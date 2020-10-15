Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Being Organized

Is it possible to help a person overcome a natural inclination towards disorder? Have you ever looked on with envy at other peoples organizational skills and wished you could be just like them? The good news is, as long as you're willing to learn new habits and practice them, these healthy routines will give you back your sense of control.

Have you ever been so totally disorganized that it just completely messes with your self esteem.  You may not believe that being organized has anything to do with confidence, but it can really play an important role.  It can help you to be so much more productive and then in turn feel so much better about yourself.  Being organized gives you a much better sense of confidence and security.

Conversely, being disorganized can leave you feeling stressed out, off balance and thoroughly exhausted.  Your mood can be affected by how smoothly your day goes.  You may find yourself feeling guilty, stupid or remorseful.  These lowering emotions can even result in episodes of anxiety and depression.

Inevitably, highly organized people seem to enjoy higher levels of success.  They seem able to alter the focus of wanting to do something, to actually taking steps to do it.  For some, being organized is more of a mindset rather than a way of living. 

However, it is not necessarily a reflection of your character, intelligence, competence or ability – it is a skill that can be learned.  Although for some individuals it can be quite an instinctive action, for others they are just not naturally wired to think that way.  Tricks and strategies may be what’s needed here to get them started.

Bad Practices

Being disorganized can carry a mental and financial cost.  However, by examining some of the drawbacks of this disordered behaviour, you may become motivated with good reason to want to change. 

Living in a state of chaos makes it impossible to fully focus, but by being organized your mind is free.  It can start to prioritise what’s important to you. By completing one task at a time, without distraction, you are naturally going to accomplish your goals faster and more efficiently.  

Don’t Procrastinate

Being organized isn’t a magic trick. It’s all about forming healthy habits. Don’t put stuff off, start to gain a sense of control. Make sure you write things down.  Keep detailed to- do- lists as part of your new routine. People who write down their goals are much more likely to achieve them.

Plan your schedule.  Getting a good daily routine going will serve you well. Be aware of your strengths and weaknesses.  Life will start to get easier, leaving you more time to make better use of your talents.  

Simplify your finances, break them down into categories  – by bringing in organization and structure  you will be able to see what works best for you.  Knowing you have your accounting under control can help you to maximise your money.

Create an orderly environment, everything has a place.  Only keep what you need or really want.  Start to reimagine the space you have created. Let your home reflect the new you.

Starting to feel that you are getting things accomplished will give you a great boost of energy. It will help you to manage stress, sleep better, save money and generally increase your productivity.  You will ultimately have more time for yourself, your friends and your family.  Having more control over your life will help you value your own success.

    Chris Panteli

