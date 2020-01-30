Being Mindful About Inner Beauty as Well as Physical Beauty

There are many ways for women to look and feel like the best version of themselves- at any age. Sometimes this can be achieved by taking supplements, a little nip-and-tuck in just the right area, or simply by taking up daily yoga.

It’s easy to put emphasis on outer beauty since that’s what people first notice. But Dr. David Sayah, with the Sayah Institute, believes that everyone has innate inner beauty as well.

Today, we’re talking about some of the easy ways that you can enhance your inner beauty, so that it will match your beautiful physical appearance.

Define What Inner Beauty Means to You

If you’re trying to work on inner beauty, start with identifying what that means to you personally.

Make a list of people that you admire, and the reasons why you admire them. Use this as a study-guide, of sorts. List out some character traits that you admire, and try to incorporate them into your daily life. You can even turn them into mantras, like “I am very patient with my family” or “I am a loving person who cares deeply for the people in my life.”

Put the list by your bed; read these every night before you go to bed, and again when you wake up in the morning.

Be a Positive Person

There’s a famous James Redfield saying, “Where attention goes energy flows; where intention goes energy flows.”

Many people believe that there is power behind our thoughts and feelings, and that if you dwell on negative thoughts, that will manifest in a myriad of ways in your life- as does the opposite; that thinking positively will allow good things to flow into your life more easily.

Maybe you agree, maybe you think that it’s hokey. Either way- there’s something to be said for keeping a positive outlook on life! By keeping a positive outlook on life, you’ll be less likely to compare your life to others, and fall into the trap of thinking that you’re not good enough.

Positivity is beautiful- so try to be a positive person in situations that challenge you and make you feel less-than-positive.

Start a Gratitude Journal

Practicing gratitude is one of the easiest ways to feel better about your life, and in turn look better. If you’re focused on the good things happening, you’ll be less stressed- in turn making you look way more relaxed and happy.

Every morning, write down three things that you’re thankful for. Then, re-read the things that you wrote previously. If you keep at it, soon you’ll have a whole book full of the things you’re grateful for to read through if you need a reminder of the good things in your life.

Try a New Hobby

It’s easy to fall into a rut.

Between careers, families, friends and the countless other ways in which we stay busy, sometimes we forget to pursue things that challenge us and make us happy.

By taking up a new hobby, you’re investing in your future and adding to your arsenal of “Things That Make You Unique”. Picking up a new hobby helps to expand your horizons, grow new friendships and gives you a chance to figure out who you are and what you want.

Try googling “free classes near me” or “new hobbies to learn” if you’re looking for an easy starting point.

Stay Away From Toxic People

Like the saying goes, “You are only as good as the company you keep.”

If you’re on the road to finding inner beauty, maybe it’s time to step back and re-evaluate the people in your life. Are the friends you’re surrounded with lifting you up, or bringing you down?

Find people that are healthy, happy individuals- you’ll pick up on their energy and feel healthier and happier yourself. Being happy keeps the wrinkles away, so stay away from toxic people who only bring you down.



