Hear and feel words (good or bad), hear them, feel them. If good feel the emotion wherever it is in your body and taking notice of it, where and how it feels. If it’s bad feel them first then choose to dismiss them your brain can do this. Be more kid- be fascinated, be more curious, be in awe. If your fortunate to have young children, young family members see how they are always in that moment Eat slowly. Chew your food, explore taste and texture of each mouthful. Not just eat, experience eating. Stop. Actually stop. Sit still. Breathe and feel the breathe being in awe of how our bodies do what they do is the most present you can be.

Stay connected to the moment you are in , the person you are with.

Manage your internal voice , stop , pause and allow the quiet.

Many tiny, nano second, micro moments of being present in each day have a fundamental beneficial impact on your mental health- a feeling of self, of being, of feeling and of being connected.

Being present is in the NOW.

NOTICE – OBSERVE – WHERE.

Being present allows us to connect to others and ourselves and that’s the power of living life we are after human beings.