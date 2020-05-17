Unsplash Website Credit: Erriko – Boccia

Being in stillness connected to your mind,body and soul…

Being in the present moment whether you are by yourself or in any kind of relationship is so important nowadays.

Especially, with the Coronavirus going on around us and in the world. It’s so easy to get caught up in the negative energy that we are surrounded by on a daily basis. Some people have become so stressed out, frustrated and anxious in these challenging times. Which is very understandable.

Being in the present moment is encouraged by the teachings of Mindfulness. Mindfulness is about your overall well being and connection to your mind, body and soul. It takes practice, time and daily meditation to get that inner and outer calmness.

There are many great resources that you can find in books and articles on Mindfulness. You can find the Best Books this year at Mindfulness.org and at PositivePsychology.com you can also find the 50 Best Books on Mindfulness. I personally enjoy reading and referring to the teachings and quotes by Dalai Lama the Tibetan Buddhist.

In my own life, I try to practice Meditation and Mindfulness everyday for at least 5 to 10 minutes. This gives me time to slow down, relax, have a cup of hot herbal tea, and put relaxing music on so I can be in the mood to just experience the stillness of the present moment,the soothing sound of the music and the intoxicating fragrance of the cup of herbal tea.

As I relax and unwind in the Present Moment, I can feel the stress and frustrations of the day leave my body and mind. Then I begin to feel the calmness, lightness and joy that the moment is giving me. In that moment, nothing else matters. Not even the past or the future. Just the ” Present Moment” matters. You can be by yourself or with a significant other at the same the time. When you experience being in the Present Moment,you are going to “Just be.” Whenever, I’m in the Present Moment a sense of gratitude overcomes my mind, body and soul. That is what being in the Present Moment is, being in the “Now.” All you really have is the Present.

Sometimes when we forget to take the time and be in the Present Moment, it’s so easy to become frustrated, anxious, angry and negative towards other people in our lives and with ourselves. I just had recently experienced this in my own life.

This happened to me a few times with romantic interests and close friendships before I realized that I let the negative news of the Coronavirus, the stress of having less financially, and the insecurity of not knowing the future of my relationships and any other situations I was in. My insecurity at that time made me want to sabotage relationships that I had with my romantic interests and cause friction with my close friendships. That just left me frustrated and depressed about everything.

Then I had an ” Aha Moment” as Oprah Winfrey would say. Those recent experiences made me realize that I made the situation more frustrating and negative than it needed to be because I was thinking too much about the past and the future. Therefore, that blocked the real enjoyment of those special moments that could have been positive. I took out my frustration and anxiety out on the people I cared about the most. Most importantly, they didn’t deserve to have my insecurities bestowed on them.

What’s surprising is that I didn’t have any reason to feel or be insecure about the relationships or any other situation. My life was actually good at the time. The only reason the romantic interests didn’t work out is because I was in my own head too much and was too worried and nervous about the future, and that made me forget to be in the Present Moment, and not worry about what happened in the past or what’s going to happen in the future.

By not being in the Present Moment it gave me negative energy where it was not even necessary. I learned my lesson the hard way. By not living in or being the Present Moment, we all can miss what’s right there in front of us. It’s so easy to take life,our passions,dreams and relationships with others as well as ourselves for granted.

With daily practice about 5 to 10 minutes a day, Meditation and Mindfulness will give you strength to ” just be” in the Present Moment, be in the “Now” and handle any tough situation that crosses your path and become more resilient in your life and as a person. You’ll be a Warrior and your own Hero.

These are a Quotes for you to be inspired by being in the Present Moment:

NOW – ” The Most Precious Thing ” anonymous

Do not ruin today with mourning tomorrow.” Goodreads By: Catherynne M. Valente

Live in the present,launch yourself on every wave,find eternity in each moment. ” Website, Awaken The Greatness Within By: Henry David Thoreau

I always live in the present. The future I can’t know. The past I know longer have.” Website, Awaken The Greatness Within By: Fernando Pessoa

Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today is a gift. That is why it is called the present.” Website,Awaken The Greatness Within By: Alice Morse Earle

The greater the level of calmness of our mind, the greater our peace of mind,the greater our ability to enjoy a happy and joyful life.” Quote By: Dalai Lama